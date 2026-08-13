Nancy Jones & Friends to Celebrate GEORGE JONES' 95th Birthday at Nashville Palace

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Nancy Jones is set to host a celebration marking what would have been George Jones' 95th birthday at the Nashville Palace. The event will benefit Concerts 4 A Cause and the George Jones Scholarship at Middle Tennessee State University.

Nancy Jones, widow to the late George Jones, announced 'The Possum's' 95th Birthday Celebration taking place at The Nashville Palace in the 'Randy Travis Room' on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 4pm. Performing artists will be announced in the coming days.

'George Jones remains one of the most beloved country music singers of all time and I could not let this birthday milestone go by and not celebrate,' says Nancy Jones. 'George's actual birthday is the 12th, but that falls on a Saturday and so many of my friends are out touring and making a living, so I decided to make the event the next day so they could come and be part of it. For the people that get tickets, they are gonna love this show! So many of George's friends are coming to celebrate with us.'

'We've had the opportunity to work with Nancy before, helping raise money for two officers and their families following the tragic ambush in Huntsville, Alabama,' said Josh Bleidt, founder of Concerts 4 A Cause. 'So when this opportunity came along, it fell right in line with one of our main objectives—supporting music education. We're honored to work alongside Nancy again, celebrate George's incredible legacy and help invest in the next generation of songwriters.'

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. Ticket pricing will start at $50 for general admission (only 400 available), $75 for rail seating, and VIP tables for 4 people start at $1,000. Sponsorship VIP tables are available upon request by emailing josh@concerts4acause.org.

'The proceeds of this birthday celebration are going to two different organizations that support country music. First, Concerts 4 a Cause, which helped me raise money for two police officers in Huntsville, Alabama, that got ambushed and shot just before our big Emmy-award winning tribute show a few years ago. The second will be The George Jones Scholarship at MTSU, where they have a Life and Music of George Jones class. I want to make sure George's legacy continues through the next generation and the best way to do that is to help the college that is teaching students about George's music,' adds Jones.

Tickets for the event are available at outhousetickets.com.

About George Jones

George Jones is regarded among the most important and influential singers in American popular music history. He was the singer of enduring country music hits, including 'She Thinks I Still Care,' 'The Grand Tour,' 'Walk Through This World With Me,' 'Tender Years,' and 'He Stopped Loving Her Today,' the latter of which is often at the top of industry lists of the greatest country music singles of all time. Born in Saratoga, Texas, Jones played on the streets of Beaumont for tips as a teenager. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps before returning to Texas and recording for the Starday label in Houston, Texas. In 1955, his 'Why Baby Why' became his first Top 10 country single, peaking at number four and beginning a remarkable commercial string: Jones would ultimately record more than 160 charting singles, more than any other artist in any format in the history of popular music. His first number-one hit came in 1959 with 'White Lightnin',' a Mercury Records single that topped the Billboard country charts for five weeks. He moved on to United Artists and then to Musicor, notching hits including 'She Thinks I Still Care,' 'The Race Is On,' 'A Good Year For The Roses,' and 'Walk Through This World With Me.'

Jones signed with Epic Records in 1971 and worked with producer Billy Sherrill to craft a sound that was elegant and rooted, scoring with 'The Grand Tour,' 'Bartenders Blues,' and many more. Sherrill also produced duets between Jones and his then-wife Tammy Wynette, and in the 1970s, they scored top-charting hits, including 'We're Gonna Hold On,' 'Golden Ring,' and 'Near You.' By the time 'Golden Ring' and 'Near You' hit in 1976, Jones and Wynette were divorced, and Jones was battling personal demons. His solo career cooled until 1980 when he recorded 'He Stopped Loving Her Today,' a ballad penned by Curly Putman and Bobby Braddock that helped Jones win Country Music Association prizes for best male vocal and top single. 'He Stopped Loving Her Today' revived a flagging career, and Jones won the CMA's Top Male Vocalist award in 1980 and 1981. He also earned a Grammy for Best Male Country Vocal Performance. He signed with MCA Records in 1990 and began a successful run, and he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1992. His guest vocal on Patty Loveless' 'You Don't Seem To Miss Me' won a CMA award for top vocal event in 1998, becoming his final Top 20 country hit.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...