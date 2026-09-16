Photos: THE FROGS to Host Chicago Record Release Show for 30th Anniversary
Jimmy Flemion performs songs and stories at Andrew Rafacz Gallery in Chicago.
Jimmy Flemion of Milwaukee's THE FROGS will host an intimate 'songs and stories' performance at Chicago's Andrew Rafacz Gallery on Saturday, October 10, celebrating the 30th anniversary vinyl reissue of the band's classic album My Daughter the Broad. The show follows a sold-out record release performance on Saturday, October 3 at Milwaukee's Irving Place Records (1627 E Irving Pl Milwaukee, WI 53202).
My Daughter the Broad has been reissued in expanded form as a double LP on randomly-colored vinyl via Foreign Leisure Records, released Friday, September 11, 2026, and available to order at thefrogs1.bandcamp.com.
Brothers Jimmy and Dennis Flemion became The Frogs in 1980, recording and releasing music for various labels until Dennis's death in 2012. The duo toured with Pearl Jam and Smashing Pumpkins, were sampled by Beck, and were beloved by Kurt Cobain, who insisted that their classic 1989 album It's Only Right and Natural be played over the PA before Nirvana gigs.
Since his brother's passing, Jimmy Flemion has played a very limited number of shows—the most recent was in 2023, and he also toured with Evan Dando of the Lemonheads in 2020. On the occasion of My Daughter the Broad's reissue, which includes eight bonus tracks, he is stepping back into the spotlight for this intimate gig. Flemion will play songs from throughout the Frogs catalog and talk about their origins and the music he made with Dennis.
Originally released by Matador Records in 1996, My Daughter The Broad is returning to vinyl after nearly 30 years. The Frogs lit up the underground with their fearless sense of absurdism. On one hand, they composed pop-centric masterpieces inspired by glam and classic British pop. On the other, they maniacally created what they called 'Made-Up Songs' - fully improvised bits of largely acoustic pop jingles that were, more often than not, accompanied by lyrics that would make your mother blush.
Gathering some of the goofiest, most sublime songs ever recorded, My Daughter The Broad (named as a nod to Mudhoney who had recently released My Brother The Cow) contains such poignant classics as the heart-wrenching 'Which One Of You Gave My Daughter The Dope?' to the equally thought-provoking 'Who's Sucking On Grandpa's Balls Since Grandma Ain't Home Tonight?,' 'Where's Jerry Lewis?,' and 'I'm Sad The Goat Just Died Today.' These songs are not for the faint of heart or easily offended, but who wants to be friends with those people anyway?
'Music has always been my saving grace,' concludes Jimmy. 'It's given me a purpose and a deep feeling of why I believe I'm here. The Frogs were always Dennis and me. It will never be the same again. No matter what, I will always continue to make music because it is in my soul and always will be.'
Event Details
Saturday, October 10, 2026
Doors at 7 p.m.
1749 W. Chicago Ave.
Chicago, IL 60622
Ticket link: Jimmyfrogchicago.eventbrite.com
Tracklist
* indicates bonus track
1. Reelin' and Rockin #1
2. Children, Run Away (The Man with the Candy)
3. Where's Jerry Lewis
4. I'm Evil, Jack
5. April Fools (He Had the Change Done at the Shop)
6. The Boys with the Boys
7. I'm Sad the Goat Just Died Today
8. Gwendolyn Macrae
9. Put Your Finger in the Dike, Stop the Leak
10. God Is Gay
11. I Love U (You Know I Don't)
12. Stand Up for Your Rights (Or Sit Down)
13. Lifeguard of Love
14. I'm Hungry
15. Banjo Bonnie
16. Which One of You Gave My Daughter the Dope?
17. Candyland Joe
18. I Had a Second Change Done at the Shop (Now I've Added Animal Cocks)
19. Who's Sucking on Grampa's Balls Since Grandma Ain't Home Tonight?
20. Grandma's Sitting in the Corner with a Penis in Her Hand Going 'No, No, No, No, No'
21. Dreambox
22. Reelin' and Rockin' #2
23. Candy Apples Red (5 for a Penny)*
24. Country Boy*
25. Barbie Girl*
26. Pickin' Flowers On The Hillside 4 My Love
27. Raspberry Jam From A Jar*
28. Cilla Will Ya*
29. The Solution 2 All Your Problems – Dance*
30. Smack Goes the Dragon*
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