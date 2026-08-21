Chelsea Wolfe Releases New Album THE DARK, Announces London Show

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Chelsea Wolfe has released her ninth studio album 'The Dark' via Loma Vista Recordings. CD and vinyl editions will follow on September 18th. The album release is accompanied by the new single and video 'Seethe'. Following a sold out show at London's The Dome on Tuesday and a headline set at ArcTangent Festival, Wolfe has also announced her largest London headline show to date, taking place December 17th at the O2 Forum Kentish Town. Tickets are on presale now, with general release at 10am on Monday 24th - tickets available for London and the North American and European tours from chelseawolfe.com.

'The Dark' is an album imbued with mystery, symbolism, and solace. Drawing inspiration from the idea of entering the woods at the darkest point and becoming the thing you fear in order to feel more brave, Wolfe began writing with cowriter Jennifer Decilveo alongside long term collaborator Ben Chisholm, intentionally stripping away the sonic layers to give deserved space to what would become the finest songwriting of her storied career.

Featuring Robin Finck (Nine Inch Nails), Matt Chamberlain (Pearl Jam), Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens Of The Stone Age), Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), and Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Nine Inch Nails, St Vincent), the album's 10 tracks see Wolfe at the height of her powers, her voice buoyed by a newfound confidence. Each track feels like its own invocation – a calling down of forces, primordial, bone-shaking, self-altering.

Earlier this summer Wolfe reemerged from her cocoon with a flurry of announcements - as the face of a line of five bespoke perfumes by Heretic named 'GHOSTS', the double a-side single 'The Dark / Death Is Not The End', and a tour announcement.

That tour takes shape as a mammoth, now 44-date, run across the US and Europe, running from September through the end of 2026. Joining Chelsea on the road will be Jonathan Hultén across the US dates and A.A. Williams throughout the European leg. Tickets and VIP packages are available on chelseawolfe.com.

Over her career, Chelsea Wolfe has become one of the most singular artists in the world, moving fluidly between doom metal, folk, industrial, electronic music, and spectral balladry. She has collaborated with artists including Deftones' Chino Moreno, Xiu Xiu, and Converge, had her music featured in HBO's Game of Thrones, co-wrote the score for the A24 horror film X with Tyler Bates and turned heads at last year's Ann Demeulemeester show at Paris Fashion Week.

Known for building immersive worlds where darkness and beauty are indistinguishable, Wolfe has cultivated a devoted global following through music that explores transformation, spirituality, grief, longing, and the unseen forces that shape our lives. With these new songs and GHOSTS arriving in close succession, she opened the door to a new chapter that feels unmistakably her own.

Last month, Chelsea Wolfe launched a secret pre-order via her mailing list, selling out in under 30 minutes. Fans who secured an order will unveil what they've purchased later this summer.

Chelsea Wolfe Live Dates

Sep 16 - San Francisco, CA - Curran Theatre

Sep 18 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

Sep 19 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre

Sep 20 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Sep 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

Sep 24 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

Sep 25 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

Sep 26 - St. Paul, MN - The Fitzgerald Theater

Sep 28 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre

Sep 29 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

Sep 30 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Jack White Theatre

Oct 5 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Shubert Theatre

Oct 6 - New York, NY - The Town Hall

Oct 8 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Oct 9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Oct 10 - Washington, DC - Sixth & I

Oct 12 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Oct 13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Oct 14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Oct 16 - Dallas, TX - Texas Theatre

Oct 17 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Oct 20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

Oct 21 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia

Oct 23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre

21 Nov - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg

23 Nov - Berlin, DE - Admiralspalast

24 Nov - Hamburg, DE - Große Freiheit 36

25 Nov - Copenhagen, DK - Vega

27 Nov - Oslo, NO - Betong

28 Nov - Stockholm, SE - Vasateatern

30 Nov - Tallinn, EE - Helitehas

02 Dec - Vilnius, LT - LOFTAS

03 Dec - Warsaw, PL - Progresja

05 Dec - Prague, CZ - ARCHA+

06 Dec - Vienna, AT - Budocenter

07 Dec - Budapest, HU - Akvárium Klub

09 Dec - Mannheim, DE - Capitol

11 Dec - Fribourg, CH - Fri-Son

12 Dec - Milan, IT - Live Club

13 Dec - Munich, DE - Isarphilharmonie

15 Dec - Antwerp, BE - Trix

16 Dec - Paris, FR - Casino de Paris

17 Dec - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

19 Dec - Athens, GR - FLOYD

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