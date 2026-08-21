Chelsea Wolfe Releases New Album THE DARK, Announces London Show
The 44-date US and European tour features guest artists Jonathan Hultén and A.A. Williams.
Chelsea Wolfe has released her ninth studio album 'The Dark' via Loma Vista Recordings. CD and vinyl editions will follow on September 18th. The album release is accompanied by the new single and video 'Seethe'. Following a sold out show at London's The Dome on Tuesday and a headline set at ArcTangent Festival, Wolfe has also announced her largest London headline show to date, taking place December 17th at the O2 Forum Kentish Town. Tickets are on presale now, with general release at 10am on Monday 24th - tickets available for London and the North American and European tours from chelseawolfe.com.
'The Dark' is an album imbued with mystery, symbolism, and solace. Drawing inspiration from the idea of entering the woods at the darkest point and becoming the thing you fear in order to feel more brave, Wolfe began writing with cowriter Jennifer Decilveo alongside long term collaborator Ben Chisholm, intentionally stripping away the sonic layers to give deserved space to what would become the finest songwriting of her storied career.
Featuring Robin Finck (Nine Inch Nails), Matt Chamberlain (Pearl Jam), Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens Of The Stone Age), Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), and Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Nine Inch Nails, St Vincent), the album's 10 tracks see Wolfe at the height of her powers, her voice buoyed by a newfound confidence. Each track feels like its own invocation – a calling down of forces, primordial, bone-shaking, self-altering.
Earlier this summer Wolfe reemerged from her cocoon with a flurry of announcements - as the face of a line of five bespoke perfumes by Heretic named 'GHOSTS', the double a-side single 'The Dark / Death Is Not The End', and a tour announcement.
That tour takes shape as a mammoth, now 44-date, run across the US and Europe, running from September through the end of 2026. Joining Chelsea on the road will be Jonathan Hultén across the US dates and A.A. Williams throughout the European leg. Tickets and VIP packages are available on chelseawolfe.com.
Over her career, Chelsea Wolfe has become one of the most singular artists in the world, moving fluidly between doom metal, folk, industrial, electronic music, and spectral balladry. She has collaborated with artists including Deftones' Chino Moreno, Xiu Xiu, and Converge, had her music featured in HBO's Game of Thrones, co-wrote the score for the A24 horror film X with Tyler Bates and turned heads at last year's Ann Demeulemeester show at Paris Fashion Week.
Known for building immersive worlds where darkness and beauty are indistinguishable, Wolfe has cultivated a devoted global following through music that explores transformation, spirituality, grief, longing, and the unseen forces that shape our lives. With these new songs and GHOSTS arriving in close succession, she opened the door to a new chapter that feels unmistakably her own.
Last month, Chelsea Wolfe launched a secret pre-order via her mailing list, selling out in under 30 minutes. Fans who secured an order will unveil what they've purchased later this summer.
Chelsea Wolfe Live Dates
Sep 16 - San Francisco, CA - Curran Theatre
Sep 18 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre
Sep 19 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre
Sep 20 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Sep 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
Sep 24 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
Sep 25 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall
Sep 26 - St. Paul, MN - The Fitzgerald Theater
Sep 28 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre
Sep 29 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
Sep 30 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Jack White Theatre
Oct 5 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Shubert Theatre
Oct 6 - New York, NY - The Town Hall
Oct 8 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Oct 9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
Oct 10 - Washington, DC - Sixth & I
Oct 12 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Oct 13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
Oct 14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
Oct 16 - Dallas, TX - Texas Theatre
Oct 17 - Austin, TX - Emo's
Oct 20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
Oct 21 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia
Oct 23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre
21 Nov - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg
23 Nov - Berlin, DE - Admiralspalast
24 Nov - Hamburg, DE - Große Freiheit 36
25 Nov - Copenhagen, DK - Vega
27 Nov - Oslo, NO - Betong
28 Nov - Stockholm, SE - Vasateatern
30 Nov - Tallinn, EE - Helitehas
02 Dec - Vilnius, LT - LOFTAS
03 Dec - Warsaw, PL - Progresja
05 Dec - Prague, CZ - ARCHA+
06 Dec - Vienna, AT - Budocenter
07 Dec - Budapest, HU - Akvárium Klub
09 Dec - Mannheim, DE - Capitol
11 Dec - Fribourg, CH - Fri-Son
12 Dec - Milan, IT - Live Club
13 Dec - Munich, DE - Isarphilharmonie
15 Dec - Antwerp, BE - Trix
16 Dec - Paris, FR - Casino de Paris
17 Dec - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
19 Dec - Athens, GR - FLOYD