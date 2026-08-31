Photos: THE FROGS' Jimmy Flemion to Play MY DAUGHTER THE BROAD Anniversary Show

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To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the landmark album My Daughter The Broad, Jimmy Flemion of Milwaukee's legendary and brilliantly subversive band THE FROGS will perform an intimate 'songs and stories' set on Saturday, October 3rd at Milwaukee's Irving Place Records (1627 E Irving Pl Milwaukee, WI 53202). The masterpiece of intensely transgressive lo-fi pop will be reissued in expanded form as a double LP on randomly-colored vinyl via Foreign Leisure Records on September 11, 2026 and can be preordered at thefrogs1.bandcamp.com.













Brothers Jimmy and Dennis Flemion became The Frogs in 1980, recording and releasing music for various labels until Dennis' untimely death in 2012. Famously controversial and undeniably talented, the duo caught the eyes and ears of some of the biggest rock stars of their day. They toured with Pearl Jam and Smashing Pumpkins, were sampled by Beck, and beloved by Kurt Cobain, who insisted that The Frogs' classic 1989 album It's Only Right and Natural be played over the PA before Nirvana gigs.

Since his brother's passing, Jimmy Flemion has played a very limited number of shows—the most recent was in 2023, and he also toured with Evan Dando of the Lemonheads in 2020. On the occasion of My Daughter the Broad's reissue (out September 11 on the Foreign Leisure label, and including eight bonus tracks), he's stepping back into the spotlight for this very intimate gig.

Flemion will play songs from throughout the Frogs catalog and talk about their origins, his time in Milwaukee, the music he made with Dennis, and more.

Event Details

Saturday, October 3rd, 2026

Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30pm

Irving Place Records

1627 E. Irving Place

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1993885004723

Originally released by Matador Records in 1996, My Daughter The Broad is returning to vinyl after nearly 30 years. The Frogs lit up the underground with their fearless sense of absurdism. On one hand, they composed pop-centric masterpieces inspired by glam and classic British pop. On the other, they maniacally created what they called 'Made-Up Songs' - fully improvised bits of largely acoustic pop jingles that were, more often than not, accompanied by lyrics that would make your mother blush.

Gathering some of the goofiest, most sublime songs ever recorded, My Daughter The Broad (named as a nod to Mudhoney who had recently released My Brother The Cow) contains such poignant classics as the heart-wrenching 'Which One Of You Gave My Daughter The Dope?' to the equally thought-provoking 'Who's Sucking On Grandpa's Balls Since Grandma Ain't Home Tonight?,' 'Where's Jerry Lewis?,' and 'I'm Sad The Goat Just Died Today.' These songs are not for the faint of heart or easily offended, but who wants to be friends with those people anyway?

'Music has always been my saving grace,' concludes Jimmy. 'It's given me a purpose and a deep feeling of why I believe I'm here. The Frogs were always Dennis and me. It will never be the same again. No matter what, I will always continue to make music because it is in my soul and always will be.'

My Daughter The Broad will be released on September 11, 2026 via Foreign Leisure Records and can be preordered at thefrogs1.bandcamp.com.

Tracklist

1. Reelin' and Rockin #1

2. Children, Run Away (The Man with the Candy)

3. Where's Jerry Lewis

4. I'm Evil, Jack

5. April Fools (He Had the Change Done at the Shop)

6. The Boys with the Boys

7. I'm Sad the Goat Just Died Today

8. Gwendolyn Macrae

9. Put Your Finger in the Dike, Stop the Leak

10. God Is Gay

11. I Love U (You Know I Don't)

12. Stand Up for Your Rights (Or Sit Down)

13. Lifeguard of Love

14. I'm Hungry

15. Banjo Bonnie

16. Which One of You Gave My Daughter the Dope?

17. Candyland Joe

18. I Had a Second Change Done at the Shop (Now I've Added Animal Cocks)

19. Who's Sucking on Grampa's Balls Since Grandma Ain't Home Tonight?

20. Grandma's Sitting in the Corner with a Penis in Her Hand Going 'No, No, No, No, No'

21. Dreambox

22. Reelin' and Rockin' #2

23. Candy Apples Red (5 for a Penny)*

24. Country Boy*

25. Barbie Girl*

26. Pickin' Flowers On The Hillside 4 My Love

27. Raspberry Jam From A Jar*

28. Cilla Will Ya*

29. The Solution 2 All Your Problems – Dance*

30. Smack Goes the Dragon*

* indicates bonus track

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