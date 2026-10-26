Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: THE DOOBIE BROTHERS to Make Fontainebleau Las Vegas Debut
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will perform nine shows at BleauLive Theater.
The Doobie Brothers will make their Fontainebleau Las Vegas debut for a limited nine-show residency in 2027. The performances are scheduled for Feb. 26–27, March 5–6, Aug. 27–28, and Sept 1, 3, 4 at BleauLive Theater.
The Doobie Brothers continue to captivate audiences with their timeless catalog of hits, signature harmonies and enduring blend of rock, soul and R&B. With a career spanning more than five decades, the band remains one of the most celebrated acts in American rock music.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. PT at fontainebleaulasvegas.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to a presale beginning Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 10 a.m. PT, followed by additional pre-sales that will run throughout the week starting Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. PT ahead of the general on sale.
More information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas dining, events, entertainment, rooms, and suites can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas.com.
About The Doobie Brothers
For over five decades, The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll – all of which recently culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four GRAMMY Awards, The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world. Their No. 1 singles 'Black Water' and 'What a Fool Believes,' both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: 'Listen to the Music,' 'China Grove,' 'Jesus Is Just Alright,' 'Rockin' Down the Highway,' 'Long Train Runnin',' 'Take Me In Your Arms,' 'Takin' it to the Streets,' 'Minute by Minute,' 'You Belong to Me,' 'The Doctor' and more. In all, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits. Beginning with their multi-million-selling sophomore collection Toulouse Street, the Doobies have 3 multi-platinum, 7 platinum, and 14 Gold albums. Best of the Doobies has sold more than 12 million copies – a rare 'diamond record.' In 2021, the band kicked off their 50th anniversary tour which reunited Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee for 49 stops before concluding in 2022. In 2025 The Doobie Brothers were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The new studio album 'WALK THIS ROAD' featuring Johnston, McDonald, Simmons and McFee is out now.
About Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort and casino that brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. It remains the only resort and casino in the U.S. to hold the coveted One Key designation, earning the distinction for a second consecutive year in the 2026 MICHELIN Guide, for its bold design and award-winning collection of luxury amenities and accommodations. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.
About Live Nation Las Vegas
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Cyndi Lauper, Mötley Crüe, Sting, LISA, Tim McGRaw and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Mary J. Blige at Dolby Live at Park MGM; The B-52s, Earth, Wind & Fire, FOREIGNER, STYX and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Scorpions and John Fogerty at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Pearl at Palms Casino Resort and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode