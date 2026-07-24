Gunshine Releases New Album 'Grand Rising' and Single 'Capt'n Save a Hoe'

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Florida rock band Gunshine has released a new album, GRAND RISING, along with a focus single titled CAPT'N SAVE A HOE, both out now via vnclm_ / Create Music Group. The 13-track record blends rock, hip-hop, and funk influences, with vocalist Austin Ingerman describing the single as a groove-driven track addressing the toll of a draining relationship. Ingerman said in a statement that the album reflects the band's intent to avoid being confined to a single sound, calling it fresh and original.

'I'm very proud of this record, it's definitely fresh and original. As we continue to put out music, I think our fans and other listeners will see that we are not boxed into one sound or one 'thing'. We love being creative and making true art, just writing whatever comes out. I'm super stoked for everyone to hear this record!' says Austin Ingerman.

He continues, ''Capt'n Save a Hoe' blends rock, hip hop, and funk elements with a groove that sets the tone throughout the track. Lyrically it's a reminder to not get dragged down by a relationship that's no longer serving you. I had fun with the production on this one and added a lot of hip hop inspired layers. The main groove was actually inspired by Michael McDonald's 'I Keep Forgettin''. I've always liked songs that blend multiple genres and flavors, and we definitely did that on this song.'

'We tracked the whole record, (except 'Goth Girl' and 'Single Looks Good On You'), in Las Vegas with producer/mixer Chris Collier (Korn, Mick Mars, Whitesnake, Lynchmob). I've been working with Chris for about 9 years now. He's incredibly talented, has a great ear, and adds a heavy hitting production value that makes the songs sonically translate very well.'

GRAND RISING is available on limited edition vinyl and CD at https://gunshine.diggers.store/.

Tracklisting:

Grand Rising

Finite

Goth Girl

Single Looks Good On You

My Oh Miley

Mystery

Man Down

Leave the Light On

I Know You Love Me

Capt'n Save a Hoe

Shark Lounge (feat. Michael Starr)

Valentine

Table Dancing

Gunshine are:

Austin Ingerman: (Guitar, Vocals)

Jordan Benson: (Lead Vocals, Piano)

Jake Tripp: (Bass, Vocals)

Tommy Salzburg: (Drums, Vocals)

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