Karla Bonoff to Perform at Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall

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The Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall presents Karla Bonoff on Friday, January 22 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 18 at 10 am.

Karla Bonoff has been described as one of the finest singer/songwriters of her generation. That description is not hyperbole. Bonoff has enjoyed critical acclaim, commercial success, enduring popularity, and the unwavering respect of her peers. Karla has seen her songs become hits for Bonnie Raitt, Wynonna Judd, and Linda Ronstadt. Many of Bonoff's ballads are classics.

Karla has continued to record and tour extensively, playing sold-out shows around the world.

Hearing Karla's moving vocals on her rich, expressive songs is like standing beneath a sparkling waterfall–refreshing, exhilarating, and restorative. Experiencing them live can be transformative. Fans and critics agree that Bonoff's songs are timeless as are her recordings. Many prefer her versions, live with instrumentation that is clean and spare, giving Bonoff's voice room to work its emotional magic.

In 2019, Karla released her first new album in over a decade, Carry Me Home, a 16-song set featuring brand new recordings of Karla's classics along with new songs by Karla, Kenny Edwards, and a cover of a vintage Jackson Browne tune, Something Fine, which Karla performed on the 2015 compilation, Looking into You: A Tribute To Jackson Browne.

In late 2020, Karla released, Silent Night, her first collection of Holiday music, to wide acclaim, including a prominent listing on the New York Times Best New Holiday Albums of the Year. In 2021 Karla added two new songs to her Holiday collection including a duet with the legendary Michael McDonald.

The media continues to follow and shine a spotlight on Karla's ongoing career milestones. She was featured in the acclaimed Linda Ronstadt documentary: The Sound of My Voice, highlighting her friendship with Linda and as the writer of several of her biggest songs, including GRAMMY Winner, All My Life. Bob Lefsetz, a longtime fan, interviewed her for his popular podcast and dug deep into her history as a pioneer of the Southern California Singer-Songwriter scene, Trisha Yearwood's new album includes a lovely rendition of Karla's, Home. Mary Sue Toohey of The Village on Sirius/XM hosted a performance & interview, and she was invited to sing on the longest-running radio program for acoustic music, Acoustic Café.

Event Details

Tickets starting at $49 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Murray Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to show time.

About Ruth Eckerd Hall

Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, manages and operates the City of Clearwater-owned 2,200-seat Ruth Eckerd Hall, the 200-seat Murray Theatre, the 250-capacity ballroom, Margarete Heye Great Room, the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts, the 750-seat Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, The BayCare Sound located at Coachman Park in downtown Clearwater and Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road. In 2020, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, Ruth Eckerd Hall was awarded a Top Workplaces honor by The Tampa Bay Times. Ruth Eckerd Hall was the only entertainment venue to make the list all five years. In 2022, The Tampa Bay Business Journal named Ruth Eckerd Hall a Top Workplace Honoree. The organization's mission is: Changing lives through the performing arts.

The Murray Theatre is located inside Ruth Eckerd Hall's Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts. Opened in 2003, this intimate black box theater hosts affordable, accessible, high-quality arts experiences for audiences and participants of all ages.

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