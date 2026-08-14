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San Leandro Releases New Single FRACTURES Ahead of Debut Album

The reflective track explores themes of failed relationships as the Denver keyboardist ramps up live dates.

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San Leandro Releases New Single FRACTURES Ahead of Debut Album

Denver-based keyboardist and songwriter San Leandro has released FRACTURES, a new single that blends psychedelic grooves with yacht rock influences reminiscent of Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers. The track, which draws on modern pop-soul sensibilities, is a slower, more reflective offering that explores themes of failed relationships and lost love.

As San Leandro's debut album approaches its September release, the genre-spanning keyboardist and songwriter continues to ramp up his live music dates and dedication to his craft to honor sounds both old and new.

FRACTURES arrives as San Leandro's debut album approaches release, with the genre-spanning musician continuing to increase his live performance schedule.

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