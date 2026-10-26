Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Starkitect Releases Debut Album POST PEAK POWER POP!
Richard Weiss leads the Austin band with cast including Chris Nine, Phil McJunkins, Chepo Pena and Matt Patterson in a musical exploring themes of transformation.
The brainchild of Austin architect Richard Weiss, Starkitect has officially released its debut album 'Post Peak Power Pop!' Recorded over just 10 days at the historic Arlyn Studios, 'Post Peak Power Pop!' was produced, engineered and mixed by four-time Grammy award winner Jacob Sciba and mastered by Howie Weinberg.
The band celebrated their album release with a performance at the new Still Austin Quarter last Thursday, Oct. 22, where they performed the accompanying show 'Starkitect: The Musical.' Vinyl records of the new album are available for purchase at Mutant Records. The full album can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music and all other streaming channels now.
Starkitect will perform their new musical around Austin, starting with The Highball Lounge on Nov. 20 and The Saxon Pub on Jan. 9, 2027. More show dates are to be confirmed. For performance updates and more information on Starkitect, visit their website.
The new album explores topics like transformation, the evolving landscape of Austin, AI's hijacking of creativity and society's subsequent loss of authenticity – themes that Weiss believes can only be fought with individual expression.
The musical stars Weiss as the Architect/Starkitect (vocals and guitar), Chris Nine (vocals/keys), Phil McJunkins (guitar/pedal steel), punk legend Chepo Pena (bass), and drummer/vocalist Matt Patterson. The band is accompanied by actor/vocalists Heath Allyn and Emily Caywood playing a variety of hysterical historical puppets, including Stevie Ray Vaughan, Ann Richards, Hedwig von Schmidt and a Billionaire Regressive Oligarch (BRO) that is hell-bent on destroying mankind.
'For over 30 years, Austin has allowed me to live every dream, from playing music in the 1990s to designing iconic restaurants, bars and movie theaters with Weiss Architecture,' said Weiss. 'Starkitect merges these passions together, and the album and accompanying musical will hopefully inspire others to take creative leaps and find their inner hero.'
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