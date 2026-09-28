Photos: Starkitect to Release Debut Album POST PEAK POWER POP!

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Renowned Austin architect Richard Weiss, frontman of Starkitect, has announced the release date of the band's debut album 'Post Peak Power Pop!' coming out on Friday, Oct. 23.

Recorded over just 10 days at the historic Arlyn Studios, 'Post Peak Power Pop!' was produced, engineered and mixed by four-time Grammy award winner Jacob Sciba, known for his work with Gary Clark Jr., Willie Nelson and Lucinda Williams, and mastered by Howie Weinberg, who has worked with the likes of Nirvana, Jeff Buckley and The Beastie Boys.

Starkitect will also be hosting their album release show and musical premiere on Thursday, Oct. 22 inside The Music Room of the new Still Austin Quarter (located at 4211 Willow Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78745) at 7 p.m. Vinyl records of the new album will be available for purchase onsite, as well as online at Mutant Records. The show is free and open to the public. The full album will be available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music in addition to a dozen main streaming channels.

The Still Austin Quarter is Richard's latest design with his firm Weiss Architecture. Three decades of work on some of Austin's more iconic entertainment venues have culminated in a space that tells the story of how Austin became the Live Music Capital of the World. This new music and event venue iterates in themes such as The Atrium, an area that celebrates the spark of creativity with a triptych of young Austin stars Gary Clark Jr., Sarah Jarosz and Charlie Sexton. Its Vinyl Lounge highlights the clubs, musicians and poster artists that built the scene, as a loving tribute to the local music scene. The Music Room, where the band will be performing, is engineered for exceptional sound and features a collection of artwork from the legendary Steamboat 1874.

Weiss was instrumental in curating the records, prints and historical references for the Quarter, and it is the perfect venue to debut an album that reflects his personal journey through the Austin music scene. As Weiss transforms into his alter ego with Starkitect, the new album also explores topics like the transformation and the evolving landscape of Austin, AI's hijacking of creativity and society's subsequent loss of authenticity – themes that Weiss believes can only be fought with individual expression. The accompanying musical follows the adventures of an Austin architect with a secret identity, some mental instability and a plan to save humanity.

'For over 30 years, Austin has allowed me to live every dream, from playing music in the 1990s to designing iconic restaurants, bars and movie theaters with Weiss Architecture,' said Weiss. 'Starkitect merges these passions together, and the album and accompanying musical will hopefully inspire others to take creative leaps and find their inner hero.'

The musical stars Weiss as the Architect/Starkitect (vocals and guitar), Chris Nine (vocals/keys), Phil McJunkins (guitar/pedal steel), punk legend Chepo Pena (bass), and drummer/vocalist Matt Patterson. The band is accompanied by actor/vocalists Heath Allyn and Emily Caywood playing a variety of hysterical historical puppets, including Stevie Ray Vaughan, Ann Richards, Hedwig von Schmidt and a Billionaire Regressive Oligarch (BRO) that is hell-bent on destroying mankind.

Following this album release performance, Starkitect will perform their new musical around Austin, starting with The Highball Lounge on Nov. 20. More show dates to be confirmed.











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