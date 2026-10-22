MC Eiht Releases THE STORY OF MY LIFE Album

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Compton's own, MC Eiht is back with a new album, The Story Of My Life, which is now available on all DSPs.

For two decades, MC Eiht has been one of hip-hop's most recognizable voices and, undisputedly, one of Compton's finest originators and emcees. The Story Of My Life features collaborations with Conway The Machine, Pete Rock, Dave East, B-Real, DJ Muggs, Jay Worthy, Glasses Malone, Brotha Lynch Hung, and fellow Compton's Most Wanted member Tha Chill.

MC Eiht has remained a vital force in West Coast hip-hop through a catalog of classic albums, film appearances, and soundtrack contributions. A straight menace, Eiht possesses one of hip-hop's most recognizable voices, and he burst onto the scene with Compton's Most Wanted's Music To Driveby. Released just months after the LA Riots, the album was a manifesto for the nihilism, frustration, and anger that permeated the region and it is universally hailed as a Gangsta Rap classic.

Eiht's solo career followed with the same force. We Come Strapped was certified Gold and peaked at #1 on the Billboard charts, and his sophomore solo project, Death Threatz, debuted at #3.

Eiht also contributed vital components and compositions to genre-defining films. He offered the chilling 'Growin' Up In The Hood' to Boyz N The Hood, then followed Music To Driveby with a star turn as A-Wax in Menace II Society, which included his standout soundtrack contribution, 'Streiht Up Menace.'

MC Eiht's The Story Of My Life is now available at all DSPs. It can be purchased and streamed at https://orcd.co/thestoryofmylife

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