Photos: SPOONS to release eighth studio album NIGHTLIFE with lead single

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Spoons have announced 'Nightlife,' their eighth studio album, arriving November 6 on CD, digital download and 180-gram red vinyl, and have released its lead single, 'Take the World,' as the first taste of the band's first fully independent release. For the first time in their four-decade career, every creative decision rests entirely in the band's own hands.

The story starts in 1980 in Burlington, Ontario, where an intrepid young band would soon turn its own name into a household word. Gord Deppe and Sandy Horne, together with original members Derrick Ross and Rob Preuss, helped define the sound of pop and New Wave in the 1980s with hits including 'Nova Heart,' 'Romantic Traffic,' 'Old Emotions' and 'Tell No Lies.' Not bad for a group of kids from Burlington.

Their debut, 'Stick Figure Neighbourhood,' was recorded in 1981 at Grant Avenue Studios in Hamilton with a then unknown engineer named Daniel Lanois, earning rave reviews and the number one slot on college radio. It was the release of 'Nova Heart,' produced by John Punter of Roxy Music and Bryan Ferry fame, that turned Spoons into a household name, and when MuchMusic launched its very first broadcast, the network opened with the words, 'Coming up we have brand new videos by Duran Duran, Howard Jones and the Spoons,' a line that helped launch an entire video driven era of Canadian music.

'Arias & Symphonies,' recorded at George Martin's famed AIR Studios in London, solidified the band's place on the New Wave front and led to the group opening for the Police, Culture Club and Simple Minds. The album would later be named one of the 20 Most Influential Albums of the 80s by The Chart Magazine, and 'Nova Heart' was included in Bob Mersereau's book The Top 100 Canadian Singles of All Time.

In 1983, Ready Records brought in Nile Rodgers, of Chic, David Bowie, Madonna and later Daft Punk's 'Get Lucky,' to produce the follow-up album 'Talkback.' More radio hits followed in 'Romantic Traffic,' 'Old Emotions' and 'Tell No Lies,' with the 'Romantic Traffic' video, shot in the subways of Toronto, standing today as one of the most iconic Canadian music videos ever made. A soundtrack contribution to Ron Mann's film Listen to the City followed, along with two more studio albums.

Under the guidance of Rush's manager, Ray Daniels, and with keyboardist Scott MacDonald and drummer Steve Kendry added to the lineup, Spoons recorded 'Bridges Over Borders' and 'Vertigo Tango' for Anthem Records. The singles 'Bridges Over Borders,' 'Be Alone Tonight,' 'Rodeo,' 'When Time Turns Around' and 'Waterline' kept the band touring through the end of the decade.

Plenty of people assumed that was the end of the 80s story, and they could not have been more wrong. Spoons' greatest hits collection, 'Collectible Spoons,' arrived on MCA/Universal Music in 1994 and drove one of the band's most successful tours ever, as old fans returned and new ones discovered the music for the first time, right as the Retro 80s movement began to take hold.

In 2010, Gord and Sandy, joined by producer and keyboard player Jeff Carter, released 'Static In Transmission,' the band's first collection of new songs in over two decades and a modern spin on the classic Spoons sound. The singles 'You Light Up' and 'Escape With You' proved the band remained genuinely current, and the Toronto Star's John Sakamoto included the album in his Anti-Hit List the week it came out.

The years that followed brought a run of milestones befitting a legacy act. In 2012, Sparks Music and Ready Records marked the 30th anniversary of 'Nova Heart' with a special EP featuring the original 1982 cut, two remixes including Jeff Carter's electronic 'Singularity Mix,' a rare 1981 demo, and a live recording mixed by John Punter himself at Barrymore's in Ottawa in 1982. A 30th anniversary edition of 'Arias & Symphonies' followed, complete with extensive liner notes and live tracks, and brought the original lineup back together for the first time in 26 years for a sold-out release party in Toronto. In 2013, Spoons won Music Express Magazine's Back In The Spotlight Award, released a remastered 'Stick Figure Neighbourhood' and a 30th anniversary edition of 'Talkback,' and Gord published a book on the band's history, Spoon Fed, through Manor House Publishing.

Spoons kept building from there. 'New Day New World' arrived in 2019, their first studio album in over eight years, again produced by Jeff Carter and supported by four video singles. A new greatest hits set, 'Repeatable: 1980-2020,' followed on CD and double vinyl in 2020, and 2021 brought 'Echoes,' a covers collection from artists around the world reimagining their favourite Spoons songs, with proceeds supporting the Unison Fund's work helping musicians and live music technicians recover from the pandemic's toll on the industry.

'Nightlife' picks up that thread and pushes it somewhere new, slipping into a world where the night lives and the truth sits somewhere between the shadows, all set to infectious drum machine beats and relentless synth melodies. It time travels back to the Nova Heart era, four decades on, seen now with new eyes and a new perspective. Tracks including 'Take The World,' 'Better Late Than Never Did It' and 'Doomed' have already become concert favourites well ahead of release.

'Take The World' leads the album as its first single, a song about dreaming, making those dreams real, and pulling them back into reach, even if only for one more night. The record was produced by Jeff Carter and features Gord Deppe on vocals and guitar, Sandy Horne on bass and vocals, keyboards from Scott MacDonald, Jeff Carter and Matthew Deppe, and drums from both of Spoons' live drummers, Chris McNeil and Tony Ferraro.

The Retro 80s movement is closing in on a decade old at this point, and it shows no sign of slowing down. As far as Sandy, Gord, the rest of the band and plenty of fans are concerned, that is exactly how it should be, and 'Nightlife' stands as proof that four decades in, Spoons remain one of Canada's genuine New Wave legends, still writing some of the best material of their career.

'Nightlife' Track Listing

Nightlife

Take the World

Better Late Than Never Did It

Phenomenal

Doomed

Push Repeat & Go

Safety Lines

Day By Day

Perfect Ending For A Perfect Story

Your Heart Not Your Head

Tour Dates

October 16, 2026, Maxwell's, Waterloo, ON, with Rough Trade.

December 3, 2026 – Le Studio TD, Montreal, QC – Ticket Link

December 4, 2026 – Bronson Theatre, Ottawa, ON – Ticket Link

December 5, 2026 – The Concert Hall, Toronto, ON – Ticket Link











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