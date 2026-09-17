SINGABLE SONGS FOR THE VERY YOUNG to Return on Eco-Friendly LP

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Craft Recordings is celebrating 50 years of children's music from Raffi with an anniversary pressing of the album that launched his career, Singable Songs for the Very Young. Originally released in 1976, the album features a trove of memorable songs, including 'Down By The Bay,' 'Mr. Sun,' and 'Brush Your Teeth'—all of which have been sung and shared between generations over the decades.

For the album's first pressing in 40 years, Raffi—a devoted environmentalist—chose to partner with Good Neighbor, an eco-friendly record manufacturer whose non-toxic, 100% recyclable alternative to vinyl is produced without PVC. This special orange pressing of Singable Songs for the Very Young arrives November 13 and is available for pre-order.

Before he was the world's best-selling children's entertainer, Raffi was a young singer-songwriter, playing in coffeehouses across Canada to build a name for himself. Little did he know that a 1974 invitation to perform at a nursery school would change the course of his life. Before long, an inspired Raffi was working on an album of children's music in the basement studio of Daniel Lanois, who would go on to produce the likes of U2, Bob Dylan, and Neil Young.

Alongside Lanois, Raffi also drew on insight from educators and contributions from musical friends, notably his longtime collaborator, multi-instrumentalist Ken Whiteley. Together, they blended clever adaptations of traditional material and folk songs with thoughtful originals, resulting in some of the most beloved and memorable children's songs of the modern era, including playful favorites like 'Down By The Bay,' 'Brush Your Teeth,' and 'Peanut Butter Sandwich.' Other highlights include 'I Wonder If I'm Growing' and the inspired 'Old McDonald Had A Band,' as well as seasonal delights like 'My Dreydel' and 'Must Be Santa.'

Released in 1976, Singable Songs for the Very Young resonated with children and parents alike, becoming an instant classic. Enjoyed by generations, his bestselling album has achieved Platinum status in the US and 3X Platinum in Canada. In the ensuing years, Raffi released a companion album, More Singable Songs (1977), followed by such popular titles as Baby Beluga (1980), One Light One Sun (1985), and Bananaphone (1994).

Discussing the album Raffi says 'Celebrating the 50th anniversary of my Singable Songs, I'm grateful to Ken Whiteley and Daniel Lanois for the musical magic that keeps on giving! So fun to know that 'beluga grads' are enjoying these songs with their own kids.'

With nearly 20 million album sales and close to one billion streams, Raffi has long been the world's best-selling and most influential children's entertainer. To date, he has released over 30 albums—with his latest, Love Is Everywhere, arriving in October—and has published more than a dozen books, all the while remaining a respected advocate on behalf of children and the Earth, lending his voice, insight and experience to a number of crucial issues through the Raffi Foundation for Child Honouring. Throughout his career, Raffi has been recognized with a myriad of awards, including numerous Parents' Choice Awards, the Fred Rogers Integrity Award, multiple GRAMMY nominations, and Juno Awards—including, most recently, for 2024's Penny Penguin. A self-proclaimed 'lifelong learner,' Raffi holds five honorary degrees and is a recipient of the Order of Canada—the country's highest civilian honor.

Singable Songs for the Very Young (1-LP Tracklist)

Side A:

The More We Get Together

Down By The Bay

Brush Your Teeth

Robin In The Rain

Five Little Frogs

I Wonder If I'm Growing

Aikendrum

Bumping Up And Down

Must Be Santa

Side B:

Willoughby Wallaby Woo

Spider On The Floor

Baa Baa Black Sheep

Going To The Zoo

My Dreydel

Peanut Butter Sandwich

Five Little Pumpkins

The Sharing Song

Mr. Sun

Old McDonald Had A Band

About Raffi

Arguably the most influential and successful children's entertainer of the last 50 years, Raffi has delighted successive generations of kids (and their parents) with his playful, exuberant personality and his irresistibly infectious songs. The Canadian artist has released albums including such beloved titles as Singable Songs for the Very Young (1976), Baby Beluga (1980), Bananaphone (1994), and, most recently, Penny Penguin (2024). Collectively, he has sold almost 20 million albums, while his music has seen nearly one billion streams across all platforms.

Beyond the studio, Raffi is an award-winning author, who has written more than a dozen books for children and three for adults. He has also emerged as a respected advocate on behalf of children, lending his voice, insight, and experience to a number of crucial issues through the Raffi Foundation for Child Honouring, a unifying vision with the child at its heart by which societies can re-order their priorities to restore our planet and build community.

Praised by The Washington Post as 'the most popular children's singer in the English-speaking world,' Raffi is a recipient of the Order of Canada—the country's highest civilian honor. A multiple GRAMMY nominee and JUNO winner, Raffi has also been recognized with a United Nations Environmental Achievement Award and the Fred Rogers Integrity Award, among countless honors over the decades.

About Craft Recordings

Craft Recordings is home to one of the largest and most essential collections of master recordings and compositions in the world. Its storied repertoire includes landmark releases from icons such as Joan Baez, John Coltrane, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Celia Cruz, Miles Davis, Isaac Hayes, John Lee Hooker, Little Richard, R.E.M., and Joan Sebastian. Plus, the catalog recordings of celebrated contemporary acts including A Day to Remember, Daddy Yankee, Evanescence, Alison Krauss, Nine Inch Nails, Taking Back Sunday and Violent Femmes, to name just a few. Renowned imprints with catalogs issued under the Craft banner include Fania, Fantasy, Fearless, Musart, Nitro, Panart, Prestige, Riverside, Rounder, Specialty, Stax, Vanguard, Varèse Sarabande, Vee-Jay and Victory, among many others. Craft creates thoughtfully curated packages, with a meticulous devotion to quality and a commitment to preservation—ensuring that these recordings endure for new generations to discover. Craft is also home to the Billie Holiday and Tammy Wynette estates which preserve and protect their respective names, likeness and music through day-to-day legacy management of these cultural trailblazers. Craft Recordings is part of BMG.

For more, visit CraftRecordings.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 12 Hrs 21 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link