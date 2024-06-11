Photos: Post Malone is Immortalized with First Wax Figure at Merlin Entertainments' Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



9x RIAA diamond-certified, GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon Post Malone now has his first Madame Tussauds wax figure. Post Malone met his wax twin backstage just after his headlining performance at the Governors Ball in New York. The figure’s next stop is the Las Vegas Strip, where it will be exclusively available to fans at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.

Post Malone’s figure is dressed in a black Tom Ford suede jacket, turtleneck jumper, black jeans, cowboy boots and crystalized belt. The singer donated the ensemble, replicating the iconic look he wore during his musical guest debut on Saturday Night Live in May 2022. Additional figure details include Chrome Hearts hoop earrings and ring, and in true Post Malone fashion, a beer-filled red cup.

"Post Malone's impact on music and pop culture is undeniable, and we're thrilled to bring his dynamic persona to Madame Tussauds Las Vegas,” said Linsey Stiglic, Marketing Manager at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. “Post Malone is having quite the year for iconic collabs - Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen, to name a few. We’re proud to have worked with the multi-genre artist on his incredible new wax figure.”

Post Malone has captivated fans worldwide with chart-topping hits like “Circles,” “Sunflower,” “Better Now” and “Congratulations,” as well as feature collaborations with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. His latest release, “I Had Some Help,” with Morgan Wallen has topped Billboard’s Hot 100 for several weeks, further cementing his status as one of today’s leading musicians.

Fans can challenge the wax figure in the ultimate game of neon beer pong in the brand-new Post Malone immersive experience at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas on June 17. To call dibs on the next round of Post Pong with Merlin Entertainments’ Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, visit HERE.

