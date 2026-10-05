Photos: Michelle Branch Brings Lisa Loeb to Sold-Out Wiltern Show

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Michelle Branch delivered another unforgettable moment on her Everywhere and Back Again Tour as she surprised fans during her sold-out Los Angeles stop at The Wiltern, welcoming Lisa Loeb to the stage for a performance of Loeb's iconic 1994 hit 'Stay (I Missed You).'

In introducing Loeb, Branch shared that she had idolized her growing up, even buying fake non-prescription glasses at Claire's and learning guitar because she wanted to be like her. Years before launching her own career, Branch waited in line at Loeb's merch table and told her she dreamed of becoming a singer. Loeb invited her backstage to play a song for her, a moment Branch recalled by saying she 'completely blacked out,' but Loeb encouraged the young musician to continue pursuing music professionally.

That history made their performance together at The Wiltern especially meaningful. Earlier in the night, Branch told the audience that although she had never headlined the iconic Los Angeles venue before, The Wiltern played a pivotal role in launching her career. Years earlier, she opened for another artist there, and that very night she landed her first record deal. Returning to the same stage as the headliner and sharing it with one of her childhood idols brought the evening full circle. Branch and Loeb had the crowd singing every word of 'Stay (I Missed You),' and when the song ended, Branch laughed, 'I blacked out again. That was amazing.'

The performance was just the beginning of the Everywhere and Back Again Tour, which kicked off on September 27th, and is a career-spanning run celebrating more than 25 years of music. Throughout the evening, Branch performed beloved hits, fan favorites and deep cuts from across her catalog, alongside music from her forthcoming EP, Everywhere and Back Again.

The Everywhere and Back Again EP finds Branch looking back across 25 years of music while reimagining the songs, stories and cultural moments that helped define her career. Featuring new arrangements and collaborations, the EP revisits material from her breakthrough years through the perspective of the artist she is today, celebrating the past while opening the door to her next chapter.

Among those collaborations is a newly reimagined version of 'Goodbye to You' featuring Maren Morris, the second confirmed track from Everywhere and Back Again. The collaboration transforms one of Branch's most enduring songs into a true duet, pairing Branch and Morris as they revisit the track through the perspective of two artists whose careers and lives have evolved alongside the song.

The release arrived alongside an official music video starring Branch, Morris and Kristin Cavallari, bringing one of the song's most memorable early-2000s cultural connections full circle by recreating the iconic prom sequence from Laguna Beach.

The EP also features a newly reimagined version of 'The Game of Love,' recorded and produced by New Radicals frontman and the song's original writer Gregg Alexander. The collaboration reunites Branch and Alexander more than two decades after the song became a global hit, bringing fresh perspective to one of the most recognizable recordings of Branch's career.

The nearly 20-date fall leg of the Everywhere and Back Again Tour sold out nationwide within one week of being announced, prompting Branch to add a second leg for 2027. Branch has partnered with PLUS1, with $1 from every ticket benefiting The ALS Association.

Everywhere and Back Again EP Tracklist

'The Game of Love' by New Radicals and Michelle Branch

'Everywhere'

'Breathe'

'Goodbye to You' with Maren Morris

'You Get Me'

'All You Wanted'

'Are You Happy Now?'

'The Game of Love Remix'

Everywhere and Back Again Tour Dates

October 6, 2026 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

October 8, 2026 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

October 9, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk

October 10, 2026 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen

October 11, 2026 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

November 4, 2026 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

November 5, 2026 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre

November 6, 2026 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

November 7, 2026 – Nantucket, MA – The Muse

November 10, 2026 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

November 11, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

November 12, 2026 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

November 13, 2026 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

2027 Dates

February 25, 2027 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

February 26, 2027 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

February 27, 2027 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

February 28, 2027 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

March 4, 2027 – Tulsa, OK – Cain's Ballroom

March 5, 2027 – Tulsa, OK – Cain's Ballroom

March 6, 2027 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

March 7, 2027 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

March 11, 2027 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

March 12, 2027 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

March 13, 2027 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

March 17, 2027 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

March 19, 2027 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

March 20, 2027 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

March 21, 2027 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

March 23, 2027 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

March 25, 2027 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

March 26, 2027 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 27, 2027 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

About Michelle Branch

Michelle Branch was seventeen years old when she signed to Madonna's Maverick Records. In 2001, she released her highly acclaimed debut album, The Spirit Room, which featured the hit singles 'Everywhere,' MTV Video Music Award Viewer's Choice winner 'All You Wanted' and 'Goodbye to You,' ushering in a new era of young women writing and performing their own songs.

The album went on to sell three million copies worldwide and was certified double-Platinum in the U.S., Platinum in Japan, Gold in Australia and Canada and Silver in the UK, among others.

Branch won a Grammy Award for her 2002 collaboration with Carlos Santana, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 1 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart and became a major international hit.

Her second album, 2003's Hotel Paper, debuted at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard albums chart and became a top 10 hit around the world. Certified Platinum in the U.S. and Gold in Australia, Canada and Japan, it spawned the hit single 'Are You Happy Now?,' which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Performance. Branch was also nominated for Best New Artist.

In 2006, Branch found success with Jessica Harp as modern-country duo The Wreckers, whose debut Stand Still, Look Pretty was praised by critics for breaking down barriers between pop and country. The Gold-certified album spawned the hit single 'Leave the Pieces,' which topped the Hot Country Songs chart for several weeks and earned Branch her fourth Grammy nomination.

In 2017, Branch released her critically acclaimed fourth album, Hopeless Romantic, co-produced with Patrick Carney of The Black Keys. In 2022, Branch released The Trouble With Fever, further showcasing the evolution of her sound and grounded, relatable songwriting.

Recently, Branch announced Everywhere and Back Again, arriving November 6 via BMG, a new project celebrating 25 years in music by revisiting the songs, stories and cultural moments that have shaped her career. Led by 'The Game of Love' by New Radicals and Michelle Branch and 'Goodbye to You' featuring Maren Morris, the project marks both a celebration of the past and the beginning of a new chapter for Branch, setting the stage for more new original music to come.





























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