Photos: Michelle Branch Kicks Off Sold-Out EVERYWHERE AND BACK AGAIN Tour in Seattle
Branch performed with Maren Morris collaboration 'Goodbye to You' featured in new music video with Kristin Cavallari.
Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician Michelle Branch kicked off her sold-out Everywhere and Back Again Tour with an opening night performance at The Showbox in Seattle, Washington.
Marking the beginning of Branch's first headline run behind her forthcoming Everywhere and Back Again EP, the packed Seattle show brought together songs spanning more than twenty five years of her career, as Branch revisited the music that made her one of the defining singer-songwriters of her generation while also stepping into the next chapter of her career.
In her 90-minute-plus set, Branch treated fans to a mix of beloved hits and deep cuts before stripping things back for an intimate solo acoustic moment. With Branch alone onstage, the crowd sang along to every word, creating one of the evening's most memorable moments.
The tour launch comes just days after Branch released a newly reimagined version of 'Goodbye to You' featuring Maren Morris, the second confirmed track from Everywhere and Back Again. The collaboration transforms one of Branch's most enduring songs into a true duet, pairing Branch and Morris as they revisit the track through the perspective of two artists whose careers and lives have evolved alongside the song.
The release also arrived alongside an official music video starring Branch, Morris and Kristin Cavallari, bringing one of the song's most memorable early-2000s cultural connections full circle. The video recreates the iconic prom sequence from Laguna Beach, where 'Goodbye to You' became part of one of the defining musical moments of the series' first season.
Branch and Morris first revealed the collaboration last month at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, when Branch made a surprise appearance during Morris' 10th anniversary celebration of HERO. Their performance gave fans the first glimpse of the new recording and confirmed Morris as a featured guest on Branch's forthcoming EP.
Originally released on Branch's breakthrough 2001 debut album The Spirit Room, 'Goodbye to You' became a defining song in her catalog alongside 'Everywhere' and 'All You Wanted.' Twenty-five years later, Branch is revisiting the music, stories and cultural moments that shaped her career through Everywhere and Back Again, reframing songs she first wrote and recorded as a teenager through new arrangements, collaborations and perspectives.
The EP launched earlier this summer with 'The Game of Love' by New Radicals and Michelle Branch, a newly reimagined version produced by New Radicals frontman and the song's original writer Gregg Alexander. The release reunited Branch and Alexander for their first collaboration since the original recording in 2002, while its official music video marked Alexander's first appearance in a music video in 28 years.
The nearly 20-date fall leg of the Everywhere and Back Again Tour sold out nationwide within one week of being announced, leaving thousands of fans in queues and on waitlists and prompting Branch to add a second leg for 2027.
Following Seattle, the tour continues through Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, New York, Chicago and more, before concluding November 13 in Lexington, Kentucky. Branch has partnered with PLUS1, with $1 from every ticket benefiting The ALS Association.
Everywhere and Back Again EP Tracklist
1. 'The Game of Love' by New Radicals and Michelle Branch
2. 'Everywhere'
3. 'Breathe'
4. 'Goodbye to You' with Maren Morris
5. 'You Get Me'
6. 'All You Wanted'
7. 'Are You Happy Now?'
8. 'The Game of Love Remix'
Everywhere and Back Again Tour Dates
September 27, 2026 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
September 29, 2026 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
October 1, 2026 – San Francisco, CA – The Castro
October 2, 2026 – San Francisco, CA – The Castro
October 3, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
October 4, 2026 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound
October 6, 2026 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater
October 8, 2026 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
October 9, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk
October 10, 2026 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen
October 11, 2026 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
November 4, 2026 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
November 5, 2026 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre
November 6, 2026 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony
November 7, 2026 – Nantucket, MA – The Muse
November 10, 2026 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
November 11, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
November 12, 2026 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater
November 13, 2026 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall
2027 Dates
February 25, 2027 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
February 26, 2027 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
February 27, 2027 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
February 28, 2027 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
March 4, 2027 – Tulsa, OK – Cain's Ballroom
March 5, 2027 – Tulsa, OK – Cain's Ballroom
March 6, 2027 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
March 7, 2027 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
March 11, 2027 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
March 12, 2027 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
March 13, 2027 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
March 17, 2027 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
March 19, 2027 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
March 20, 2027 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
March 21, 2027 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
March 23, 2027 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
March 25, 2027 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
March 26, 2027 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
March 27, 2027 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
About Michelle Branch
Michelle Branch was seventeen years old when she signed to Madonna's Maverick Records. In 2001, she released her highly acclaimed debut album, The Spirit Room, which featured the hit singles 'Everywhere,' MTV Video Music Award Viewer's Choice winner 'All You Wanted' and 'Goodbye to You,' ushering in a new era of young women writing and performing their own songs.
The album went on to sell three million copies worldwide and was certified double-Platinum in the U.S., Platinum in Japan, Gold in Australia and Canada and Silver in the UK, among others.
Branch won a Grammy Award for her 2002 collaboration with Carlos Santana, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 1 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart and became a major international hit.
Her second album, 2003's Hotel Paper, debuted at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard albums chart and became a top 10 hit around the world. Certified Platinum in the U.S. and Gold in Australia, Canada and Japan, it spawned the hit single 'Are You Happy Now?,' which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Performance. Branch was also nominated for Best New Artist.
In 2006, Branch found success with Jessica Harp as modern-country duo The Wreckers, whose debut Stand Still, Look Pretty was praised by critics for breaking down barriers between pop and country. The Gold-certified album spawned the hit single 'Leave the Pieces,' which topped the Hot Country Songs chart for several weeks and earned Branch her fourth Grammy nomination.
In 2017, Branch released her critically acclaimed fourth album, Hopeless Romantic, co-produced with Patrick Carney of The Black Keys. In 2022, Branch released The Trouble With Fever, further showcasing the evolution of her sound and grounded, relatable songwriting.
Recently, Branch announced Everywhere and Back Again, arriving November 6 via BMG, a new project celebrating 25 years in music by revisiting the songs, stories and cultural moments that have shaped her career. Led by 'The Game of Love' by New Radicals and Michelle Branch and 'Goodbye to You' featuring Maren Morris, the project marks both a celebration of the past and the beginning of a new chapter for Branch, setting the stage for more new original music to come.
Photo Credit: Ariana Trinneer
Photo Credit: Ariana Trinneer
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