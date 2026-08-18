Michelle Branch Adds Second Leg to EVERYWHERE AND BACK AGAIN Tour

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Grammy Award-winning artist Michelle Branch has announced a 17-date second leg of her sold-out Everywhere and Back Again Tour, following overwhelming demand for the nearly 20-date fall run, which sold out nationwide within one week of being announced alongside her upcoming Everywhere and Back Again EP, out November 6 via BMG.

The newly announced shows begin February 25 in Charleston and include stops at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on February 27th, returning to Los Angeles' The Wiltern on March 13th and New York City's Beacon Theatre on March 25th and more. Artist presale begins Wednesday, August 19 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales (where applicable), at noon local time. Local and venue presales begin Thursday, August 20 at 10 a.m. local time, with all presales ending that evening at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, August 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can visit www.michellebranch.com for ticketing information and complete details.

In a touring climate dominated by 'blue dot fever,' the nearly 20-date run sold out in just seven days, leaving thousands of fans in queues and on waitlists. After Branch even released a limited number of her personal friends-and-family ticket holds to fans, the overwhelming demand made a second leg the clear next chapter in her growing return.

On the new tour news Branch said: 'Announcing leg two of the Everywhere and Back Again tour has been the hardest secret to keep! I'm blown away by all the love for the tour and Game of Love. Can't wait to see you all out on the road. This is just the beginning.'

Michelle Branch has partnered with PLUS 1 so that $1 per ticket goes to The ALS Association and their work making ALS livable and curing it.

Branch stated, 'I've chosen to support The ALS Association because I've watched my own father suffer and ultimately die from this horrible disease. This is the very least I can do to help hopefully find a cure.'

The tour announcement follows another major moment in Branch's return. This past Saturday, Branch surprised fans onstage at Maren Morris's 10th anniversary show for her album 'Hero' at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for a performance of 'Goodbye to You,' a newly reimagined version of one of Branch's most popular songs.

The performance offered fans the first live glimpse of their collaboration and officially revealed Morris as one of the featured guests on the upcoming Everywhere and Back Again EP, following the release of 'The Game of Love' by New Radicals and Michelle Branch. With five featured collaborators still to be confirmed fans are already speculating about who will be announced next.

In introducing Branch, Morris said: 'As a songwriter, the very special person I'm about to bring out has made many meaningful impressions on me. We weren't very far apart in age and she made it seem very possible to do this at all. Nashville, y'all give it up for Michelle Branch.' Adding, 'If you had told me, me in my room watching MTV and TRL, that we would be here tonight and you would be playing my childhood guitar, it's nuts. But you approached me about doing this song and we may have recorded it.'

On performing with Morris, Branch stated, 'I've long admired Maren's talent as a writer and performer. Having written this song in my teenage bedroom, it's wild to hear it delivered from the perspective of a woman who really knows what these lyrics mean. It brings a whole new weight to it. And I'm so honored she invited me to sing it with her at the Ryman, she delivers such an emotional powerhouse vocal on this track, I can't wait for it to be released.'

The upcoming Everywhere and Back Again EP celebrates 25 years of Branch's career while looking firmly toward the future. The EP revisits the songs, stories and cultural moments that have defined her career through newly reimagined recordings featuring friends, peers and special guests from across genres. The project reframes songs Branch first wrote and released as a teenager through the voices and perspectives of artists who grew up alongside her music.

'Getting to hear these songs, many I wrote as a teenager, performed by friends and peers that I so greatly admire has been such a 'pinch me' moment as a songwriter,' Branch shares. 'Suddenly these adolescent songs about love lost and found take on an entirely new meaning and weight when sung by artists of all different genres and in a different era. Being able to celebrate a 25 year career while firmly believing my best work is still ahead of me is the dream of any artist. And having fans that have grown up beside me who are still listening and still care after all these years is the greatest gift. Thank you all for helping me celebrate.'

The EP launched off with 'The Game of Love' by New Radicals and Michelle Branch, a newly reimagined version produced by New Radicals frontman and the song's original writer, Gregg Alexander. The release reunited Branch and Alexander for their first collaboration since the original recording in 2002 and the official music video for the song is the first time Gregg Alexander has been featured in a music video in 28 years. The song recently charted on the Billboard Adult Pop Airplay Chart and continues to climb.

Earlier this month, Branch celebrated the 25th anniversary of The Spirit Room by teaming with the clean, vegan and cruelty-free makeup line MOB Beauty to create 'Spirit Room Blue,' a limited-edition eyeshadow inspired by the album's iconic deep-blue cover and envisioned as the signature fan look for her anniversary tour.

Branch said about the makeup collaboration and Fall tour, 'I especially like the idea of making Spirit Room Blue the signature fan look for the anniversary tour. It gives the collaboration a purpose beyond merch, fans instantly become part of the celebration, and every venue becomes a sea of Spirit Room Blue. That's the kind of visual tradition people tend to remember long after the tour ends.' Fans can purchase 'Spirit Room Blue' at mobbeauty.com/pages/michellebranch.

The sold-out tour and new 2027 dates trace directly back to MBTV Presents: Everywhere and Back Again - Live in Front of a Studio Audience, held at The Sun Rose in West Hollywood and livestreamed across Branch's social platforms.

Teased through cryptic Los Angeles billboards and a fan hotline, MBTV transformed the venue into an early 2000s-inspired television studio and became one of the hottest tickets in Los Angeles, with lines out the door and overwhelming demand for last-minute guest list spots.

Branch joined former MTV VJ Damien Fahey for a conversation about her career and the next chapter of her music before unveiling 'The Game of Love' by New Radicals and Michelle Branch, announcing the Everywhere and Back Again EP and surprising fans with news of the tour.

She also performed 'All You Wanted,' 'Breathe' and 'Everywhere' for the intimate studio audience as fans watched and sang along through the livestream.

Everywhere and Back Again EP Tracklist - So Far

'The Game of Love' by New Radicals and Michelle Branch

'Everywhere'

'Breathe'

'You Get Me'

'All You Wanted'

'Are You Happy Now?'

'The Game of Love Remix'

Everywhere and Back Again Tour Dates

September 27, 2026 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

September 29, 2026 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

October 1, 2026 - San Francisco, CA - The Castro

October 2, 2026 - San Francisco, CA - The Castro

October 3, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

October 4, 2026 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound

October 6, 2026 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

October 8, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

October 9, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - Zouk

October 10, 2026 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

October 11, 2026 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

November 4, 2026 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner**

November 5, 2026 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre

November 6, 2026 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony

November 7, 2026 - Nantucket, MA - The Muse

November 10, 2026 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

November 11, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

November 12, 2026 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

November 13, 2026 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

February 25, 2027 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall*

February 26, 2027 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle*

February 27, 2027 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*

March 5, 2027 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom*

March 6, 2027 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues*

March 7, 2027 - Houston, TX - House of Blues*

March 11, 2027 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre*

March 12, 2027 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues*

March 13, 2027 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern*

March 17, 2027 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre*

March 19, 2027 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant*

March 20, 2027 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!*

March 21, 2027 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre*

March 23, 2027 - Portland, ME - State Theatre*

March 25, 2027 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre*

March 26, 2027 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring*

March 27, 2027 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall*

*New 2027 Tour Dates

**Venue Upgraded, original tickets being honored

About Michelle Branch

Michelle Branch was seventeen years old when she signed to Madonna's Maverick Records. In 2001, she released her highly acclaimed debut album, The Spirit Room, which featured the hit singles 'Everywhere,' MTV Video Music Award Viewer's Choice winner 'All You Wanted' and 'Goodbye to You,' ushering in a new era of young women writing and performing their own songs.

The album went on to sell three million copies worldwide and was certified double-Platinum in the US, Platinum in Japan, Gold in Australia and Canada and Silver in the UK, among others.

Branch won a Grammy Award for her 2002 collaboration with Carlos Santana, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 1 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart and became a major international hit.

Her second album, 2003's Hotel Paper, debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard albums chart and became a top 10 hit around the world. Certified Platinum in the US and Gold in Australia, Canada and Japan, it spawned the hit single 'Are You Happy Now?,' which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Performance. Branch was also nominated for Best New Artist.

In 2006, Branch found success with Jessica Harp as modern-country duo The Wreckers, whose debut Stand Still, Look Pretty was praised by critics for breaking down barriers between pop and country. The Gold-certified album spawned the hit single 'Leave the Pieces,' which topped the Hot Country Songs chart for several weeks and earned Branch her fourth Grammy nomination, as well as fan favorites 'My Oh My' and 'Tennessee.'

In 2017, Branch released her critically acclaimed fourth album, Hopeless Romantic, co-produced with Patrick Carney of The Black Keys. In 2022, Branch released The Trouble With Fever, further showcasing the evolution of her sound and grounded, relatable songwriting.

Recently, Branch announced Everywhere and Back Again, a new project celebrating 25 years in music by revisiting the songs, stories and cultural moments that have shaped her career. Led by 'The Game of Love' by New Radicals and Michelle Branch, the project marks both a celebration of the past and the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Branch, setting the stage for more new original music to come.

Photo Credit: Alexa King Stone



Photo Credit: Alexa King Stone

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