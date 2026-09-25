Michelle Branch & Maren Morris Reimagine Goodbye To You

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Michelle Branch and Maren Morris have come together on a newly reimagined version of 'Goodbye to You,' out now via BMG. The release arrives alongside an official music video starring Branch, Morris and Kristin Cavallari, which revisits iconic moments from Laguna Beach.

Rather than simply returning to the original recording, Branch and Morris transform 'Goodbye to You' into a true duet shaped by both artists. Their voices move alongside one another throughout the track, bringing together Branch's history with the song and Morris' own perspective on its themes of change, independence and knowing when it is time to let go.

On the song Branch said: 'Beyond thrilled to be joining Maren on her beautiful rendition of Goodbye to You. Singing with her was a dream. Call me crazy but I prefer her version to the original.'

Morris continues: 'Michelle was really encouraging to let me make it my own. I certainly wanted my own spin on it but to still honor the brilliance of her original recording. Her songwriting has always been ahead of its time.'

Branch and Morris first revealed the collaboration last month at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, when Branch made a surprise appearance during Morris' 10th anniversary celebration of Hero. Their performance offered the first glimpse of the new recording and confirmed Morris as a featured guest on Branch's forthcoming EP, Everywhere and Back Again, out November 6 via BMG.

Introducing Branch from the stage, Morris reflected on the impact Branch had on her as a young songwriter and musician, while Branch later shared her admiration for Morris and the new perspective she brought to a song Branch originally wrote as a teenager.

Originally released on Branch's breakthrough 2001 debut album, The Spirit Room, 'Goodbye to You' became one of the central songs in her catalog and an enduring part of a generation's musical memory. The album, which also featured 'Everywhere' and 'All You Wanted,' went on to sell three million copies worldwide and helped establish Branch as part of a new generation of young women writing, playing and performing their own songs.

Twenty-five years into her career, Branch returns to 'Goodbye to You' with Morris, allowing the song's meaning to evolve through the experiences of two acclaimed artists whose work has helped shape modern pop, rock and country songwriting. Hearing the lyrics passed between Branch and Morris transforms the song from the perspective of a teenager facing heartbreak into something lived-in, reflective and distinctly adult, yet still nostalgic.

The collaboration expands with its official music video, bringing Branch, Morris and Kristin Cavallari together on screen. The video recreates the iconic prom scene from Laguna Beach, the series that helped introduce 'Goodbye to You' to a new audience in the early 2000s, when it featured the track in the first season and cast members sang along to the song inside the limo on their way home from the final school dance.

On appearing in the music video Kristin Cavallari said: ''Goodbye to You' is one of those songs that immediately takes me back to a very specific time in my life, so being part of this remake with Michelle Branch feels incredibly nostalgic and special. There's something really fun about revisiting a song that was such a meaningful part of my younger years and seeing it brought to life for a new generation. I think fans of the song are really going to love Maren Morris featured on this new version too — she brings such fresh energy while still capturing the spirit of the original. It's been such a fun, full-circle experience — I'm grateful to be part of it.'

Helping bring the early-2000s nostalgia to life on set were Jeep and Redken, with both brands integrated into the world of the video.

The video features a Mojito! (lime green) Jeep Wrangler, which appears throughout the video as a homage to the original show (including a goldfish on the Wrangler's dash), and Redken was also on set to help create the video's early-2000s-inspired beauty looks, using products including Dry Texture Spray, Big Blowout, and Root Tease.

'Goodbye to You' featuring Maren Morris is the latest release from Branch's forthcoming Everywhere and Back Again EP, out November 6 via BMG.

The project celebrates 25 years of Branch's career while looking firmly toward the future, revisiting the songs, stories and cultural moments that have defined her career through newly reimagined recordings featuring friends, peers and special guests from across genres. The project reframes songs Branch first wrote and released as a teenager through the voices and perspectives of artists who grew up alongside her music.

The EP launched this summer with 'The Game of Love' by New Radicals and Michelle Branch, a newly reimagined version produced by New Radicals frontman and the song's original writer, Gregg Alexander. The release reunited Branch and Alexander for their first collaboration since the original recording in 2002, while the official music video marked Alexander's first appearance in a music video in 28 years.

The release of 'Goodbye to You' also arrives just one day before Branch takes the project on the road, kicking off the first leg of her Everywhere and Back Again Tour on September 27 at The Showbox in Seattle.

The nearly 20-date fall run sold out nationwide within one week of being announced, leaving thousands of fans in queues and on waitlists and prompting Branch to add a 17-date second leg for 2027.

Michelle Branch has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to The ALS Association and its work making ALS livable and curing it.

The fall tour includes stops in Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, New York, Chicago and more before concluding November 13 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Everywhere and Back Again EP Tracklist

1. 'The Game of Love' by New Radicals and Michelle Branch

2. 'Everywhere'

3. 'Breathe'

4. 'Goodbye to You' with Maren Morris

5. 'You Get Me'

6. 'All You Wanted'

7. 'Are You Happy Now?'

8. 'The Game of Love Remix'

September 27, 2026 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

September 29, 2026 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

October 1, 2026 – San Francisco, CA – The Castro

October 2, 2026 – San Francisco, CA – The Castro

October 3, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

October 4, 2026 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound

October 6, 2026 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

October 8, 2026 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

October 9, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk

October 10, 2026 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen

October 11, 2026 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

November 4, 2026 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

November 5, 2026 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre

November 6, 2026 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

November 7, 2026 – Nantucket, MA – The Muse

November 10, 2026 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

November 11, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

November 12, 2026 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

November 13, 2026 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

February 25, 2027 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

February 26, 2027 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

February 27, 2027 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

February 28, 2027 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

March 4, 2027 – Tulsa, OK – Cain's Ballroom

March 5, 2027 – Tulsa, OK – Cain's Ballroom

March 6, 2027 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

March 7, 2027 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

March 11, 2027 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

March 12, 2027 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

March 13, 2027 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

March 17, 2027 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

March 19, 2027 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

March 20, 2027 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

March 21, 2027 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

March 23, 2027 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

March 25, 2027 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

March 26, 2027 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 27, 2027 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

About Michelle Branch

Michelle Branch was seventeen years old when she signed to Madonna's Maverick Records. In 2001, she released her highly acclaimed debut album, The Spirit Room, which featured the hit singles 'Everywhere,' MTV Video Music Award Viewer's Choice winner 'All You Wanted' and 'Goodbye to You,' ushering in a new era of young women writing and performing their own songs.

The album went on to sell three million copies worldwide and was certified double-Platinum in the U.S., Platinum in Japan, Gold in Australia and Canada and Silver in the UK, among others.

Branch won a Grammy Award for her 2002 collaboration with Carlos Santana, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 1 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart and became a major international hit.

Her second album, 2003's Hotel Paper, debuted at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard albums chart and became a top 10 hit around the world. Certified Platinum in the U.S. and Gold in Australia, Canada and Japan, it spawned the hit single 'Are You Happy Now?,' which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Performance. Branch was also nominated for Best New Artist.

In 2006, Branch found success with Jessica Harp as modern-country duo The Wreckers, whose debut Stand Still, Look Pretty was praised by critics for breaking down barriers between pop and country. The Gold-certified album spawned the hit single 'Leave the Pieces,' which topped the Hot Country Songs chart for several weeks and earned Branch her fourth Grammy nomination.

In 2017, Branch released her critically acclaimed fourth album, Hopeless Romantic, co-produced with Patrick Carney of The Black Keys. In 2022, Branch released The Trouble With Fever, further showcasing the evolution of her sound and grounded, relatable songwriting.

Recently, Branch announced Everywhere and Back Again (arriving November 6th via BMG), a new project celebrating 25 years in music by revisiting the songs, stories and cultural moments that have shaped her career. Led by 'The Game of Love' by New Radicals and Michelle Branch, the project marks both a celebration of the past and the beginning of a new chapter for Branch, setting the stage for more new original music to come.

About Maren Morris

Maren Morris has broken boundaries, smashed records, and affirmed herself as a dynamic vocalist, prolific songwriter, and showstopping performer on her own terms. Among numerous accolades, she has garnered a GRAMMY Award, five ACM Awards, five CMA Awards, and three Billboard Music Awards, while earning dozens of multiplatinum and gold certifications worldwide and tallying billions of streams. Her catalog includes several acclaimed projects, including HERO [2016], GIRL [2019], Humble Quest [2022] and The Tree EP [2023]. She's also the rare force of nature equally suited to collaborating with Zedd on the 6x-platinum 'The Middle' and duetting with everyone from Taylor Swift, Stevie Nicks, and Sheryl Crow to Teddy Swims, Hozier, and Jessie Murph. She has sold out tours on multiple continents, gracing hallowed stages in the process. Maren entered a bold new era in 2024 with the release of her August EP, Intermission, which she described as her 'heart journey and gamut of emotions packaged into 5 songs,' covering loss, catharsis, sexuality and gratitude. After completing her RSVP Redux tour and several festivals to finish the year, Maren returned in 2025 to release her fourth album, D R E A M S I C L E, on May 9. Introduced by first singles 'carry me through' and 'bed no breakfast,' the album represents Maren staying true to the core of who she is, and the acceptance, release, and the reclamation of her strength and her light. She says 'D R E A M S I C L E is about appreciating and respecting the beauty and nuances of life while it's happening, not after it's too late.' Now, Maren returns to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her breakout debut album, HERO, with a newly expanded anniversary release titled HERO: A Second Wind which arrived on June 26, 2026.

About Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari is a television personality, entrepreneur, podcast host, and New York Times bestselling author. She rose to fame starring in MTV's hit reality series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and The Hills, and later her own docuseries, Very Cavallari and Honestly Cavallari on E!. She is the Founder and CEO of lifestyle brand Uncommon James, which spans jewelry, beauty, fragrance, candles, and apparel. She also serves as co-founder of Fizzen, a protein sparkling juice brand. In addition, Cavallari hosts the leading relationship and lifestyle podcast with Dear Media, Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari.

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