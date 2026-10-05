Jane Ira Bloom Trio to Perform at Soapbox Gallery

Soprano saxophonist and composer Jane Ira Bloom will return to Soapbox Gallery with bassist Mark Helias and drummer Matt Wilson on Sunday, November 29 at 3 p.m.

The trio will perform music from Bloom's songbook, including compositions and improvisations developed in the moment by the longtime collaborators.

Bloom has been developing her approach to the soprano saxophone for more than 45 years. She is a recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship for music composition and has been recognized by the DownBeat International Critics Poll and Jazz Journalists Association for soprano saxophone.

Bloom was the first musician commissioned by the NASA Art Program and has an asteroid named in her honor by the International Astronomical Union, 6083 Janeirabloom. Her trio album Early Americans received a Grammy Award for Best Surround Sound Album, while her duo recording Picturing the Invisible, inspired by the black-and-white photography of New York City photographer Berenice Abbott, received a Grammy nomination for Best Immersive Audio.

Bloom has recorded and produced 26 albums of her music. Her 2026 releases include the duo recording once like a spark with percussionist and drummer Brian Shankar Adler and Light from a Person, a trio recording with vibraphonist David Friedman and bassist Ken Filiano. Light from a Person will be released October 22 and will be available in high-definition stereo and 5.1 immersive sound. The project was made possible with support from the New Music USA Creators Fund.

Soapbox Gallery is a Brooklyn performance and exhibition space dedicated to presenting music, performance and works of art that engage with contemporary issues. The gallery was designed with acoustics intended to showcase musicians and other performers from around the world.

The Jane Ira Bloom Trio will perform Sunday, November 29 at 3 p.m. at Soapbox Gallery, 636 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238.

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