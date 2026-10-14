Photos: Michaël Brun to Celebrate 10 Years of BAYO in Miami's Little Haiti

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Grammy-winning, platinum-selling producer, artist, and Haitian cultural ambassador Michaël Brun has announced BAYO's return to Miami's Little Haiti on November 22, 2026, celebrating its 10th anniversary with a free block party courtesy of Rockstar Games. Returning to the neighborhood where BAYO began, the event will welcome 7,500 attendees for its biggest Little Haiti celebration yet.

Over the past decade, BAYO has grown from an intimate street party into an international celebration of Haitian and Afro-Caribbean culture, welcoming surprise performances from the likes of J Balvin, Saint Levant, Maxwell, Kah-Lo, Oxlade, Machel Montano, and Wyclef Jean. BAYO, which means 'to give,' reflects Brun's commitment to sharing Haitian excellence and giving back to the people who have shaped his career. Brun launched BAYO's 10th anniversary celebration earlier this year with shows at Boston's Agganis Arena and a sold-out three-night residency at Brooklyn Paramount. Closing the anniversary run in Little Haiti brings that mission back to the neighborhood where it started, celebrating ten years of growth with the Haitian community at its heart.

'10 years ago, BAYO made its US debut as a free block party in Little Haiti celebrating Haitian and Caribbean culture. That show was the beginning of a beautiful journey across 12 cities, over 50,000 tickets sold, multiple arena and park shows and over 140 artist guests from around the world. I'm so proud to be bringing BAYO back to Little Haiti for our biggest show ever on November 22nd. New venue, huge surprises, our most iconic lineup of all time and FREE tickets courtesy of Rockstar Games.' – Michaël Brun

The Miami celebration will feature a surprise lineup and a vendor village spotlighting Haitian and Caribbean food and art. Brun will also continue his support for local cultural organizations, extending BAYO's spirit of giving beyond the stage. Courtesy of Rockstar Games, admission will be free, with tickets available through a raffle and more than half earmarked specifically for Florida residents and Haitian communities. Fans can sign up at bayotour.com.

Throughout 2026, Brun has strengthened his role as a global ambassador for Haitian culture, bringing greater visibility to Haiti across some of the year's biggest moments in sports and entertainment. He produced records for Naïka, Victoria Monét, Ibeyi, and Tank and The Bangas, collaborated with the Fédération Haïtienne on a short film celebrating Haiti's World Cup return and performed a warm-up DJ set for the national team, with his upcoming Rockstar Games partnership continuing that mission.

As one of the most important musical figureheads for Haitians today, Brun continues to bring Haitian excellence to the forefront through his music, collaborations, and cultural advocacy. BAYO Miami brings that mission home to Little Haiti, marking ten years with a free celebration that puts Haitian and Caribbean artistry at the center and gives back to the people who have supported it from the start.

About Michaël Brun

Michaël Brun was born and raised in Port-au-Prince and is one of the biggest Haitian voices in music today. Throughout his career he has continually shone a light on the country's rich culture and history, viewing his career in music as a way to give back to the community that raised him. Throughout the years he has worked with an astonishing list of global superstars, including J Balvin, Oxlade, King Promise, Buju Banton, Victoria Monét, Becky G and many more. Accolades throughout his career include hundreds of millions of streams across platforms, winning a Latin GRAMMY for his work with J Balvin, an official in-game jersey in EA FC24 and press support across a wide range of mainstream and tastemaker outlets.

A key signifier of Michaël's communal spirit within music is his annual BAYO block party, which started 9 years ago as a spur of the moment free party in Haiti - less than 50 people in attendance. Year on year the party has grown, bringing in thousands of revellers and was last year held at Brooklyn's Prospect Park. BAYO, translated to English means 'to give' and the party is a celebration of Caribbean culture in all forms. Through the years, many of Michaël's collaborators have made surprise appearances at BAYO, and fans have been stunned by performances from the likes of Oxlade, Masego, Maxwell, J Balvin and more. This year marked his first ever arena takeover, and biggest event to date, when BAYO reached the Barclays Center on 28th June, showcasing Haitian and Caribbean culture on one of America's most significant stages.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games













Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

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