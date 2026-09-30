Photos: Melt Festival 2026 Expands With Asha Jefferies, Dolly Hoe-Down, Rubber Duck

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Melt Festival has added even more to its 2026 program with acclaimed Australian artist Asha Jefferies confirmed to join the festival line-up, alongside a full-scale Dolly Parton celebration night, a high-speed sewing showdown at Onesie World and the landmark inclusion of Surf Life Saving Queensland joining this year's River Pride Parade flotilla. Plus, Melt has revealed where Florentijn Hofman's spectacular 15-metre, five-storey-high Rubber Duck will pop up along the Brisbane River for all to see.

Taking place across Magandjin/Brisbane from 21 October to 8 November, Melt is the annual open-access festival transforming the city into one of Australia's most vibrant destinations for Queer arts and culture. With over 100 events across more than 70 venues, the city-wide program spans landmark public art, world premieres, headline concerts, spectacular river celebrations and powerful new Queer storytelling.

Louise Bezzina, Brisbane Powerhouse CEO and Artistic Director, explained, 'We're thrilled to be adding these new elements to an already vibrant Melt program and giving audiences even more ways to experience the festival. From music and performance to playful public art, parties and community moments, there's something wonderfully unexpected around every corner. Melt is a celebration of queer arts, culture and community, and we can't wait to see Brisbane come alive with even more colour, energy and joy this October and November.'

On Friday 30 October, Melt will pay tribute to one of pop culture's most beloved icons with Dolly Hoe-Down - an evening fully dedicated to the one and only Dolly Parton. Presented by Brisbane Powerhouse and Harry K and hosted by the reigning Queen of Queensland's Drag Scene Vollie LaVont, expect DJs spinning Dolly favourites, drag performances and a lesson from Gilly's Line Dancing alongside larger-than-life Dolly visuals and a dancefloor packed with rhinestones, big hair, denim, sequins and plenty of country glamour.

With dressing up strongly encouraged, Dolly Hoe-Down will transform the Powerhouse Theatre into a joyful celebration of the songs, style and enduring cultural influence of an icon who has long held a special place in queer hearts. So whether you're a lifelong Dolly devotee or simply here for the glitter, 9 to 5 and a good time, Dolly Hoe-Down promises to be one big, fabulous celebration not to be missed.

Fresh from the release of her highly anticipated second album, Desire Is An Angel, Asha Jefferies will join the Melt program for a special performance at Black Bear Lodge on Saturday 7 November.

The Brisbane-born artist will bring her intimate, emotionally charged sound to the festival as part of her Desire Is An Angel album tour, following the album's release on 2 October. Exploring desire as an essential force in the development of self-knowledge, moving through themes of intimacy, sexuality, vulnerability and self-discovery, Desire Is An Angel is raw, sympathetic, elated and erotic whilst landing somewhere softer, making Jefferies' appearance a fitting addition to the Melt program.

Over at Queen Street Mall, Melt's wildly playful Onesie World will get a competitive makeover with Stitch, Please: The Ultimate Sewdown where internationally acclaimed artist Adele Varcoe will go head-to-head with sewing superstar Gayleen Tuckwood in a high-speed, high-stakes onesie-making showdown, with the pair racing against the clock to create a onesie from scratch. Taking place on Sunday 18 October at 11am, the part performance, part competition and part creative workshop, brings the irreverent spirit of Onesie World to the heart of Brisbane's CBD, giving audiences a front-row seat to the art, craft and sheer chaos of onesie-making.

Also making festival history, Surf Life Saving Queensland will join this year's River Pride Parade, with at least three boats forming part of the flotilla on the Brisbane River, marking the first participation of a major Queensland sporting organisation in the parade. Reflecting the role sport can play in fostering connection, community and belonging for LGBTQIA+ people, the inclusion also reinforces the importance of creating sporting and community spaces where everyone feels welcome.

Ben Cork, National Program Manager from Pride in Sport, said of the addition, 'We're so proud to see sport represented in the 2026 River Pride Parade. Sport is an integral part of many LGBTQIA+ people's lives, offering connection, community and a powerful sense of belonging. We commend Surf Life Saving Queensland for leading the way as the first sporting organisation to participate, standing proudly alongside LGBTQIA+ communities and helping ensure Queensland's beaches are safe, welcoming and inclusive for everyone.'

Finally, Melt can unveil the locations of where one of its biggest spectacles, Florentijn Hofman's 15-metre, five-storey-high Rubber Duck will appear around Brisbane to give audiences multiple opportunities to see it during the celebrations. Festival goers will be able to get a first glimpse of Rubber Duck outside Brisbane Powerhouse on Wednesday 21 October, before it joins the River Pride Parade on Saturday 24 October before returning 'home' to Brisbane Powerhouse until 8 November.

Melt Festival returns from 21 October to 8 November 2026. The full program is available at www.melt.org.au. Tickets are on sale now.

Melt is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland and Brisbane City Council, through Brisbane Economic Development Agency.

Event Details

Dolly Hoe-Down

Date: Friday 30 October

Time: 7.00pm – 10.00pm

Location: Powerhouse Theatre, Brisbane Powerhouse

Tickets: First Release = $42 + booking fee; Second Release = $52 + booking fee. Tickets available here. Suitable for ages 12+

Asha Jefferies

Date: Saturday 7 November

Time: From 7.00pm

Location: Black Bear Lodge, Fortitude Valley, QLD

Tickets: $28.60 + booking fee available here.

Stitch, Please: The Ultimate Sewdown

Date: Sunday 18 October

Time: 11.00am

Location: Queen Street Mall, Queen St, Brisbane City QLD 4000

For more information visit www.melt.org.au/events/mini-me

About Brisbane Powerhouse

A magnificent power station of the 1920s, reborn as Queensland's home of contemporary arts and culture and the beating heart of Brisbane's festival life. Situated on the Brisbane River, Brisbane Powerhouse hosts over 1,250 performances and events each year spanning festival, visual arts, music, theatre, comedy, dance, film and digital arts, including Brisbane Comedy Festival, Melt and Night Feast. Through the Brisbane Artist in Residence program, Brisbane Powerhouse invests in the city's creative future. With two main stage theatres, gallery spaces, three riverside bars and restaurants, and one of the best views in Brisbane, Brisbane Powerhouse is building a cultural institution of international standing as Brisbane heads to 2032.

Brisbane Powerhouse is a Brisbane City Council owned venue.

About Melt Festival

Melt Festival is a city-wide celebration of Queer arts and culture staged across venues in Brisbane/Magandjin. Produced by Brisbane Powerhouse, Melt showcases Queer art, artists, allies, icons, sport, community and ideas through an accessible, affordable and visually striking program of local, national and international work.





















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