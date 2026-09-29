Photos: Dolly Parton's Cup of Ambition Coffee Now Available Online

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Dolly Parton's Cup of Ambition, described as a dream of the late global icon's more than 40 years in the making, is now officially available for purchase nationwide. Developed in partnership with family-owned Community Coffee, the collection brings together Dolly's love of coffee and unmistakable spirit in a coffee line she helped create to give coffee lovers everywhere the chance to brew a cup inspired by one of the world's most beloved icons.

'I thought the Cup of Ambition would be a fantastic name for a coffee brand, and I've been working towards this for over 40 years,' shared Dolly back in June when she was visiting Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop. 'This is just one of those dreams that's taken a little longer than I thought it might, but we've got it and it's working. I can't wait for you to try it. But I couldn't be more happy with it. Community Coffee has been a fantastic partner for me and I like the way they think.'

Following its debut at Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop, the coffee line is now available for nationwide shipping on CupOfAmbition.com, CommunityCoffee.com, TikTok Shop and other major retailers online, including Amazon.com and Walmart.com, making it easier than ever for people to enjoy the same great coffee from the comfort of home.

Available in Light, Medium and Dark Roast varieties, the collection offers a cup for every Dolly fan and coffee lover, from bright and smooth to rich and bold. Available for pre-order in K-Cup pods and available now in ground coffee, the lineup provides convenient options for a variety of preferences.

The collaboration between Dolly Parton and Community Coffee began with a shared appreciation for quality coffee, family and community. Cup of Ambition reflects that connection, bringing together Dolly's personal vision for her first coffee line with Community Coffee's longstanding expertise in crafting coffee since 1919. New photos show Dolly alongside Donna Saurage, Community Coffee's third-generation owner, highlighting the strong connection they shared and the values that brought them together.

'Dolly had a warmth that made you feel like you'd known her forever,' said Donna Saurage, third-generation owner of Community Coffee. 'We connected over our love of family, serving our communities and bringing people together, and it was a true joy to help make her dream of a Cup of Ambition coffee become a reality.'

Dolly brought her Cup of Ambition coffee to life on camera in July 2026, filming three commercials for the brand and shared in her own words what the coffee line meant to her. The first spot, released September 29, as part of a fall advertising campaign, shows Dolly getting ready for her day with a Cup Of Ambition.

The animation was brought to life by an amazing team of talented creatives. The animation was illustrated by Katie Reed of She Got Good & Monica Woodward of Happy Web Co, animated by Joel Robertson of Fourthcrown, directed by TK McKamy, produced by Olly Rowland of NOZ Entertainment, colored by Rodney Williams of Big Finish and video edited by Adam Davis of CTK Enterprises.

Every cup of Cup of Ambition coffee helps support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and its mission to inspire a love of reading in children from birth to age five. Community Coffee will serve as the anchor funding partner for Lafayette Parish, expanding its commitment to early childhood literacy in its home state of Louisiana. Consumers can also join in supporting the mission by making an optional donation to Imagination Library at checkout on CupofAmbition.com.

As part of the launch campaign, Dolly's Cup Of Ambition and Community Coffee are hitting the road for a special Cup of Ambition Sip & Sample Tour, with The Dolly Coffee Trolley and coffee carts bringing a unique Cup of Ambition experience to fans across the Southeast. Confirmed stops include an integrated activation at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum during the run of its Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker (open through 10/4), the Grand Ole Opry, select universities, select dates of Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony and Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol touring productions, and more. The opening week activation schedule is below, with additional dates to be announced. Fans can follow along on social at @dollyscupofambition for upcoming dates and to see where pop-ups are taking place.

Sip & Sample Tour Dates

9/29/26 | Nashville, TN | Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

9/29/26 | Nashville, TN | Vanderbilt University

9/30/26 | Nashville, TN | Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

9/30/26 | Sewanee, TN | Sewanee: The University of the South

10/1/26 | Nashville, TN | Belmont University (Main Campus)

10/1/26 | Cookeville, TN | Tennessee Tech University

10/2/26 | Nashville, TN | Grand Ole Opry (Plaza Party)

10/2/26 | Clarksville, TN | Austin Peay University

10/3/26 | Nashville, TN | Grand Ole Opry (Plaza Party)

10/4/26 | Nashville, TN | Grand Ole Opry (Plaza Party)

10/5/26 | Nashville, TN | Fisk University

Visit CupOfAmbition.com to order a blend and enjoy a Cup of Ambition coffee at home.

About Dolly's Cup of Ambition

Inspired by Dolly Parton's iconic anthem '9 to 5,' Cup of Ambition is a premium coffee brand created in partnership with Community Coffee. Crafted to reflect Dolly's warmth, optimism, and hardworking spirit, the collection includes Light, Medium, and Dark Roast offerings developed in collaboration with Community Coffee's fifth-generation family owners. From early mornings to late nights, Dolly's Cup of Ambition is designed to fuel dreamers, doers, and anyone pursuing their ambitions one cup at a time.

About Community Coffee

Founded in 1919 by 'Cap' Saurage in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Community Coffee Company is the nation's #1 family-owned premium retail coffee brand. The fifth-generation company is an importer, roaster and distributor of great-tasting coffee products available online, at select retail stores and in business nationwide. Community Coffee offers ground, whole-bean, single-serve, instant and ready-to-drink coffee beverages. The company remains true to its purpose of Creating Community Over Coffee by supporting educators, first responders, military members and community-focused organizations. Discover more at CommunityCoffee.com, @communitycoffeecompany on Facebook and @communitycoffee on Instagram and TikTok.

Photo Credit: Dolly's Cup of Ambition LLC; Assets linked here

























Photo Credit: Dolly's Cup of Ambition LLC; Assets linked here

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