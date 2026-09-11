Photos: Luke Warmth Releases New Single "Something More" With Homeboy Sandman

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Canada based visual artist, rapper, and producer Luke Warmth has announced his new single 'Something More' featuring Homeboy Sandman is out today. It's the second single from Luke Warmth's debut album SuperSeeds due for release September 11th on Dirty Looks.













'“Something More” is an offering to all those who seek more out of life. More love, more blessings, & more salad dressings. Together me and Homeboy Sandman mix up a super salad. Together we form the SuperSeeds! This song is everything everywhere all at once. So Zoom in and see the bigger picture!” - Luke Warmth on the new single.

Long respected throughout the underground hip-hop community as a graphic artist responsible for album artwork, merchandise, and tour flyers for a wide range of acclaimed independent artists, Luke Warmth has spent years helping shape the visual identity of the culture behind the scenes. With SuperSeeds, he steps confidently into the spotlight, presenting his most fully realized musical statement to date.

A majority of SuperSeeds features celebrated lyricist Homeboy Sandman, whose unmistakable voice and razor-sharp pen complement Luke's production throughout the project. Their creative chemistry is built on a shared appreciation for honest songwriting, inventive wordplay, and classic hip-hop aesthetics, resulting in an album that feels both familiar and refreshingly original. Their collaboration also marks an important milestone for Dirty Looks, Homeboy Sandman's independent label, as SuperSeeds becomes the first full-length project from another artist released through the imprint. The album expands the label's vision beyond Homeboy Sandman's own catalog and signals the beginning of a new chapter dedicated to championing like-minded independent voices.

'Something More,' the latest single from Luke Warmth's forthcoming album SuperSeeds is available now on all streaming platforms.

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