Homeboy Sandman & Jack Splash Release RESONANCE FREQUENCY,

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Acclaimed underground rap luminary Homeboy Sandman and multi-Grammy Award-winning producer Jack Splash recently released their collaborative album, RESONANCE FREQUENCY. A new video for 'Natural Hue' has also been released.

RESONANCE FREQUENCY marks a bold creative milestone for both artists. Known for his dense, poetic lyricism and his celebrated collaborations with Aesop Rock as the duo Lice, Homeboy Sandman now steps into new sonic territory alongside Jack Splash — a producer whose multi-instrumentalist chops have shaped the creative forefront of hip-hop, funk, soul, pop, and rock. The result is an uber hip, innovative, and avant-garde affair that unlocks a side of Homeboy Sandman never heard before and delivering the most dynamic production of Homeboy Sandman's career. RESONANCE FREQUENCY is produced in its entirety by multiple Grammy award winner Jack Splash and features guest appearances from Masta Ace and CeeLo Green.

Over the last month and change, Homeboy Sandman has visited a few of his favorite DJ's and doing what he does best, rapping his ass off; Exhibit A

, Exhibit Band his new performance of RESONANCE FREQUENCY album track

'I don't buy into the doctrines/write rhymes or lose my mind are the options. With RESONANCE FREQUENCY you can hear a lot of the time how close I was to snapping. How the rhyme was the only thing between me and a mental breakdown. Which is not entirely uncommon for me, but what has been uncommon for me at times is the ability to broadcast hope along with the frustration and optimism' Homeboy Sandman asserts. 'I gave up on this place for a long time and I know people could hear it. Now I believe in everybody again; and it's given me a major boost. So it's a lot less like lashing out, and a lot more like reaching out. That's the frequency I'm on. God brought Jack into my life at the perfect time. Rebirth calls for new sonics; special frequencies to resonate.'

'RESONANCE FREQUENCY is very special to me on several different levels. From a purely artistic level, it is one of the most fun and exciting I've ever had the pleasure of making. The fact that I also got to make it with one of my personal heroes of this culture makes it all the more endearing' an equally effusive Jack Splash comments. 'On a more much personal level, this album began at a time in my life when I was questioning the exact path I wanted to move forward with. The beauty of Sandman's writing and poetry is that in the same way that Rakim, Mos Def, Kendrick, or Lauryn Hill always give listeners direct pathways to enlightenment. Making RESONANCE FREQUENCY with Sandman gave me the strength to tune back into my TRUE purpose as an artist and operate at my highest vibrational level. That's the RESONANCE FREQUENCY that Sand gifted me with.'

Homeboy Sandman is one of the most respected voices and pens in independent hip-hop — celebrated for his unyielding creativity and relentless dedication to the craft. A beloved figure in the underground, he is perhaps best known outside of his solo work for his collaboration with Aesop Rock as the duo Lice. With RESONANCE FREQUENCY, he steps into a new chapter — one defined by artistic ambition and an unexpected sonic synergy with Jack Splash.

Jack Splash is one of the most decorated and versatile producers working in music today. To date, he has received eleven Grammy nominations (which included three nominations for his work on Kendrick Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d city, including Album Of The Year, Best Rap Album, and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration), and taken home three Grammy Awards and been nominated across four different genres (including Rap & R&B). Beyond his Grammy-recognized work, Jack Splash has produced for Alicia Keys, Kendrick Lamar, Solange Knowles, John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Musiq Soulchild, Cynthia Erivo, Goodie Mobb, Ras Kass, Lupe Fiasco, and many other esteemed artists.

RESONANCE FREQUENCY can be purchased and streamed at your preferred DSP: https://soulspazm.ffm.to/resonancefrequency

Vinyl copies of RESONANCE FREQUENCY can be ordered here: https://www.fatbeats.com/products/homeboy-sandman-jack-splash-resonance-frequency-lp

Tracklist

Twentyfourseven

Arrow

Weed Stores Everywhere

Signal feat. Masta Ace

Uh Uh

Yeah Yeah

World On Fire feat. CeeLo Green

Natural Hue

A1

Gas

Take Time

Inner Realm

Sinusoidal Waveforms

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