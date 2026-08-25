NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Homeboy Sandman returns with a brand-new visual for 'Natural Hue,' taken from his recently released collaborative album Resonance Frequency with acclaimed producer Jack Splash. The new video arrives alongside Homeboy Sandman's On The Radar in-studio performance of 'Inner Realm,' another standout from the new album, offering two distinct windows into the world of Resonance Frequency.



























Homeboy Sandman has long occupied a lane entirely his own. Across a celebrated catalog praised by outlets like Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and NPR, the Queens emcee has built a reputation as one of Hip Hop's most original voices. Revered by international superstars ranging from Mike Shinoda to Doja Cat, Homeboy Sandman's music has consistently defied trends while pushing rap lyricism into new territory.

Meanwhile, Jack Splash has shaped the sound of modern music across genres for over two decades. As the creative force behind Plantlife, and through his work with artists including Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys, John Legend, CeeLo Green, Solange, Bobby Caldwell, Jazmine Sullivan, Ras Kass, and SHIRT, Jack Splash has earned multiple Grammys while developing a signature style that fuses fearless experimentation with undeniable groove and wide-reaching appeal. Though celebrated for his work in soul, funk, R&B, and pop, Hip Hop has always remained at the center of his musical DNA.

So what happens when an artist known for challenging listeners links with a producer known for moving them? The answer is Resonance Frequency. A bold, soulful, futuristic-yet-timeless collaboration that feels equally rooted in 1992 and 2050. Across the album, Homeboy Sandman's sharp-edged poetry collides with Jack Splash's lush, funk-driven production to create something adventurous without sacrificing feel, substance without losing rhythm.

Resonance Frequency is love and truth, chaos and clarity, raw bars and deep grooves. It's mass appeal meeting the underground without either side compromising an inch. The result is an album that doesn't just bridge worlds, it creates an entirely new one.

'Natural Hue' brings the album's colorful, off-center energy to the screen, while the On The Radar performance of 'Inner Realm' puts the spotlight directly on Homeboy Sandman's commanding lyricism and singular presence. Together, the two releases capture the duality at the heart of Resonance Frequency: music that is playful and profound, sonically adventurous yet grounded in the fundamentals of great Hip Hop.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...