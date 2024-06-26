Photos: Lady Gaga's Newest Wax Figure Hits All the Right Notes at Madame Tussauds Orlando

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paws up, Little Monsters! Academy Award, Golden Globe & Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, actress and philanthropist Lady Gaga lives for the applause as her newest wax figure graces Madame Tussauds Orlando starting now. Fresh off her Las Vegas residency and ahead of starring in the highly anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux film out later this year, guests can step into the world of Chromatica alongside Gaga and revel in the star’s carefully crafted wax figure up close and personal.

The Orlando figure dons an emerald green velvet dress, reminiscent of Gaga’s BAFTA Awards gown from 2022. The look is complemented by regal silver and emerald jewelry, including a necklace, earrings, bracelet and ring, adding to the figure's striking allure. Platformed boots complete the ensemble. The figure is posed in Gaga’s trademark "Paws Up" stance, a tribute to her devoted fan base of Little Monsters and their unwavering support for the star.

"Lady Gaga is a once-in-a-generation talent who breaks down barriers, transcends demographics and continues to set records while keeping us all entertained with her music, films and impactful charitable work," said Paul Gould General Manager of Madame Tussauds Orlando. “We aim for Gaga’s Little Monsters and music fans alike to feel as though they're stepping into the spotlight alongside Gaga with her newest wax figure.”

Lady Gaga is one of the best-selling female artists in history. With the addition of her innovative creativity to her musical skill set, Gaga has become one of the biggest stars of her generation. Visitors can step into the world of Lady Gaga and experience the magic of her stage presence like never before at Merlin Entertainments’ Madame Tussauds Orlando. Guests are encouraged to visit HERE to plan their A-list experience.

