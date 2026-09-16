Photos: LORD OF THE RINGS: FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING IN CONCERT to Mark 25th Anniversary

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING IN CONCERT will return as a 25th anniversary live orchestral arena production, touring Dublin, London, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham. Conductors, choirs and vocal soloists have now been announced for all UK and Ireland dates.

Photo Credit: CAMI Music

























Marking its 25th anniversary, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring will return as one of the major live film events of the year: a vast, emotional arena experience bringing thousands of fans together to journey through Middle-earth like never before.

Touring Dublin, London, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham with matinee and evening performances in each city, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert brings one of cinema's most beloved blockbuster films to the Arena Stage. The production pairs the full film with a live performance of composer Howard Shore's Academy Award-winning score, performed by leading orchestras and choirs in each city.

The London performances at The O2 will be the largest staging of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert ever presented in the UK, while audiences in Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham will have the chance to experience the production in their city for the first time.

The tour sees The Fellowship of the Ring presented on a 60ft HD screen alongside a live performance of Howard Shore's score, brought to life by 239 musicians performing in perfect sync with the film. The full orchestra and chorus accompany every step of the journey, from the rolling hills of the Shire to the depths of Moria and beyond.

Widely regarded as one of the defining achievements in film music, Shore's score has topped Classic FM's Movie Music Hall of Fame for three consecutive years, cementing its place as one of the world's favourite film soundtracks.

The conductors and vocal soloists leading each performance have now been confirmed. Dublin and London will be conducted by Ludwig Wicki (who conducted the world's first-ever Lord of the Rings live concert performance in 2008), with Glasgow led by Ben Phelps and Manchester and Birmingham by Shih-Hung Young. Vocal soloists Grace Davidson, Kaitlyn Lusk and Eleanor Grant complete the line-up, with full details by city below.

The film introduces us to Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), the lowly hobbit who is enlisted by the great wizard Gandalf (Ian McKellen) to undertake an epic quest to save Middle-earth from the ever-growing forces of darkness. It's a mighty tale of myths and magic, greed and deception, courage and conviction, men and monsters, elves and dwarves... and the one ring that rules them all.

Since its release in 2001, The Fellowship of the Ring has remained one of the most influential blockbuster films ever made. The first chapter in a trilogy that continues to shape popular culture, its legacy can be seen everywhere: from internet memes and global fan communities to New Zealand's thriving screen tourism industry, the subsequent films in The Hobbit trilogy, and further cinematic stories already in development.

Few film franchises are associated with scale, wonder, and collective memory quite like The Lord of the Rings trilogy. For many, these films were first experienced as huge communal cinema moments. Now, a quarter of a century on, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert offers audiences the chance to come together again and relive the film that first brought J.R.R. Tolkien's world to cinema audiences 25 years ago.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert Dates

Matinee & Evening Shows on All Dates

Sunday 11 October — Dublin 3Arena

Conductor Ludwig Wicki (conducted the first-ever LOTR in Concert performance in 2008)

Soloist Grace Davidson

Irish Philharmonic Concert Orchestra

Dun Laoghaire Choral Society ('Dun Leary')

Irish Institute of Music and Song Children's Choir

Sunday 29 November — London The O2

Conductor Ludwig Wicki (conducted the first-ever LOTR in Concert performance in 2008)

Soloist Kaitlyn Lusk

Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra

Crouch End Festival Chorus

Trinity Boys Choir

Sunday 6 December — Glasgow OVO Hydro

Conductor Ben Phelps

Soloist Kaitlyn Lusk

Royal Scottish National Orchestra

RSNO Chorus + RSNO Youth Chorus

Saturday 12 December — Manchester Co-op Live

Conductor Shih-Hung Young

Soloist Eleanor Grant

Hallé Orchestra

Trinity Boys Choir

Saturday 19 December — Birmingham bp pulse LIVE

Conductor Shih-Hung Young

Soloist Eleanor Grant

City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

Trinity Boys Choir

Tickets are on sale now via myticket.co.uk. More information is available at www.lordoftheringsinconcert.com.



Photo Credit: CAMI Music

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 17 Hrs 08 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link