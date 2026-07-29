QUEEN BUDAPEST Concert Film to Mark 40th Anniversary in Cinemas

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A newly restored 4K film capturing QUEEN's historic 1986 Budapest stadium concert is set to open in cinemas and IMAX venues worldwide through Trafalgar Releasing. The release marks the 40th anniversary of what organizers describe as the first Western stadium rock show staged behind the Iron Curtain, and it preserves what stands as the band's final filmed live performance.

QUEEN BUDAPEST: Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the First Western Stadium Rock Show Behind the Iron Curtain & the Final Filmed Queen Live Performance Restored in 4K

Global Theatrical Release via Trafalgar Releasing in Cinemas & IMAX Worldwide Beginning October 7. Details at QueenBudapest.com

Available October 30 on 3LP, 2CD and Digital formats via Hollywood Records in North America and Columbia/Legacy Recordings (internationally).

Film Features Queen's 'Radio Ga Ga' Performance — Capturing One of the Show's Most Defining Moments.

QUEEN BUDAPEST, the first Western stadium rock show to take place behind the Iron Curtain, and the final filmed Queen live performance, will be presented in cinemas and IMAX worldwide beginning October 7 through Trafalgar Releasing.

QUEEN BUDAPEST will be released to mark the 40th anniversary of this pivotal moment in the band's history, and the film has been meticulously restored in 4K from the original filmed 35mm footage by Sir Peter Jackson's Park Road Post Production facility in New Zealand, with newly remixed audio from the original multitrack recordings to deliver the most immersive presentation of the performance to date.

Captured on July 27, 1986, at Budapest's Népstadion, during the band's 'The Magic Tour', the concert was a groundbreaking moment, as Queen became the first Western rock band to perform behind the Iron Curtain during a period of profound cultural and political change.

With the scale of the achievement, it would have been impossible to imagine that Queen would go on to play only a further 5 shows, ending forever their touring days with Freddie only one month later, with their final show played at Knebworth Park in England on August 9, 1986.

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