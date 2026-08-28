Lauren Alaina Releases New Album STAGES via Big Loud Records

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Country superstar Lauren Alaina has released her highly-anticipated album STAGES, out now via Big Loud Records. The 17-song collection was co-produced by hitmakers Joey Moi, Ben Johnson, Jacob Durrett, Mikey Reaves and Adam James. STAGES chronicles the defining chapters of Alaina's life, with her signature lyrical candor and powerhouse vocals. Over the course of the album, she explores coming of age to starting a family and more, marked by three STAGES – Stage One: The Dreaming, Stage Two: The Breaking, Stage Three: The Becoming.

Stage One: The Dreaming, explores Lauren's adolescent years growing up in her small town of Rossville, Georgia. This is also where fans first met her on 'American Idol' and her dreams started to become a reality. This chapter begins with 'Babies Raising Babies,' which features her older brother Tyler Suddeth, 'Those Kind Of Women,' 'Household,' 'Paints The Picket' and 'The Ringer.'

'My first stage was a hot pink and lime green bedroom, frogs everywhere, a hairbrush microphone, and a little girl dreaming bigger than those four walls. This stage is shaped by my parents' love, my brother, our family's highs and lows, and the small-town I'll always love…Rossville, Georgia,' shares Alaina. 'From singing in restaurants (shoutout Magoo's), talent shows and chorus at Lakeview Middle School, Sunday mornings at River of Life, to the stage that changed everything: American Idol. A little girl with a dream. That girl was me.'

Stage Two: The Breaking, pays tribute to Lauren's young adult life, when making mistakes and learning lessons along the way was all part of the plan. This chapter includes 'Rings On The Table,' 'If You Ain't Gonna Love Me' and 'Walking On Broadway.' In addition to previously released tracks 'Better Off,' 'Raining Whiskey,' that MusicRow called 'clever' and the smash hit 'All My Exes (feat. Chase Matthew),' which enters Top 10 at country radio this week.

'Stage Two is the growing up no one prepares you for. I packed my bags, moved to Nashville, and spent my twenties figuring out who I was and who I wasn't,' Alaina reminisces. 'It was heartbreak and healing, first loves and last calls, career highs and personal lows, Broadway, Red Door, and people who weren't meant to stay but were meant to shape me. It was messy, beautiful, necessary, and ultimately led me to the love I was always meant to find.'

Stage Three: The Becoming, reflects Lauren's current life, becoming a wife and a mother, on top of continuing to pursue her dreams through unimaginable grief. This chapter includes 'Daddy Shoots Straight,' 'Spin,' 'Never Been In Love (feat. Kane Brown),' Alaina's highest-streaming debut to date with 1.8M streams in its first week, 'Boots On The Ground,' 'Little Things,' and closes with 'Heaven Sent.'

'Stage Three is where I stand now. A wife. A mother. A dreamer. A woman still learning and still growing, just in different ways,' Alaina shares. 'A woman who has everything I've ever dreamed of. I am balancing my dreams in my career and my dreams at home with my family. This stage holds the deepest joy I've ever known and the deepest loss. Losing my dad has changed me, and I'm still learning how to carry both love and grief at the same time. This stage is about holding tight to what matters and letting go of the little things.'

Following the release of STAGES, Lauren will play Rock The Country in Ocala, Florida tonight. She will make an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry next week with additional festival dates to close out the summer. Beginning in October, Alaina will head out on her headlining The Stages Tour spotlighting every era of her career, blending new music with the fan-favorite anthems that have defined her rise. Support across select dates will include rising artists Shane Profitt, Ashley Kutcher, and fellow 'American Idol' alum Hannah Harper. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Lauren Alaina's Official Website.

Stages Tracklist

Babies Raising Babies (feat. Tyler Suddeth) (Lauren Alaina, Ben Hayslip, Matt Jenkins) – Produced by Joey Moi

Those Kind Of Women (Monty Criswell, Derek George, Lynn Hutton, Lainey Wilson) – Produced by Joey Moi

Household (Lauren Alaina, Casey Brown, Lydia Vaughan, Parker Welling) – Produced by Joey Moi

Paints The Picket (Johnny Clawson, Peytan Porter, Kyle Sturrock) – Produced by Joey Moi

The Ringer (Mackenzie Carpenter, Josh Jenkins, Steve Moakler) – Produced by Joey Moi

Rings On The Table (Claire Douglas, Adam James, Madison Kozak) – Produced by Joey Moi

If You Ain't Gonna Love Me (Lauren Alaina, Ben Johnson, Hunter Phelps) – Produced by Ben Johnson

Walking On Broadway (Marc Cohn, Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Ben Johnson, Hunter Phelps) – Produced by Ben Johnson

Better Off (Lauren Alaina, Joe Fox, Matt Jenkins, Josh Miller) – Produced by Ben Johnson

Raining Whiskey (Ben Johnson, Jordan Minton, Hunter Phelps, Geoff Warburton, Victor Williams) – Produced by Ben Johnson

All My Exes (feat. Chase Matthew) (Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Gutch, Ben Johnson, Whitney Phillips) – Produced by Joey Moi, Co-produced by Jacob Durrett

Daddy Shoots Straight (Lauren Alaina, John Byron, Ben Johnson, Blake Pendergrass) – Produced by Ben Johnson

Spin (Lauren Alaina, Casey Brown, Lydia Vaughan, Parker Welling) – Produced by Joey Moi

Never Been In Love (feat. Kane Brown) (Lauren Alaina, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson) – Produced by Ben Johnson

Boots On The Ground (Lauren Alaina, Adam James, Madison Kozak, Mikey Reaves) – Produced by Mikey Reaves and Adam James

Little Things (Lauren Alaina, Ross Copperman, Seth Ennis, Emily Falvey) – Produced by Joey Moi

Heaven Sent (Lauren Alaina, Michael Hardy, Ben Johnson) – Produced by Joey Moi

The Stages Tour Dates

October 1 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater (with Shane Profitt)

October 2 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place (with Shane Profitt)

October 3 – Clear Lake, IA – Surf Ballroom (with Shane Profitt)

October 8 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa (with Ashley Kutcher)

October 9 – Charlotte, NC – Coyote Joe's (with Ashley Kutcher)

October 10 – Jacksonville, FL – FIVE (with Ashley Kutcher)

October 15 – Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre (with Hannah Harper)

October 16 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall (with Hannah Harper)

October 17 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note (with Hannah Harper)

October 22 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall (with Hannah Harper)

October 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland (with Hannah Harper)

November 5 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre (with Shane Profitt)

November 6 – Troy, OH – Arbogast Performing Arts Center (with Shane Profitt)

November 7 – Jackson, MI – Potter Center (with Shane Profitt)

November 12 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium (with Hannah Harper)

Lauren Alaina 2026 Additional Tour Dates

August 28 – Ocala, FL – Rock The Country Ocala

August 29 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

September 1 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry

September 4 – Colville, WA – FarmJam Music Festival

September 7 – Fort Oglethorpe, GA – Labor Day at the Post 2026

September 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Downtown Rocks 2026

October 26 – Orlando, FL – Eat to the Beat Concert Series

October 27 – Orlando, FL – Eat to the Beat Concert Series

About Lauren Alaina

Lauren Alaina, praised by Rolling Stone for her 'powerhouse, honey-toned vocals that meld timeless twang with modern sass,' continues her 'limitless upward trajectory' (American Songwriter) as one of country music's most magnetic entertainers. Her new album STAGES, out now (8/28) builds on the momentum of smash 'All My Exes (feat. Chase Matthew)' that marked the biggest first-week streaming numbers of her career. A dynamic live act, her headlining The Stages Tour begins this October. A proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2022, Alaina has earned three No. 1 hits: Platinum-certified 'Road Less Traveled,' the 4x Platinum 'ONE BEER' with HARDY and Devin Dawson, and Diamond-certified 'What Ifs' with Kane Brown. With 'What Ifs,' Alaina became the only solo female country artist in history to receive the RIAA's Diamond song certification. The vocalist has performed on some of the highest-profile stages in the world including PBS' A Capitol Fourth, Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, CBS' Beyond The Edge, ABC's The Bachelorette, TODAY, Good Morning America, The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, ABC's CMA Fest specials, CMA and ACM Awards, Nickelodeon's All That, Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime performance, MLB's World Series national anthem performance, a performance at the White House for President Obama, and more.

Photo Credit: Katie Kauss



Photo Credit: Katie Kauss

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