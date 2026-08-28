Marshmello Releases New Single HOLLOW Featuring Cameron Whitcomb

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GRAMMY Award-nominated artist and producer Marshmello has joined forces with singer-songwriter Cameron Whitcomb on a new single titled 'Hollow,' out now. The song continues to expand the genre-bending artist's presence in country music.

After a series of high-profile collaborations, Marshmello has continued to blend country and electronic music, and the hybrid fuels 'Hollow.' The track layers Whitcomb's delivery in between shimmering neon synths and pulsating four-on-the-floor beat-craft. An intimate verse gives way to the refrain, 'When the light goes hollow and burns away tomorrow, at least I'll always have tonight with you.'

The single arrives on the heels of 'Another Drink' featuring Kelsea Ballerini, which reached a new peak on the Hot 100 this week where it continues to climb. The collaboration gathered tens of millions of streams shortly after release.

'Another Drink' followed Marshmello's collaboration with Thomas Rhett, 'Where We Go,' which has already surpassed 18 million Spotify streams. The track continued Marshmello's growing presence in country music, building on a run of releases including 'Better Man Than Me' with Hudson Westbrook and 'Holy Water' with Jelly Roll.

Marshmello first broke new ground in the genre with the Kane Brown collaboration 'Miles On It,' which became the first song ever to debut at No. 1 on both Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Songs and Top Country Songs charts. Since then, he has continued to blur genre lines while expanding his reach across country, pop, and dance music.

About Marshmello

GRAMMY Award-nominated artist and producer Marshmello has generated 50 Billion streams, garnered diamond certifications worldwide, and broken records across styles as diverse as dance music, pop, hip-hop, R&B, rock, and country. Since his emergence in 2015, he has crafted hits with Halsey, Jonas Brothers, the late Juice WRLD, Dove Cameron, Demi Lovato, Khalid, P!nk, Sting, Brent Faiyaz, Bastille, and A Day To Remember. He received a GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of 'Best Dance Electronic Album' for Shockwave. 2023 saw him drop the Latin album Sugar Papi, featuring 'El Merengue' [with Manuel Turizo] and 'HARLEY QUINN' [with Fuerza Regida], among others. During 2024, he linked up with Kane Brown for 'Miles On It,' which became the first song ever to debut at #1 on both the Top Dance/Electronic Songs Chart and Top Country Songs Chart. In 2026, he has continued releasing music described as 'his version of country,' including 'Where We Go' [with Thomas Rhett].

About Cameron Whitcomb

After leaving home at age 17 to work on a pipeline, the British Columbia native discovered his passion for singing and devoted himself to music. He broke through with his 2024 debut EP Quitter, a collection of songs inspired by his journey in overcoming addiction. Since then, the 23-year-old singer/songwriter has amassed over 1.1 billion global streams and millions of monthly listeners on Spotify. Following the success of his debut album The Hard Way, which hit #1 on the Country Albums chart and achieved Certified Gold status, Whitcomb's evolution continues with his latest EP, Deep Water.

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