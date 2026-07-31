Cody Lohden Releases New Single GETTIN' NOWHERE

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Country singer-songwriter Cody Lohden has released a new song titled GETTIN' NOWHERE, adding to a catalog of music the Garfield, Kentucky native has built from small-town experience. The track was written alongside Matt Mulhare with production by Jordan Schmidt, who has also worked with Ella Langley and Kane Brown.

'Gettin' Nowhere' was written alongside Matt Mulhare with production by Jordan Schmidt (Ella Langley, Kane Brown). On the release, Lohden turns to his truck to clear his head:

I take my truck and throw it in drive

Turn up some dirt I've turned a few times

Roll down my windows, crank it on up

Sip a little whiskey from a Dixie Cup

I put the hammer down on that stretch

Mile after mile 'til I clear my head

Burn up some gasoline 'til I don't care

I ride in this truck gettin' nowhere

With each new release, Lohden proves his pedigree as part of the next generation of country hitmakers. 'Drinks Can Drink' leads the pack as a summer jam on repeat and his highest streamer. His recent slow-burning 'Camels In The Console' was praised as 'his best work to date' by Country Central while 'Go Round' was called 'a radio-ready hit and a lived-in slice of Americana' by All Country News.

The former firefighter / paramedic is set to play Voices of America in West Chester Township, Ohio next month.

ABOUT CODY LOHDEN

A vocal powerhouse with both the pipes and penmanship of an authentic country hero, Cody Lohden is a singer-songwriter signed to ERN's Cadillac Music / DeVille Records, primed for a creative breakout. The former firefighter / paramedic spent the last few years on a unique story of self-styled success and now answers the call of a new artistic chapter. Raised in Garfield, Kentucky, Lohden got his first guitar at 12 and quickly put it to use, drawn to the simplicity of country craftsmen like Keith Whitley and Don Williams, and the greasy grit of rockers like Bob Seger. He joined the school choir but was too shy to sing solo… until Lohden's dad entered him in a local singing competition, which he won. Performing for a crowd of 800, his stage fright was replaced by a passion for the stage, and Lohden went on to make monthly trips to Nashville, learning to write songs with a lived-in mix of heart and hooks. Lohden was releasing music independently while living on a buddy's couch for six months when one of his TikTok videos went viral, connecting the raw talent with hitmaker ERNEST. Lohden signed a publishing deal with ERN's Cadillac Music four months before making the move to Nashville, and has since toured in support of Bailey Zimmerman, Walker Hayes and ERNEST, while co-writing cuts for ERNEST, Zimmerman, Austin Snell and others.

Lohden's earlier single BUCKLE UP drew attention from chart-topping artist HARDY, who called the song well written during an appearance on the Broken Record Podcast. His song DRINKS CAN DRINK has also continued to gain traction as a summer sing-along favorite.

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