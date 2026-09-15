Photos: KISS Announces ROCK AND ROLL OVER 50th Anniversary Boxsets

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KISS have announced the upcoming release of two brand-new boxset offerings, compiled in honor of the 50th anniversary of the band's 1976 album Rock And Roll Over. Included in the launch are brand-new mixes by the album's original producer & engineer Eddie Kramer, unheard demos, live tracks and additional collectible materials. The product collection becomes available on November 6th and pre-order is available now on KISSOnline.













Considered one of the most iconic KISS albums, the band enlisted producer & engineering legend Eddie Kramer (KISS Alive!, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin) to capture the band's live performance without an audience to provide a unique studio album experience recorded in a theatre. The album peaked at #11 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart, is officially certified Platinum by the RIAA, and resulted in two Top 20 singles with 'Calling Dr. Love' and 'Hard Luck Woman.' Legions of fans consider it their entry point album for the band, and the cover art is widely considered one of the all-time great KISS album cover designs. The album is quintessential KISS at the band's height of creative output with stellar song writing and recording prowess by returning to straight-forward honest & unapologetic rock.

Two boxset offerings will be available, first is a 6LP (180-gram black vinyl) + Blu-ray Audio set and second is a 4CD + Blu-ray Audio set to satisfy all KISS Army listening preferences. Both sets feature 130 total tracks with 100 unreleased tracks + mixes and start off with the original 1976 stereo mix newly remastered by Bernie Grundman. Fans have long-awaited a version of the iconic album with a brand-new stereo mix with updated higher-quality production; now fans will get to experience that with a brand-new album stereo mix by Eddie Kramer from the original analog multi-track tapes.

The upcoming release unearths materials from the vault with 22 unreleased demos, alternate mixes and outtakes – where highlights include 9 Gene Simmons demos that evolved into the album's final songs and an unfinished instrumental song fans have been craving to hear called 'Queen For A Day.' In April 1977, KISS performed in Japan for the very first-time ever so selections from all 4 nights at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo have been newly mixed from the original analog multi-track tapes by Eddie Kramer who recorded the shows nearly 50 years ago.

'KISS Kollectibles' will also be made available such as a 104-page hardcover book with unreleased photos and historical imagery, liner notes by KISStorian Ken Sharp with new interviews from Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eddie Kramer and Peter Criss along with kollectible items such as a trading card set, posters, glossy photos, album cover hanging mobile, a magnet set, an enamel pin and so much more.

To finish out the boxset, a Blu-ray Audio disc celebrating Rock And Roll Over includes new Dolby Atmos & 5.1 surround mixes of the original 1976 mix by David Frangioni along with Eddie Kramer's brand-new 2026 album mix and high-resolution stereo mixes for both album experiences.

Additional 50th Anniversary Offerings

KOL exclusive Deluxe 1LP Zoetrope Picture Sawblade Die-cut Disc edition of Rock And Roll Over featuring each of the band member's cover art personas animated with Gene's tongue in full action and lasers shooting out of Ace's eyes. Packaged in a premium tip-on jacket with gold foil & gold ink embellishments plus a brand-new double-sided 20-inch x 30-inch poster. Super limited to 1,000 units worldwide and each individually numbered.

Premium 1LP Color Vinyl edition pressed on a Rock And Roll Over explosive color vinyl. The jacket will be wrapped in foil stock featuring embossed details with gold metallic ink details and a brand-new 20-inch x 30-inch poster.

Rock And Roll Over (Eddie Kramer 2026 Mix), which will be released as two stand-alone configs, first being pressed on 1LP 180-gram black vinyl, and second available on CD both with unique Rock And Roll Over cover art taking the original cover and converting the colors to gold, red & black embracing the 50th anniversary mix.

The Super Deluxe 4CDs will be available to all DSPs. The original 1976 album stereo mix 2026 remaster will be available in HRA 192/24 & 96/24, Standard Digital and Atmos.

On October 16, a 7-inch showcasing the brand-new Eddie Kramer 2026 Mix of 'Mr. Speed' will be available featuring an unreleased instrumental demo of 'Mr. Speed' as the B-side.

Product Overview

Super Deluxe 6LP + Blu-ray Audio

Super Deluxe 4CD + Blu-ray Audio

Deluxe 1LP Zoetrope Picture Disc

Premium 1LP Color Vinyl

1LP Eddie Kramer 2026 Mix

1CD Eddie Kramer 2026 Mix

Super Deluxe Digital Original Album – 1976 Mix – 2026 Remaster: HRA 192/24 & 96/24, Standard Digital Audio & Atmos

7-inch (Streets Oct 16): Mr. Speed (Eddie Kramer 2026 Mix) / B-side: Mr. Speed (Instrumental Demo)

Super Deluxe 6LP + Blu-ray Audio Track List

ROCK AND ROLL OVER Original Album Remastered

LP ONE – SIDE A: I Want You

Take Me

Calling Dr. Love

Ladies Room

Baby Driver

LP ONE – SIDE B: Love 'Em And Leave 'Em

Mr. Speed

See You In Your Dreams

Hard Luck Woman

Makin' Love

ROCK AND ROLL OVER Eddie Kramer 2026 Mix

LP TWO – SIDE C: I Want You*

Take Me*

Calling Dr. Love*

Ladies Room*

Baby Driver*

LP TWO – SIDE D: Love 'Em And Leave 'Em*

Mr. Speed*

See You In Your Dreams*

Hard Luck Woman*

Makin' Love*

DEMOS, OUTTAKES AND ALTERNATE MIXES

LP THREE – SIDE E: Burning Up With Fever (Gene Simmons Acetate Demo)*

Daily Planet (Gene Simmons Acetate Instrumental Demo)*

High And Low (Gene Simmons Acetate Demo)*

Jelly Roll (Gene Simmons Acetate Demo)*

Rotten To The Core (Gene Simmons Acetate Demo)*

LP THREE – SIDE F: Dreamer (Gene Simmons Cassette Demo)*

You're My Reason For Living (Gene Simmons Cassette Demo)*

Rotten To The Core (Gene Simmons Cassette Demo)*

Wicked June (Gene Simmons Instrumental Demo)*

I Want Love (Paul Stanley Demo)*

LP FOUR – SIDE G: Take Me (Extended Outtake)*

See You In Your Dreams (Davlen Instrumental Demo)*

Take Me (Davlen Demo)*

Baby Driver (Davlen Demo)*

Hard Luck Woman (Outtake)*

I Want You (Rough Mix Extended Version)*

LP FOUR – SIDE H: Calling Dr. Love (Alternate Mix)*

Makin' Love (Outtake)*

I Want You (Instrumental Extended Outtake)*

Take Me (Instrumental Extended Outtake)*

Mr. Speed (Instrumental Extended Outtake)*

Queen For A Day (Instrumental Demo)*

LIVE IN JAPAN 1977

APRIL 1, 1977

LP FIVE – SIDE I: Detroit Rock City*

Take Me*

Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll*

Ladies Room*

Firehouse*

APRIL 2, 1977 – SHOW 1

LP FIVE – SIDE J: Makin' Love*

I Want You*

Cold Gin*

Ace Frehley Guitar Solo*

APRIL 2, 1977 – SHOW 2

LP SIX – SIDE K: Do You Love Me*

Nothin' To Lose*

Gene Simmons Bass Solo*

God Of Thunder*

Peter Criss Drum Solo / God Of Thunder*

APRIL 4, 1977

LP SIX – SIDE L: Rock And Roll All Nite*

Shout It Out Loud*

Beth*

Black Diamond*

BLU-RAY AUDIO: ROCK AND ROLL OVER Original Album Mix – Dolby Atmos*, 5.1 Surround*, 192kHz 24-bit and 96kHz 24-bit PCM Stereo

Eddie Kramer 2026 Mix – Dolby Atmos*, 5.1 Surround*, 96kHz 24-bit PCM Stereo*

I Want You

Take Me

Calling Dr. Love

Ladies Room

Baby Driver

Love 'Em And Leave 'Em

Mr. Speed

See You In Your Dreams

Hard Luck Woman

Makin' Love

* Previously unreleased

Super Deluxe 4CD + Blu-ray Audio Track List

CD1: ROCK AND ROLL OVER Original Album Remastered

I Want You

Take Me

Calling Dr. Love

Ladies Room

Baby Driver

Love 'Em And Leave 'Em

Mr. Speed

See You In Your Dreams

Hard Luck Woman

Makin' Love

CD 2: ROCK AND ROLL OVER Eddie Kramer 2026 Mix

I Want You*

Take Me*

Calling Dr. Love*

Ladies Room*

Baby Driver*

Love 'Em And Leave 'Em*

Mr. Speed*

See You In Your Dreams*

Hard Luck Woman*

Makin' Love*

CD 3: DEMOS, OUTTAKES AND ALTERNATE MIXES

Burning Up With Fever (Gene Simmons Acetate Demo)*

Daily Planet (Gene Simmons Acetate Instrumental Demo)*

High And Low (Gene Simmons Acetate Demo)*

Jelly Roll (Gene Simmons Acetate Demo)*

Rotten To The Core (Gene Simmons Acetate Demo)*

Dreamer (Gene Simmons Cassette Demo)*

You're My Reason For Living (Gene Simmons Cassette Demo)*

Rotten To The Core (Gene Simmons Cassette Demo)*

Wicked June (Gene Simmons Instrumental Demo)*

I Want Love (Paul Stanley Demo)*

Take Me (Extended Outtake)*

See You In Your Dreams (Davlen Instrumental Demo)*

Take Me (Davlen Demo)*

Baby Driver (Davlen Demo)*

Hard Luck Woman (Outtake)*

I Want You (Rough Mix Extended Version)*

Calling Dr. Love (Alternate Mix)*

Makin' Love (Outtake)*

I Want You (Instrumental Extended Outtake)*

Take Me (Instrumental Extended Outtake)*

Mr. Speed (Instrumental Extended Outtake)*

Queen For A Day (Instrumental Demo)*

CD 4: LIVE IN JAPAN 1977

APRIL 1, 1977

Detroit Rock City*

Take Me*

Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll*

Ladies Room*

Firehouse*

APRIL 2, 1977 – SHOW 1

Makin' Love*

I Want You*

Cold Gin*

Ace Frehley Guitar Solo*

APRIL 2, 1977 – SHOW 2

Do You Love Me*

Nothin' To Lose*

Gene Simmons Bass Solo*

God Of Thunder*

Peter Criss Drum Solo / God Of Thunder*

APRIL 4, 1977

Rock And Roll All Nite*

Shout It Out Loud*

Beth*

Black Diamond*

BLU-RAY AUDIO: ROCK AND ROLL OVER Original Album Mix – Dolby Atmos*, 5.1 Surround*, 192kHz 24-bit and 96kHz 24-bit PCM Stereo

Eddie Kramer 2026 Mix – Dolby Atmos*, 5.1 Surround*, 96kHz 24-bit PCM Stereo*

I Want You

Take Me

Calling Dr. Love

Ladies Room

Baby Driver

Love 'Em And Leave 'Em

Mr. Speed

See You In Your Dreams

Hard Luck Woman

Makin' Love

* Previously unreleased

Both Super Deluxe Boxsets' Kollectible Contents

A 104-page hardcover book featuring extensive liner notes by Ken Sharp from brand-new interviews with Peter Criss, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eddie Kramer and many others who helped roll this album into KISStory, along with a wealth of unreleased photos and rare collectible imagery.

Merch Order Form

5-inch Cover Sticker

Marketing Slick Sheet

Six Art Cards

Four Double-sided Coasters

Four Guitar Picks

Trading Card Set with Nine Photo Cards + a Sticker

Madison Square Garden Concert Ticket Stub

Budokan Concert Ticket Stub

Duluth Concert Mini-Poster 11'x14'

RARO Bumper Sticker

RARO Tour Stage Magnet Sheet

RARO Double-sided Mobile

Gotham Rock City News Volume 5 Newspaper – Track-by-Track Interviews with Gene, Paul, Peter & Ace, along with Eddie Kramer on his New Album Mix in Stereo & Atmos and the Japan Live Tracks.

Four Color Glossy Photos, each 9'x12'

Madison Square Garden Concert Poster 24'x30'

Halloween Paper Mask

RARO 2026 Cover Poster

Vintage RARO Art T-Shirt Iron-On

Color-Your-Own RARO Cover Litho

Madison Square Garden Enamel Pin

RARO Cover Lenticular

In the lead-up to the official 50th anniversary of Rock And Roll Over in November, additional content will be featured on KISSOnline, including archival materials, a pre-save campaign to the new album and insights exploring the album's legacy. Fans can sign up at KISS Online to gain access.

About KISS

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS have provided the most iconic live show in rock n roll for decades. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, continue to devote themselves to their millions of KISS Army fans.

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