Engelbert Humperdinck Releases New Album FAITHFULLY, to Launch Global Tour

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Engelbert Humperdinck has released his highly anticipated new album Faithfully via Cleopatra Records.

Humperdinck brings fresh interpretation and emotional depth to a dynamic collection of blockbuster songs originally made famous by Journey, Ozzy Osbourne, KISS, Aerosmith and more. The album features a newly composed original track 'Always My Love,' adding a very personal touch to the project.

The 15-track release is elevated by an extraordinary lineup of guests including Journey's Jonathan Cain, legendary keyboardist Rick Wakeman (Yes, David Bowie), Grammy Award-winning guitarist Al Di Meola, Canned Heat's Harvey Mandel, Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson and acclaimed guitarist Eric Gales. Rich, full orchestral and string arrangements underscore the album's sweeping production, blending classic sophistication with modern rock energy.

With a career defined by timeless hits such as 'Release Me,' 'After the Lovin,' 'Spanish Eyes' and 'The Last Waltz,' Humperdinck has sold over 140 million records worldwide and earned a place among music's most distinguished performers. His ability to transcend generations continues to resonate, making this new release both a celebration of his legacy and a bold step forward. His single 'Beth,' released on August 12th, is a stirring interpretation of the classic rock song by KISS marking Humperdinck's bold new chapter in his career at 90.

In support of the album, Humperdinck is embarking on a global tour, bringing his signature voice and renewed repertoire to audiences across North America, Europe and beyond.

The 'Faithfully' video features a moving storyline of 'faithful' love through the years and an appearance by 'Faithfully' writer Jonathan Cain.

The new album is available on all major streaming platforms, as well as physical formats, including CD and limited-edition vinyl through Cleopatra Records. It can be pre-ordered on CD and vinyl LP, or pre-saved digitally.

Tracklist

1. Faithfully feat. Jonathan Cain & Keven Eknes

2. Take My Breath Away feat. Al Di Meola

3. More Than Words feat. Eric Gales

4. Something feat. Carmine Rojas

5. I Was Made For Lovin' You feat. Harvey Mandel

6. Mama, I'm Coming Home

7. Drive

8. Feel Like Makin' Love feat. Ian Anderson & Bob Daisley

9. Heaven feat. Marcus Nand

10. I Don't Want To Miss A Thing feat. Sonny Landreth

11. Beth feat. Rick Wakeman

12. Always My Love feat. Rene Le Blanc

13. Alone feat. Steve Morse & Jonathan Cain [CD ONLY]

14. Can't Get It Out Of My Head feat. Marcus Nand & Jonathan Cain [CD ONLY]

15. I Won't Back Down feat. George Lynch [CD ONLY]

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