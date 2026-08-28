THE COCKTAIL SLIPPERS Release New Album JOYRIDE via Wicked Cool Records

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Norwegian rock band Cocktail Slippers have released their new full-length album, Joyride, on Wicked Cool Records. Fueled by swagger, irresistible hooks and pure adrenaline, the record captures the band at full throttle—louder, freer and more alive than ever.

Rooted in the golden age of '70s rock but charged with a modern punch, Joyride combines big guitars, sing-along choruses and the band's signature girl-group harmonies. The result is a high-energy soundtrack for open roads, late nights and crowded clubs, packed with songs made to be played loud.

'Buckle up and hit the gas—Joyride is the electrifying new album from Norway's unstoppable rock 'n' roll powerhouse, Cocktail Slippers,' the band says. 'Built on late nights, endless highways and the unbreakable bond of a band chasing the next stage, Joy Ride is a celebration of freedom, friendship and the thrill of the ride itself. No brakes. No limits. Just rock 'n' roll.'

The infectious title track sets the album in motion with a hard-rocking rush inspired by the swagger and larger-than-life energy of '70s rock. 'Good Love' delivers irresistible charm, while '123' and 'This Town' showcase the band's instinct for immediate, hook-filled songwriting.

An ode to the Cocktail Slippers' hometown of Oslo, 'This Town' brings a more melodic, pop-driven dimension to the album. Its shimmering melodies, warm harmonies and relaxed groove reflect the many sides of the place the band calls home—from dark streets and rough edges to children playing, sunshine and the everyday moments that give a community its character.

''This Town' is an ode to our residential town, Oslo, Norway,' the band explains. 'But most of all, it's a song reflecting on the different layers in any town. You have dark streets and shady people at the same time as you have kids playing, sunshine and good vibes. It's a vibe, it's a feeling. It's all about love for the place you live.'

Elsewhere, 'I Still Dream You' reveals a more heartfelt and melodic side of Cocktail Slippers without sacrificing the edge that runs throughout the record. Together, the songs underline the band's versatility while remaining grounded in the grit of garage rock, the shine of power pop and the fearless attitude that has defined their career.

Recorded at Propeller Studios in Oslo with engineer Michael Scott Hartung, Joyride finds Cocktail Slippers expanding their sound while remaining true to the spirit that has made them one of Norway's most beloved rock exports.

For more than two decades, Cocktail Slippers have built an international following with their distinctive combination of rock 'n' roll swagger, timeless melodies and undeniable charm. Their energetic live performances and infectious songwriting have earned the band a loyal audience around the world, and Joy Ride captures that chemistry in its most immediate and exhilarating form yet.

Whether blasting from the speakers on a midnight highway or shaking the walls of a packed club, Joyride invites listeners to turn it up, sing along and enjoy every mile.

Joyride is available now.

https://orcd.co/cocktailslippersjoyridealbum

About Cocktail Slippers

Cocktail Slippers are an Oslo-based rock band known for combining power-pop hooks, garage-rock attitude and classic-rock influences into a sound that is both timeless and unmistakably their own. Acclaimed for their energetic live performances and infectious songwriting, the band has built a loyal following around the world while continuing to evolve with each new release.

Cocktail Slippers are:

Sandra Szabo (aka Flame) — Lead vocals

Stine Bendiksen (aka Rocket Queen) — Guitar

Sara Andersson (aka Vega) — Guitar

Astrid Waller (aka Sugar Cane) — Bass

Maria Storaas (aka Smash) — Drums

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