Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: JOY (ANONYMOUS) Surprise-Releases US PEOPLE (SOURCE MATERIAL) Album
The British duo are performing sold-out residency dates at Hackney Church alongside the album's release.
British electronic duo JOY (Anonymous) have surprise-released their body of work, Us People (Source Material), alongside their new single, 'JOY (Play Power),' out on Common Knowledge x Futures. The body of work marks a new chapter for JOY (Anonymous), as they continue their exploration of music as a shared experience and a vehicle for human connection.
Us People (Source Material) is a 16-track, immersive odyssey through finger-picked acoustic guitar, softly-sung falsetto vocals and thrumming hand percussion. The music of (Source Material) is its own meditative pleasure, encouraging listeners to sink inwards and find the peace within. A precursor of what's to come from JOY (Anonymous), Us People (Source Material) lets fans and listeners enjoy demo versions of the tracks that form the foundation of this new era, before the added weight, heft, and loudness that is synonymous with their live shows.
Meanwhile, new single 'JOY (Play Power)' is built around grooving basslines and guitar melodies underpinning Hen's smooth vocal performance, 'JOY (Play Power)' overflows with euphoria and optimism. ''Play Power' was written about how we get in our own way, and how we build mountains out of molehills that end up defining a period of our lives,' the duo explains. 'Then sometimes a simple sentence, or a simple letting go, changes everything and makes us realise the big thing was never that big, even though it controlled us for so long. The title is a play on the idea that power is usually seen as big and dominating, when you can actually play with it and make it light-hearted.' The single is accompanied by a music video introducing Saya and her compelling story. 'JOY (Play Power)' follows previous offerings 'JOY (s You Make Me Feel)' and 'JOY (Light In The Dark).'
JOY (Anonymous)'s surprise drop arrives at a landmark moment for the duo, who recently kicked off their Hackney Church three-day residency last week with a sold-out performance, where they were joined by New York-based artist MOTHERBOARD. They will perform another sold-out show tonight and due to overwhelming demand, the duo have added a third sold-out date on 31st October, at the iconic East London venue. These shows follow their sold-out London residency at The Jazz Cafe earlier this year. Following their residency, the duo will open for Ezra Collective on the European leg of their headline tour.
JOY (Anonymous) continues to carve out a unique creative path, rooted in openness, spontaneity and togetherness, bringing an ever-growing audience into a shared world built around, above all, joy. With Us People (Source Material) and 'JOY (Play Power),' JOY (Anonymous) offer multiple entry points into the same creative world: the initial sonic ideas and a new single that brings what's to come into focus. Together, they reflect a duo continuing to explore what music can mean when it is created, experienced, and shared between people.
JOY (Anonymous) - Us People (Source Material) Version Tracklist
01. JOY (Us People) Source
02. JOY (Normal Music) Source
03. JOY (s You Make Me Feel) Source
04. JOY (Pretend) Source
05. JOY (Play Power) Source
06. JOY (Love Conditions) Source
07. JOY (In My Life) Source
08. JOY (Your Sound) Source
09. JOY (Like My Brother) Source
10. JOY (Taking You High) Source
11. JOY (Light In the Dark) Source
12. JOY (Tombstone Jukebox) Source
13. JOY (Get There Too) Source
14. JOY (Nobody Ever) Source
15. JOY (Life Is Long) Source
JOY (Anonymous) - Upcoming Live Dates
Friday 30th October - Hackney Church Headline Show - London, UK [SOLD OUT]
Saturday 31st October - Hackney Church Headline Show - London, UK [SOLD OUT]
Saturday 13 Feb - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany (Ezra Collective support)
Tuesday 16 Feb - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium (Ezra Collective support)
Wednesday 17 Feb - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium (Ezra Collective support)
Friday 19 Feb - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany (Ezra Collective support)
Saturday 20 Feb - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands (Ezra Collective support)
Tuesday 23 Feb - Le Transbordeur - Lyon, France (Ezra Collective support)
Wednesday 24 Feb - Zénith - Paris, France (Ezra Collective support)
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