JOY (ANONYMOUS) Sign to Common Knowledge x Futures Music Group

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British electronic duo JOY (Anonymous) has returned with a new single, 'JOY (s You Make Me Feel),' accompanied by the release of its source version, offering a different perspective on the track and further insight into the duo's approach to making music.

Following their previous single 'JOY (Light In The Dark),' the new release continues to explore connection, emotion and shared experience. In 'JOY (s You Make Me Feel),' gentle melodies provide a delicate backdrop for soft, understated vocals, letting the weight of the words and the emotions behind them take centre stage.

'The chorus of 's You Make Me Feel' is both a statement about the s we feel every day, but also about having a person who makes you feel all of those things,' the duo explains. 'For Margaret, who features in the visualiser, it's about finding freedom in her partner later in life — that moment of being able to say, 'Wow, I've found someone who makes me feel everything I've felt in life, and makes me feel witnessed.' I think that's the statement at the heart of this song. Whether it's your partner in crime, your romantic partner, or the people you put in your life to hold you accountable, we all have people who make us feel something.'

JOY (Anonymous)'s new single arrives at a landmark moment for the duo, whose upcoming Hackney Church headline shows on 24th October and 30th October have officially sold out in just hours. Due to overwhelming demand, the duo has added a third date, 31st October, at the East London venue next month. These shows follow their sold-out London residency at The Jazz Cafe earlier this year.

JOY (Anonymous)'s live performances have become central to their story - immersive, spontaneous and deeply communal experiences where the lines between artist and audience blur. Bringing together live musicianship, electronic production and an instinctive approach to performance, the duo have created a space that feels as celebratory as it does intimate.

With three Hackney Church headline shows now confirmed, JOY (Anonymous) continues to carve out a creative path rooted in openness, spontaneity and togetherness, bringing an audience into a shared world built around, above all, joy.

JOY (Anonymous) is the latest signing to Futures Music Group, the independent label collective founded by Neon Gold's Derek Davies and Avenue A's Dave Wallace, marking the inaugural signing to Futures's new joint venture with UK-based Common Knowledge. Common Knowledge was founded in 2021 by girl in red manager Ben Blackburn, with previous marquee releases including Deyyess, Mietze Conte, dexter in the newsagent et. al. 'JOY (s You Make Me Feel)' will mark the first release through the JOY (Anonymous) partnership. Futures Music Group is distributed by Virgin Music Group worldwide.

JOY (Anonymous) - Upcoming Live Dates 2026

*Jamiroquai Support (DJ Sets)

Saturday 19th September - Coliseo MedPlus - Cota, Colombia*

Wednesday 23rd September - Arena Monterrey - Monterrey, Mexico*

Friday 25th September - Arena Guadalajara - Guadalajara, Mexico*

Sunday 27th September - Arena CDMX - Mexico City, Mexico*

Saturday 24th October - Hackney Church Headline Show - London, UK [SOLD OUT]

Friday 30th October - Hackney Church Headline Show - London, UK [SOLD OUT]

Saturday 31st October - Hackney Church Headline Show - London, UK

JOY (Anonymous) - Upcoming Live Dates 2027

+ Ezra Collective support

Sat 13 Feb - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany+

Tue 16 Feb - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium+

Wed 17 Feb - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium+

Fri 19 Feb - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany+

Sat 20 Feb - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands+

Tue 23 Feb - Le Transbordeur - Lyon, France+

Wed 24 Feb - Zénith - Paris, France+

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