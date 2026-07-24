Grammy Winner JHart Releases New Single 'Bby Blue'

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Grammy winner JHart has released a new single titled BBY BLUE, described in promotional materials as his most personal work to date.

Following the recent release of his single 'Memories,' JHart — a GRAMMY-winning, multi platinum-selling singer-songwriter and seven-time Billboard No. 1 hitmaker — has returned with 'Bby Blue.' The track serves as both a love letter and a thank you note to the younger version of himself. Inspired by the piercing blue eyes he had as a child, the song reflects on the journey of growing up, losing parts of yourself through fear, shame, and societal expectations, and ultimately finding your way back.

'I wrote 'Bby Blue' as a love song to my younger self and a reminder that the purest version of who I am never left,' says JHart. 'Everything I've become, I owe to that flamboyant, free-spirited kid.'

Anchored by the lyric, 'There you are my Bby Blue, look around our flowers in bloom. Just know everything we got through, I owe it all to you,' the track embraces healing without losing sight of the joy, curiosity, and authenticity that defined childhood. While deeply rooted in JHart's own experience navigating identity as a gay man, the song resonates far beyond a single perspective, inviting listeners to reconnect with the parts of themselves they've left behind along the way.

The announcement follows a milestone summer for JHart, including his performance as iHeartRadio's featured artist at New York City's Pride March last month, where he performed as part of one of the world's largest celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community. As anticipation builds for future music releases, 'Bby Blue' offers JHart's most vulnerable and hopeful statement yet, inviting listeners to reconnect with the parts of themselves they've been taught to hide and celebrate the journey back to who they were always meant to be.

JHart's 'Bby Blue' is available now across all major streaming and digital platforms. Listen and download HERE.

About JHart

Born in London, raised in Atlanta, and currently based in Los Angeles, JHart is a GRAMMY-nominated, platinum-selling singer-songwriter, producer, and recording artist known for blending British pop sophistication with American soul. A seven-time Billboard No. 1 hitmaker, he has written and collaborated with some of music's biggest global artists, including Justin Bieber, Usher, Troye Sivan, Kylie Minogue, Muni Long, Keith Urban, Cher, ILLENIUM, Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae, and more.

As an artist, JHart has garnered millions of streams through emotionally driven releases that showcase his powerhouse vocals, vulnerable songwriting, and genre-spanning artistry. He has collaborated with artists including David Guetta and Felix Jaehn and has performed on stages worldwide alongside Kygo. In 2026, he received a GRAMMY nomination for co-writing Durand Bernarr's 'Overqualified' for Best R&B Song.

Beyond music, JHart appeared on Netflix's globally successful series Hitmakers and continues to use his platform to champion authenticity, LGBTQ+ visibility, and emerging queer talent through both his artistry and advocacy.

Follow JHart: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Spotify | Apple Music

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