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Photos: JAZZFEST White Plains will present jazz concerts at ArtsWestchester

Ben Wendel, Sylvie Courvoisier, Mary Halvorson, and John Patitucci lead the festival lineup at the White Plains venue.

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Photos: JAZZFEST White Plains will present jazz concerts at ArtsWestchester

JazzFest White Plains will present a series of jazz concerts at ArtsWestchester as part of its 2026 festival, running Sept. 23 – 27. The five-day festival features a lineup of 19 performances bringing legendary artists and emerging voices to the city, including five GRAMMY Award winners and nominees.

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Several of the festival's concerts will take place at ArtsWestchester, located at 31 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains, NY.

Ben Wendel Group

GRAMMY Award-nominated saxophonist Ben Wendel is a leading voice in modern jazz who is known for his work as a performer, composer and producer. A founding member of the GRAMMY-nominated ensemble Kneebody, he has collaborated with artists including Tigran Hamasyan, Bill Frisell, Terence Blanchard and Snoop Dogg.

FRI., Sept 25 | 7pm & 9pm
ArtsWestchester (31 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains, NY)

General Admission: $35 advance; $40 at the door (per show)

Premium Table for Four: $300 per show – includes 4 premium seats, 1 bottle prosecco, and 1 artisanal charcuterie & cheese board for four people

Purchase Tickets for the Ben Wendel Group

Sylvie Courvoisier & Mary Halvorson Duo

Pianist-composer Sylvie Courvoisier and guitarist-composer Mary Halvorson are two of the most influential and celebrated voices in contemporary jazz. Courvoisier, winner of the 2025 Swiss Grand Prix and American Academy of Arts and Letters Music Award, is renowned for blending European chamber music traditions with New York's avant-jazz scene.

SAT., Sept 26 | 3-4pm | $30 ($25 until Sept. 15)
ArtsWestchester (31 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains, NY)

Purchase Tickets for Sylvie Courvoisier & Mary Halvorson

John Patitucci Trio with Danilo Pérez and Adam Cruz

Four-time GRAMMY Award-winning bassist and composer John Patitucci leads a trio that features visionary Panamanian pianist Danilo Pérez and acclaimed drummer Adam Cruz — forming a trio of master improvisers whose collective artistry represents the highest level of contemporary jazz performance. John Patitucci is widely regarded as one of the most influential bassists of his generation, renowned for his virtuosity on both acoustic and electric bass. Danilo Pérez brings a global musical vision shaped by Panamanian roots, Latin American folk traditions, African rhythms, European impressionism and modern jazz language. Drummer Adam Cruz completes the trio with masterful rhythmic invention and dynamic sensitivity.

SAT., Sept 26 | 7pm & 9pm
ArtsWestchester (31 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains, NY)

General Admission: $45 per show ($40 until Sept. 15)

Premium Table for Four: $300 per show – includes 4 premium seats, 1 bottle prosecco, and 1 artisanal charcuterie & cheese board for four people

Purchase Tickets for the John Patitucci Trio

For a full 5-day festival schedule and ticket information, visit artsw.org/jazzfest.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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