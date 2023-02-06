Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
The complete ceremony is now available to stream on Paramount Plus.
Last night, the GRAMMY Awards aired live on CBS and Paramount Plus.
Beyoncé made history as the most awarded artist in GRAMMYs history. Kim Petras also made history has the first transgender woman to win the GRAMMY for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
As previously announced, Into the Woods won the GRAMMY for Best Musical Theatre Album.
Check out photos of Trevor Noah, Madonna, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lizzo, SZA, Adele, Bonnie Raitt, JAY-Z, First Lady Jill Biden, Camila Cabello, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Adrienne Bailon, Queen Latifah, and more on the red carpet and inside the awards.
Photos courtesy of CBS.
First Lady Jill Biden
Adele
Adele
Grandmaster Flash, Barshon, Melle Mel, Rahiem and Scorpio
Beyoncé
Beyoncé
Kim Petras
SZA
SZA
Lizzo
Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Dwayne the Rock Johnson, Adele, and Lizzo
Adele
Nelly
Cardi B and Offset
H.E.R.
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Dwane a?oeThe Rocka?? Johnson
Jack Harlow
Steve Lacy
Shania Twain and Maren Morris
Maren Morris
Kim Petras, Sam Smith and entourage
Blac Chyna
Gayle
Brandi Carlile
Lizzo
Hannah Monds
Emma Brooks McAllister
Rika
Doja Cat
Samara Joy
Adele
Adele
Adele
Beyonce, H.E.R. and Jay-Z
Lizzo
Lizzo
Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny
Adele, Beyonce and Lizzo
Adele, Beyonce and Lizzo
Beyonce and Lizzo
Beyonce and Lizzo
Adele and Dwayne Johnson
Adele and Dwayne Johnson
Beyonce
Lizzo and Adele
Beyonce
Beyonce
Madonna
Madonna
Madonna
Madonna
SZA and Taylor Swift
Jay-Z and H.E.R.
Camilla Cabello
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce
Lizzo
Taylor Swift and Queen Latifah
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner
Lizzo and Adele
Lizzo and Adele
Maneskin
Coco and Ice-T
Jack Harlow
Kim Petras and Sam Smith
Kim Petras and Sam Smith
Charli Da??Amelio
Maren Morris
Lizzo
Brandi Carlile
Dylan Mulvaney and Chris Olsen
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Adele
Adele