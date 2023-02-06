Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More

The complete ceremony is now available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Last night, the GRAMMY Awards aired live on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Beyoncé made history as the most awarded artist in GRAMMYs history. Kim Petras also made history has the first transgender woman to win the GRAMMY for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

As previously announced, Into the Woods won the GRAMMY for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Check out photos of Trevor Noah, Madonna, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lizzo, SZA, Adele, Bonnie Raitt, JAY-Z, First Lady Jill Biden, Camila Cabello, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Adrienne Bailon, Queen Latifah, and more on the red carpet and inside the awards.

Plus, check out the complete list of winners here.

Photos courtesy of CBS.

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Trevor Noah

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Olivia Rodrigo

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Bonnie Raitt

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
First Lady Jill Biden

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Adele

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Adele

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Grandmaster Flash, Barshon, Melle Mel, Rahiem and Scorpio

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Beyoncé

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Mary J. Blige

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Mary J. Blige

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Beyoncé

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Kim Petras

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Sam Smith

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Sam Smith

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
SZA

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
SZA

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Lizzo

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Billy Crystal

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Viola Davis

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Dwayne the Rock Johnson, Adele, and Lizzo

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Jennifer Lopez

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Jennifer Lopez

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Jennifer Lopez

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Adele

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Queen Latifah

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Nelly

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Cardi B and Offset

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Kacey Musgraves

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Viola Davis

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
H.E.R.

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Camila Cabello

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Paris Hilton

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Cardi B

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Dwane a?oeThe Rocka?? Johnson

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Trevor Noah

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Mary J. Blige

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Mary J. Blige

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Trevor Noah

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Harry Styles

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Heidi Klum

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Jack Harlow

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Kacey Musgraves

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Taylor Swift

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Taylor Swift

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Taylor Swift

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Steve Lacy

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Shania Twain and Maren Morris

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Maren Morris

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Kim Petras, Sam Smith and entourage

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Blac Chyna

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Rita Wilson

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Gayle

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Brandi Carlile

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Lizzo

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Hannah Monds

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Emma Brooks McAllister

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Rika

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Doja Cat

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Harry Styles

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Samara Joy

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Adele

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Adele

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Adele

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Beyonce, H.E.R. and Jay-Z

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Lizzo

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Lizzo

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Queen Latifah

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Adele, Beyonce and Lizzo

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Adele, Beyonce and Lizzo

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Beyonce and Lizzo

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Beyonce and Lizzo

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Adele and Dwayne Johnson

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Adele and Dwayne Johnson

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Beyonce

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Lizzo and Adele

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Beyonce

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Beyonce

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Madonna

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Madonna

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Madonna

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Madonna

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
SZA and Taylor Swift

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Jay-Z and H.E.R.

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Camilla Cabello

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Beyonce

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Harry Styles

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Harry Styles

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Beyonce

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Beyonce

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Lizzo

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Sam Smith

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Billy Crystal

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Taylor Swift and Queen Latifah

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Harry Styles

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Bonnie Raitt and Taylor Swift

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Lizzo and Adele

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Lizzo and Adele

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Fran Drescher

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Smokey Robinson

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Maneskin

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Mary J. Blige

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Coco and Ice-T

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Jack Harlow

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Kacey Musgraves

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Kacey Musgraves

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Heidi Klum

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Taylor Swift

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Taylor Swift

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Kim Petras and Sam Smith

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Kim Petras and Sam Smith

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Charli Da??Amelio

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Adrienne Bailon

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Maren Morris

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
LL Cool J

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Shania Twain

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Shania Twain

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Bonnie Raitt

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Sheryl Crow

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Lizzo

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Mick Fleetwood

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Brandi Carlile

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Laverne Cox

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Laverne Cox

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Kandi Burruss

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Coco Jones

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Dylan Mulvaney and Chris Olsen

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Dylan Mulvaney

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Doja Cat

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Amanda Kloots

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Lizzo

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Adele

Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Adele



SEVENTEEN Special Unit BSS Dropped 1st Single Album Second Wind Photo
SEVENTEEN Special Unit 'BSS' Dropped 1st Single Album 'Second Wind'
BSS (SEVENTEEN) is back with the unit’s first single album SECOND WIND. BSS is a special unit under the 13-piece K-pop powerhouse act SEVENTEEN, consisting of SEUNGKWAN, DK and HOSHI. The unit name is the acronym for ‘BooSeokSoon,’ each of the three letters taken from the Korean name of the members that form the unit.
Beyoncé Makes History as Most Awarded Artist in GRAMMYs History Photo
Beyoncé Makes History as Most Awarded Artist in GRAMMYs History
After her win for Best Electronic/Dance Music Album, Beyoncé has made history as the most GRAMMY Awarded artist in history with 31 wins. Beyoncé released her latest studio album 'Renaissance,' in July. It features hit singles 'BREAK MY SOUL' and 'CUFF IT.'
Kim Petras Becomes First Transgender Artist to Win Pop Duo GRAMMY Photo
Kim Petras Becomes First Transgender Artist to Win Pop Duo GRAMMY
Kim Petras has become the first transgender woman to win the Grammy Award for 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' for 'Unholy' at the GRAMMYs. Kim Petras' recent single 'brrr' follows the recent release of Kim's guitar-driven pop single 'If Jesus Was A Rockstar.'
Grammy Award-Nominee Marsha Malamet to Release Lessons To Be Learned, Recorded By Melissa Photo
Grammy Award-Nominee Marsha Malamet to Release 'Lessons To Be Learned,' Recorded By Melissa Manchester
Grammy award-nominee Marsha Malamet has announced the release of “Lessons To Be Learned,” recorded by GRAMMY award winner, Melissa Manchester. 

From This Author - Michael Major


Beyoncé Makes History as Most Awarded Artist in GRAMMYs HistoryBeyoncé Makes History as Most Awarded Artist in GRAMMYs History
February 5, 2023

After her win for Best Electronic/Dance Music Album, Beyoncé has made history as the most GRAMMY Awarded artist in history with 31 wins. Beyoncé released her latest studio album 'Renaissance,' in July. It features hit singles 'BREAK MY SOUL' and 'CUFF IT.'
Kim Petras Becomes First Transgender Artist to Win 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' GRAMMY For 'Unholy'Kim Petras Becomes First Transgender Artist to Win 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' GRAMMY For 'Unholy'
February 5, 2023

Kim Petras has become the first transgender woman to win the Grammy Award for 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' for 'Unholy' at the GRAMMYs. Kim Petras' recent single 'brrr' follows the recent release of Kim's guitar-driven pop single 'If Jesus Was A Rockstar.'
Find Out Who Won at the 65th GRAMMY Awards - Complete List of Winners!Find Out Who Won at the 65th GRAMMY Awards - Complete List of Winners!
February 5, 2023

We are updating you with the latest GRAMMY winners LIVE throughout the night. Nominees include Randy Rainbow, ABBA, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Encanto, West Side Story, Mel Brooks, Lady Gaga, and more. Presenters include First Lady, Jill Biden, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Cardi B, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo, and Shania Twain. 
Viola Davis Achieves EGOT Status at the GRAMMYsViola Davis Achieves EGOT Status at the GRAMMYs
February 5, 2023

Following her new GRAMMY win, Viola Davis has become the 18th person in history to achieve the EGOT status. Davis has won two Tony Awards for King Hedley II in 2001 and then for Fences in 2010. She won an Emmy Award for How to Get Away With Murder and an Oscar for reprising her stage role in the film adaptation of Fences.
The Winery Dogs Release New Album 'III'The Winery Dogs Release New Album 'III'
February 5, 2023

III follows in the paw steps of their first two albums, once again being self-produced by the band—Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy, Billy Sheehan—and mixed by longtime band associate Jay Ruston. Even without radio airplay, videos for the first two songs to be released from the album—“Xanadu” and “Mad World, both directed by Vicente Cordero.
share