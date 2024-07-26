Lily Meola to Release 'Heartbreak Rodeo' EP in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maui-born singer and Willie Nelson protégé Lily Meola will release her new EP Heartbreak Rodeo on August 23 with Nettwerk. The EP blends elements of pop and country, which she continues to showcase on the latest single “Mar Vista.” Meola’s soulful vocals and smooth emotional delivery capture the overwhelming feeling of heartbreak. Listen HERE.

“’Heartbreak Rodeo’ is the first project of mine that I’ve been able to really take the time to focus on. That has been so refreshing. I’m always going to write about the journey… The inevitable ups and downs I face will find their way into my music. Although the topic of this EP is mostly about heartbreak, I tried to keep the melodies and music on a more positive/nostalgic note.”

“'Mar Vista' is the nostalgic feeling and memories that stick with you after a breakup. The smell, the conversations, the moments that mean nothing and everything all at once…” Meola shares.

Leading up to the anticipated release of Heartbreak Rodeo, Lily has released the singles “Cowboy” and “Gasoline.” To support the new music, she recently wrapped a few shows with Lukas Nelson, played a handful of sold out shows with Stephen Sanchez, and performed at Willie Nelson’s historic 90th birthday concert event, dueting with Nelson on their song, “Will You Remember Mine.” For more information on the EP and upcoming shows, follow Lily on socials.

Heartbreak Rodeo Tracklisting

Heartbreak Rodeo Mar Vista Gasoline Cowboy I Need You

Heartbreak Rodeo comes hot off the heels of the release of Lily Meola’s “Daydream,” which has generated over 70 million streams and appeared on the Viral Top 50 charts on streaming platforms in over 27 countries, earning widespread acclaim for the inspirational message and captivating vocals. The 2021 hit was released following the loss of Lily’s mother to cancer. Though she put her music aside during her mother’s battle, her mother’s spirit gave her the strength to carry on. On the track she urges, “Darling don’t quit your daydream, it’s your life that you’re making. It ain’t big enough if it doesn’t scare the hell out of you.”

Lily fell in love with classic singer-songwriters such as Joni Mitchell, Carole King, and Cat Stevens through her mom before eventually discovering Adele and Amy Winehouse. She was homeschooled at the house of legendary producer Bob Rock [Michael Bublé, Nelly Furtado, Metallica] and would contribute background vocals to his projects alongside his daughters. At an early age, Lily's timeless, soaring vocals caught the attention of songwriting and performing icons like Willie Nelson, Steven Tyler and Kris Kristofferson, with whom she performed and collaborated.

She has spent the last five years honing her own craft as a songwriter working with artists like Andra Day, Corey Harper, Riley Roth, and hit songwriters like Tyler Johnson, Hillary Lindsey, Busbee, Caitlyn Smith, Drew Pearson, Liz Rose, Martin Terefe, Barry Dean, Lori McKenna, Natalie Hemby, Luke Laird, Evan Bogart, Ross Golan, Dave Bassett, Andrew Wells, Mitch Allan, Sasha Skarbek, Eg White, just to name a few.

Photo credit: Ilikea Snow

