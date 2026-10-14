Photos: HEY!FEVER RECORDS ACTS PREP TOURS, NEW ALBUMS

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Los Angeles melodic punk band Stoke Signals is working on its second full-length album, the follow-up to Make Dying Fun. This November, the band will take a break from writing to join Bad Year for the Dying of Dysentery Tour, a three-show run through Costa Mesa, Las Vegas and the Phoenix area.

'Stoke Signals is a band that sounds like they are spiritually from the midwest, and being from the midwest I am allowed to say that. You can hear the influences from bands like Lawrence Arms, Iron Chic and Dillinger 4 in their music. Which is why I like them so much!' says JT of Heartwells and hey!fever Records.

JT describes the forthcoming album as capturing a more mature side of the band, noting that half its members are new fathers. Bradley Riot is recording drums for the album at Canyon Hut. Further release details will be announced.

The Detachment Issues: Heartwells' JT Begins a New Chapter

With Long Beach melodic punks Heartwells on hiatus following a busy stretch of activity, JT is currently demoing material for The Detachment Issues, a new project with a release planned for 2027.

The record will feature JT alongside Bert Gregg on bass and Kevin Foines on drums, both former members of Upper Downer, with additional guest musicians also taking part.

'This entire year has been a year of substantial growth for myself. Also a very challenging year in a lot of ways,' says JT. 'I feel like my perspective on the hard times is to learn lessons about ourselves and find something positive out of it to make us a better person. This record is me trying to get as close to my authentic self as possible and I can't wait to share it with all of you.'

The material will also include two songs JT wrote 20 years ago, connecting earlier songwriting with his current perspective.

Heartwells is taking the remainder of 2026 to focus on life outside the band. Plans beyond that have not been confirmed.

The Lucky Eejits: New Single Arrives October 30; Nightmare EP Coming Spring 2027

East Bay punk rock 'n' roll trio The Lucky Eejits will release a new single on October 30, offering a preview of their forthcoming digital EP, Nightmare, due in spring 2027 via hey!fever Records. More details will be announced soon.

Photo Credit: @Jennanphotos







Stoke Signals: Second Album in Progress and November Shows With Bad Year







Photo credit: Stoke Signals

The Detachment Issues: Heartwells’ JT Begins a New Chapter







Photo Credit: @Jennanphotos

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