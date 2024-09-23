Photos: Gwen Stefani, Doja Cat, & More at The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After two days and dozens of legendary performances, the annual iHeartRadio Music Festival hosted by Ryan Seacrest concluded on Saturday evening at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with unforgettable performances over the span of two days by Big Sean, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani, Halsey, Hozier, Keith Urban, New Kids on the Block, Paramore, Shaboozey, The Black Crowes, The Weeknd, Thomas Rhett, Victoria Monét and a special appearance by Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

The iconic weekend-long concert event included the biggest names in music across all genres on the main stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 20 and September 21. The House of Music is an immersive experience inspired by the artists who performed that weekend at the festival main stage.

This free event was open to the public and invited guests to explore over 12 interactive rooms, immersing themselves in the lives, music, and passions of their favorite artists and brands. Guests got the chance to experience their favorite brands in all new ways and walk away with prizes and limited-edition swag. Some of the brands in the installation included Bounce, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Hyundai, M&M'S®, Ray-Ban Meta, Valentino Beauty and [ yellow tail ].

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival also featured celebrity appearances including AJ McLean, Flavor Flav, Jacoby Shaddix, Joe Gatto, Lance Bass, Tara and Hunter Woodhall, and Tiffany Haddish, Anna Aya, Ekin-Su and James Kennedy. Check out photos from the festival below!

​Photos by Kevin Winter, Denise Truscello, Todd Owyoung, Jenn Devereaux, Greg Noire



Comments