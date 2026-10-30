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Photos: GUI BORATTO REWORKS MORCHEEBA'S MOLTEN for Remix Series

The track appears on the three-part remix series reimagining songs from Escape The Chaos.

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Photos: GUI BORATTO REWORKS MORCHEEBA'S MOLTEN for Remix Series

Morcheeba have released the second single from Remix The Chaos Vol. 3: Gui Boratto's remix of 'Molten,' taken from the band's 11th studio album, Escape The Chaos.

The Brazilian electro producer, who has collaborated with the duo before, delivers a reworking of the track, following UNKLE's 'Peace of Me' feat. Oscar #Worldpeace (UNKLE Reconstruction), released on 2nd October.

Released in May 2025, Escape The Chaos marked a new chapter for Morcheeba. Remix The Chaos is a three-part series reimagining the album's tracks through a global roster of producers. Volume 1 arrived in April with reworks from Paula Tape, Trance Wax, Frazer Ray and Brothers Counsell, and Volume 2 followed in September with Rex The Dog, Django Django, Daedelus and Merther Hum.

Volume 3 brings together UNKLE, Gui Boratto, Mophono and Rhyw: an eclectic mix of styles that pushes the album's tracks into a new dimension of audio elasticity.

Morcheeba - Remix the Chaos - Vol. 3 (100% Records)

Peace of Me feat. Oscar #Worldpeace (UNKLE Reconstruction): 2nd Oct

Molten (Gui Boratto): 30th Oct

Call for Love (Mophono Remix): 23rd Nov

Far We Come (Rhyw's Swamp Reconstruction): 8th Jan

The 8th of January also brings the vinyl product, releasing on 12' vinyl, limited-edition swamp green pressing. White label copies will also be available.

About Morcheeba

Formed in South London in the mid-nineties, Morcheeba are Skye Edwards and Ross Godfrey. Their blend of trip-hop, soul and downtempo has made them one of the defining acts of the genre. Escape The Chaos (2025) is their 11th studio album.

About Gui Boratto

Architect, producer and composer, Gui Boratto is one of the most influential electronic music artists in Brazil, recognized for his ability to blend techno, house, and emotive melodies in his productions.

Tour Dates

Morcheeba's Escape the Chaos tour is now on sale, UK dates below:

8th Nov - Glasgow - Old Fruitmarket

9th Nov - Gateshead - The Glasshouse

10th Nov - Leeds - Stylus

11th Nov - Bristol - Electric

13th Nov - London - Troxy

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