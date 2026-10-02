UNKLE to Remix Morcheeba Track for REMIX THE CHAOS Vol. 3

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UNKLE, the long-running project of producer and Mo' Wax founder James Lavelle, has reworked 'Peace of Me' from Morcheeba's 11th studio album, Escape The Chaos, for the ongoing Remix The Chaos series.

Few acts have carved as deep and enduring a groove into the consciousness of leftfield music as Morcheeba. Since emerging from South London in the mid-nineties, the duo has occupied a space that's entirely their own, one where trip-hop bleeds into soul, where melancholy finds its rhythm and where the dancefloor and the bedroom coexist without compromise.

Two of the most distinctive voices in British electronic music have shared a lineage for more than three decades, and this remix brings them together. UNKLE's cinematic, widescreen approach, first heard on the landmark Psyence Fiction (1998), meets Skye Edwards' unmistakable vocals and Ross Godfrey's signature guitar lines, alongside vocals from the Mike Skinner approved wordsmith, Oscar #Worldpeace.

Released in May 2025, Escape The Chaos marked a new chapter for Morcheeba. Remix The Chaos is a three-part series that reimagines the album's tracks through a global roster of producers. Volume 1 arrived in April with reworks from Paula Tape, Trance Wax, Frazer Ray and Brothers Counsell, and Volume 2 followed in September with Rex The Dog, Django Django, Daedelus and Merther Hum. UNKLE's remix joins the series in announcing Vol. 3, which also includes Gui Borratto, Mophono and Rhyw.

'Gui Boratto, the Brazilian Electro Producer, who collaborated with us a few years back has returned to do a wonderfully phat remix of Molten.

The third instalment of Remix the Chaos is also home to the deliciously dark mix of Call For Love by Californian breakbeat supremo Mophono.

The fourth track on the EP is Rhyw's Swamp Reconstruction of Far We Come. Rhyw is an up and coming Berlin based producer who caught our ear with his squelchy grooves and far out noise scapes.

It is an eclectic mix of styles bringing the tracks from Escape The Chaos into a new dimension of audio elasticity. We hope you enjoy them' - Morcheeba

Remix The Chaos Vol. 3 Release Schedule

Peace of Me feat. Oscar #Worldpeace (UNKLE Reconstruction): 2nd Oct

Molten (Gui Boratto): 30th Oct

Call for Love (Mophono Remix): 23rd Nov

Far We Come (Rhyw's Swamp Reconstruction): 8th Jan

The 8th of January also brings the vinyl product, releasing on 12' vinyl, limited-edition swamp green pressing. White label copies will also be available.

About Morcheeba

Formed in South London in the mid-nineties, Morcheeba are Skye Edwards and Ross Godfrey. Their blend of trip-hop, soul and downtempo has made them one of the defining acts of the genre. Escape The Chaos (2025) is their 11th studio album.

About UNKLE

For more than three decades, James Lavelle has operated at the forefront of global underground culture. As the founder of Mo' Wax and the creative force behind UNKLE, his work has helped shape the sound, style and visual language of modern music.

Founded in 1992, Mo' Wax became one of the most influential independent labels of the 1990s, redefining trip hop and alternative hip hop while pioneering the now-standard intersection of music, art and streetwear. Landmark releases including DJ Shadow's Endtroducing..... and early collaborations with Nike, Bathing Ape and Supreme positioned the label as a blueprint for cultural crossover.

Through UNKLE, Lavelle built a collaborative universe featuring Thom Yorke, Brian Eno, Michael Kiwanuka, Josh Homme and Massive Attack, to name but a few. From the seminal Psyence Fiction and the desert rock energy of War Stories to the club-focused Rōnin projects and immersive live productions of recent years, UNKLE has evolved into a cinematic, genre-spanning force across albums, remix culture and large-scale visual performance.

Tour Dates

Morcheeba's Escape the Chaos tour is now on sale, UK dates below:

8th Nov - Glasgow - Old Fruitmarket

9th Nov - Gateshead - The Glasshouse

10th Nov - Leeds - Stylus

11th Nov - Bristol - Electric

13th Nov - London - Troxy

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