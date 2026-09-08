Hologram Teen to Release PYRAMID DISKO Remix Album With Morcheeba, Julia Holter

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Hologram Teen, the solo project of former Stereolab keyboardist Morgane Lhote, has announced a remix album, Pyramid Disko (Captain Fluo Night Versions), out Nov. 6, 2026 on Hologram Opera. The collection features remixes from Morcheeba, Julia Holter, YACHT, µ-Ziq and more.

Hologram Teen is the solo project (and anagram) of former Stereolab keyboardist Morgane Lhote. Her colorful, playful songs blend disco, synth-pop, and '80s French pop with a distinctly cinematic flair. Originally from Paris, Morgane now lives in Los Angeles, where she continues to craft her unique world of retro-futuristic pop.

Pyramid Disko (Captain Fluo Night Versions) opens a secret portal beneath the dance floor. From Morcheeba's Kraftwerk-inspired glide and Julia Holter's dreamlike deconstruction to Acid Washed's French Touch-infused disco and YACHT's synthesized oddity, each remix reveals a different side of Captain Fluo, Hologram Teen's 2025 full-length debut. µ-Ziq, Voyag3r, Sorcerer, Jonny Oso, and Demonia Disco also join the party, taking Hologram Teen's latest opus somewhere beautifully unexpected. Think ancient Egypt meets neon-lit autobahns, Balearic sunsets, and the world's strangest nightclub.

Ross from Morcheeba said of the remix:

'I have known Morgane since Morcheeba started back in the mid-nineties when she was the keyboard player in Stereolab. She was always the coolest person to know and turned me on to so much music. We used to go to gigs together all the time and listen to records at her old flat in Camden, London, so it was a real pleasure to get a message from Los Angeles asking to do a remix for her Hologram Teen project.

I love the 'Captain Fluo' album and the track 'Connection transpacifique' in particular. It was fun making a beat-fuelled version with original vocals through a Vocoder. Morcheeba are famous for doing songs about the sea and so this felt like a natural fit. Skye sang the vocals on the drop down and I played a bunch of old analogue synthesizers. To me the remix feels contemporary but with a heavy influence from early Electronica and Trip Hop.'

Tour Dates

11/17 Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

Tracklist

Actarus - Jonny Oso Remix

Connection transpacifique - Morcheeba Remix

Wolkman - Julia Holter Remix

Donovan Magic Orchestra - Voyag3r Remix

Macadam Bubblegum - Sorcerer Remix

Pack Ur Patience - YACHT Remix

Fréquence Gaie - µ-Ziq Remix

Lust Pill! - Acid Washed Remix

Danceteria - Demonia Disco Remix

Photo Credit: Sheryl Nields



Photo Credit: Sheryl Nields

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