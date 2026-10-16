Photos: FISHER Releases 'Staring at the Sun' with LAUREL

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Grammy-nominated DJ and producer FISHER has teamed up with British singer-songwriter and producer LAUREL on 'Staring At The Sun,' which arrived via CATCH&RELEASE on 16th October. One of the most anticipated IDs from his sets this year, the track first appeared earlier in 2026 and quickly became a mainstay of FISHER's sets and one of the most requested unreleased records of his summer.

Built around infectious vocal lines and piano-filled hooks, 'Staring At The Sun' is a record made for both radio and club, landing in time for club season. At its heart is LAUREL's unmistakable vocal, bringing her cinematic approach and emotionally charged songwriting into FISHER's world and balancing the scale and energy of his live sets with a more euphoric, emotive edge.

From EDC Las Vegas and Ultra Europe in Croatia to Tomorrowland, Parookaville, Creamfields and Silverworks Island London, 'Staring At The Sun' has followed FISHER across the globe this year. The record even found its way into an unexpected viral moment at OMNIA Dayclub Las Vegas, soundtracking a clip of Kevin Hart riding a wooden horse as the ID continued to generate attention beyond the dancefloor.

The release follows a standout summer for FISHER, having just performed at Head Trip last weekend to 90,000 people as Under Construction (FISHER and Chris Lake) on October 10th. The recognised talent also finished a hectic Ibiza season with his second summer residency at [UNVRS], where 'Staring At The Sun' became a defining moment across 15 Thursday nights from June through September, one of the most attended residencies of the season. He now turns his attention to two massive stadium shows at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City for 16th & 17th October, continuing a run that has cemented him as one of dance music's most recognisable and in-demand global names. Over the past decade, FISHER has amassed billions of streams and delivered a catalogue of club anthems that continue to dominate festivals and dancefloors worldwide, known for his larger-than-life personality and explosive live performances.

The single also caps a massive 2026 for FISHER. His first three singles of the year – 'Rain,' 'Favour' with Tones And I and 'What A Life' with Florence Arman – all reached the #1 on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart this week, and Top 10 of the WARM Global Dance Radio Chart. Previous single 'Rain' peaked at #2, 'Favour' at #3 and 'What A Life' debuting at #7. 'Favour' also delivered FISHER his first #1 on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart and his first Official UK Top 100 entry since 'You Little Beauty.'

Speaking on the record, LAUREL stated: 'Fish sent me this amazing beat a while back, and I knew I had to sing over it. I was feeling inspired by the myth of Icarus flying too close to the sun. With The Odyssey coming out this year, Greek mythology was floating around in my head a lot. To me, the song is about meeting someone who feels like your version of the sun. You can't savour them, as it would be dangerous, but you also can't live without them, because that would also mean the end of life. So you're stuck in this in-between state, but in the end you're so mesmerised by them that you have no choice but to stare into the sun anyway, even if it were to mean your own downfall.'

LAUREL is a British alternative pop artist, producer, and songwriter whose cinematic production and emotionally charged songwriting have built a global catalogue of over 340 million streams. She first gained recognition with her self-produced early releases, followed by her 2018 debut album DOGVIOLET and 2024's PALPITATIONS, with 'Scream Drive Faster' alone passing 85 million streams. Her work has drawn support from outlets including Vogue, The New York Times, British GQ, i-D, and ELLE. She has sold out shows across the globe, shared stages with acts like MUNA, and performed at festivals including Coachella. Her third album, CRYING ON THE TENNIS COURT, arrives January 22, 2027, and was written, recorded, and produced entirely by LAUREL at her home in Los Angeles.

After an entire summer of fans asking for it, one of FISHER's most sought-after IDs finally arrives as his next major vocal anthem. With 'Staring At The Sun,' the two artists bring together big-room impact and indie-pop sensibility, creating a record that connects instantly and is set to leave a lasting mark on dancefloors this fall.











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