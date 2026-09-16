Photos: Evelyn Rubio Releases Crossover Single 'Que mas diera'
The Houston artist's new bilingual track appears on her latest eleven-track album co-produced by Alfredo Mendez.
Houston artist Evelyn Rubio has released a new crossover single, 'Que mas diera' (I Wish I Could Love You), a track reminiscent of the Freddy Fender era that incorporates a bilingual approach to audience appeal. The song features an expressive lyrical delivery that captures a somber but loving, soothing tone. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who appreciates the admiration and attempts at courtship by a man in love with her, delicately letting him know she appreciates his gestures but can never love him.
Saturday September 19th 9pm The Evelyn Rubio Band The Big Easy In Houston
Not one to shy away from uncharted formats and genres for women, Rubio has broken a number of glass ceilings, earning three spots within the top ten on Billboard's charts, including a number one in 2016. 'Que mas diera' leads the way as a bonus track on Rubio's newest eleven-track release, titled 'Evelyn Rubio, The Album,' co-produced by Alfredo Mendez and Evelyn Rubio.
The Evelyn Rubio Band is scheduled to perform Saturday, September 19th at 9pm at The Big Easy in Houston. An album release party for 'Evelyn Rubio, The Album' is set for Saturday, October 8th at 8:30pm, also featuring The Evelyn Rubio Band.
About Evelyn
Evelyn is an accomplished songwriter, vocalist, sax player and actress born in Mexico City who began breaking down musical and gender barriers at an early age. Her determination combined with multiple talents led her from the barrio to both American and European audiences. Today Evelyn resides in Houston Texas and performs on stages both domestically and internationally. It was the late great blues band leader Calvin Owens that wanted to release a blues album in Spanish and chose Evelyn to both sing and play sax on the release. The album would open the door and further reduce barriers due to gender, nationality and language. 'Perfect' delivers a marvelous multi genre presence that once again reinforces the emergence of women in music.
More information is available at evelynrubio.com.
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