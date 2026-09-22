Photos: EUROPE to Release COME THIS MADNESS Album; 40th Anniversary Tour Nearly Sold Out

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Europe have released the title track from their forthcoming studio album, Come This Madness, which is set for release on Friday, September 25 via Silver Lining Music. Pre-orders are available here.

The song opens with razor-sharp metallic riffs, giving way to simmering verses that steadily build anticipation, culminating in a huge, explosive chorus driven by an instant anthemic hook. Carefully crafted dynamics move seamlessly between mellow, stripped-back passages and moments of intensity with powerhouse vocals and sweeping guitar solos.

'With 'Come This Madness,' we wanted to write and produce songs in the spirit of the old days,' says Europe's founding member and frontman Joey Tempest. 'There are plenty of soaring melodies and big choruses, and we worked hard on the production. We had a lot of fun in the studio making the album. There are strong connections to our past throughout the record and I think a lot of Europe fans are going to love it!'

The track is accompanied by a video montage offering fans an intimate behind-the-scenes glimpse of Europe at work, capturing the band throughout the whirlwind campaign surrounding the album in 2026. Filmed on the road and amid the relentless schedule of a band operating at full speed, the footage captures Europe firing on all cylinders, brimming with energy, excitement and infectious chemistry. From the intensity of the live shows to the quieter moments in between, the footage offers a candid snapshot of a band fully immersed in the momentum of a major album campaign, as they take Come This Madness out into the world.

Europe's new studio album, Come This Madness, marks another chapter in the band's history as they channel tension, truth, and raw energy into a record described as both deeply personal and globally resonant.

'With this album, I think we've looked around at what's happening in the world and tried to describe some of it through the songs. But at the end of the day, it's still entertainment, it's still music, and most importantly, it's still about having fun!' concludes Joey Tempest.

The album's recently released singles 'The Cult of Ignorance,' 'One on One,' and 'Scandinavian Eyes' were accompanied by videos directed by Patric Ullaeus.

Building on the momentum surrounding the album's release, Europe will also embark on an extensive tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Final Countdown. Kicking off in Glasgow on September 30, The Final Countdown 40th Anniversary Tour will unite the legacy that defined the band with the renewed energy driving them forward today. Demand for the tour is already evident, with numerous dates sold out and only a very limited number of tickets remaining for several other shows.

For a full list of dates and ticket information, visit www.europetheband.com.

2026 Dates

30 Sep - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow (GB)*

2 Oct - Civic Hall, Wolverhampton (GB)* - SOLD OUT

3 Oct - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, London (GB)* - VERY LOW TICKETS

5 Oct - Musis Arnhem, Arnhem (NL)* - SOLD OUT

6 Oct - Olympia, Paris (FR)* - SOLD OUT

8 Oct - Poble Espanyol, Barcelona (ES)*

9 Oct - Bilbao Arena Mirabilla, Bilbao (ES)* - VERY LOW TICKETS

10 Oct - La Cubierta, Madrid (ES)* - VERY LOW TICKETS

12 Oct - Salle Métropole, Lausanne (CH)*

13 Oct - Volkshaus, Zürich (CH)*

14 Oct - Alcatraz, Milan (IT)*

16 Oct - Liederhalle, Stuttgart (DE)* - SOLD OUT

17 Oct - Gasometer, Wien (AT)* - SOLD OUT

19 Oct - Admiralspalast Theater, Berlin (DE)* - SOLD OUT

20 Oct - COS Torwar, Warszawa (PL)*

22 Oct - Falkoner, Frederiksberg (DK)* - VERY LOW TICKETS

23 Oct - Film Studios, Gothenburg (SE)* - SOLD OUT

24 Oct - B-K, Stockholm (SE)* - SOLD OUT

26 Oct - Sentrum Scene, Oslo (NO)* - SOLD OUT

15 Nov - Malta Metal Weekend, St. Julians (MT)*

21 Nov - Ostravar Aréna, Ostrava (CZ)*

25 Nov - Aalto Hall @ House of Culture, Helsinki (FI)*

27 Nov - John Smith Rock Frozen Paviljonki, Jyväskylä (FI)*

28 Nov - Unholy Winter Festival, Joensuu Areena, Joensuu (FI)*

2027 Dates

13 Jan - NHK Hall, Tokyo (JP)* - SOLD OUT

14 Jan - Shi Kokaido, Nagoya (JP)*

15 Jan - Grand Cube, Osaka (JP)* - VERY LOW TICKETS

*The Final Countdown 40th Anniversary Tour

Come This Madness album artwork is by Storm Studios (Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and Muse).

Tracklist

One on One

The Cult of Ignorance

Come This Madness

This Time of Year

In a Different World

Scandinavian Eyes

Takin' It Back

In the Absence of Grace

The Angels Must Have Flown

The Devil's Back

Nothing Can Follow This

Come This Madness will be available on vinyl, CD and digital formats. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Europe are

Joey Tempest - Lead Vocals

John Norum - Guitars

John Levén - Bass

Mic Michaeli - Keyboards

Ian Haugland - Drums

Photo Credit: Andy Ford













Photo Credit: Andy Ford

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