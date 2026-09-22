Photos: EUROPE to Release COME THIS MADNESS Album; 40th Anniversary Tour Nearly Sold Out
Founding member Joey Tempest discusses the album's return to the band's classic songwriting approach.
Europe have released the title track from their forthcoming studio album, Come This Madness, which is set for release on Friday, September 25 via Silver Lining Music. Pre-orders are available here.
The song opens with razor-sharp metallic riffs, giving way to simmering verses that steadily build anticipation, culminating in a huge, explosive chorus driven by an instant anthemic hook. Carefully crafted dynamics move seamlessly between mellow, stripped-back passages and moments of intensity with powerhouse vocals and sweeping guitar solos.
'With 'Come This Madness,' we wanted to write and produce songs in the spirit of the old days,' says Europe's founding member and frontman Joey Tempest. 'There are plenty of soaring melodies and big choruses, and we worked hard on the production. We had a lot of fun in the studio making the album. There are strong connections to our past throughout the record and I think a lot of Europe fans are going to love it!'
The track is accompanied by a video montage offering fans an intimate behind-the-scenes glimpse of Europe at work, capturing the band throughout the whirlwind campaign surrounding the album in 2026. Filmed on the road and amid the relentless schedule of a band operating at full speed, the footage captures Europe firing on all cylinders, brimming with energy, excitement and infectious chemistry. From the intensity of the live shows to the quieter moments in between, the footage offers a candid snapshot of a band fully immersed in the momentum of a major album campaign, as they take Come This Madness out into the world.
Europe's new studio album, Come This Madness, marks another chapter in the band's history as they channel tension, truth, and raw energy into a record described as both deeply personal and globally resonant.
'With this album, I think we've looked around at what's happening in the world and tried to describe some of it through the songs. But at the end of the day, it's still entertainment, it's still music, and most importantly, it's still about having fun!' concludes Joey Tempest.
The album's recently released singles 'The Cult of Ignorance,' 'One on One,' and 'Scandinavian Eyes' were accompanied by videos directed by Patric Ullaeus.
Building on the momentum surrounding the album's release, Europe will also embark on an extensive tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Final Countdown. Kicking off in Glasgow on September 30, The Final Countdown 40th Anniversary Tour will unite the legacy that defined the band with the renewed energy driving them forward today. Demand for the tour is already evident, with numerous dates sold out and only a very limited number of tickets remaining for several other shows.
For a full list of dates and ticket information, visit www.europetheband.com.
2026 Dates
30 Sep - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow (GB)*
2 Oct - Civic Hall, Wolverhampton (GB)* - SOLD OUT
3 Oct - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, London (GB)* - VERY LOW TICKETS
5 Oct - Musis Arnhem, Arnhem (NL)* - SOLD OUT
6 Oct - Olympia, Paris (FR)* - SOLD OUT
8 Oct - Poble Espanyol, Barcelona (ES)*
9 Oct - Bilbao Arena Mirabilla, Bilbao (ES)* - VERY LOW TICKETS
10 Oct - La Cubierta, Madrid (ES)* - VERY LOW TICKETS
12 Oct - Salle Métropole, Lausanne (CH)*
13 Oct - Volkshaus, Zürich (CH)*
14 Oct - Alcatraz, Milan (IT)*
16 Oct - Liederhalle, Stuttgart (DE)* - SOLD OUT
17 Oct - Gasometer, Wien (AT)* - SOLD OUT
19 Oct - Admiralspalast Theater, Berlin (DE)* - SOLD OUT
20 Oct - COS Torwar, Warszawa (PL)*
22 Oct - Falkoner, Frederiksberg (DK)* - VERY LOW TICKETS
23 Oct - Film Studios, Gothenburg (SE)* - SOLD OUT
24 Oct - B-K, Stockholm (SE)* - SOLD OUT
26 Oct - Sentrum Scene, Oslo (NO)* - SOLD OUT
15 Nov - Malta Metal Weekend, St. Julians (MT)*
21 Nov - Ostravar Aréna, Ostrava (CZ)*
25 Nov - Aalto Hall @ House of Culture, Helsinki (FI)*
27 Nov - John Smith Rock Frozen Paviljonki, Jyväskylä (FI)*
28 Nov - Unholy Winter Festival, Joensuu Areena, Joensuu (FI)*
2027 Dates
13 Jan - NHK Hall, Tokyo (JP)* - SOLD OUT
14 Jan - Shi Kokaido, Nagoya (JP)*
15 Jan - Grand Cube, Osaka (JP)* - VERY LOW TICKETS
*The Final Countdown 40th Anniversary Tour
Come This Madness album artwork is by Storm Studios (Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and Muse).
Tracklist
One on One
The Cult of Ignorance
This Time of Year
In a Different World
Scandinavian Eyes
Takin' It Back
In the Absence of Grace
The Angels Must Have Flown
The Devil's Back
Nothing Can Follow This
Come This Madness will be available on vinyl, CD and digital formats. Pre-orders can be placed here.
Europe are
Joey Tempest - Lead Vocals
John Norum - Guitars
John Levén - Bass
Mic Michaeli - Keyboards
Ian Haugland - Drums
Photo Credit: Andy Ford
Photo Credit: Andy Ford
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