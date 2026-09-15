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Photos: Don McLean to Play UK & Ireland Farewell Tour

The singer's last performances across the UK and Ireland will conclude at a historic London venue where his career began.

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Photos: Don McLean to Play UK & Ireland Farewell Tour

Don McLean, the writer of 'American Pie' and 'Vincent' and one of the last working links to the Greenwich Village folk scene of the 1960s, will play his final UK and Ireland concerts in May 2027. Billed as The UK & Ireland Farewell Tour, the eight-date run opens at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Tuesday 11 May and closes at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday 22 May. McLean has said these will be his last performances here.


Photos: Don McLean to Play UK & Ireland Farewell Tour — photo 1 of 3

Photos: Don McLean to Play UK & Ireland Farewell Tour — photo 2 of 3

Photos: Don McLean to Play UK & Ireland Farewell Tour — photo 3 of 3

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