Music Community Mourns Loss, Celebrates Life of Dolly Parton

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Musicians and artists across the country music community are sharing tributes following the death of Dolly Parton.

'Dolly Parton has always carried a light that shines from deep within. It is a light that will never fade. Her gifts as a singer, songwriter, musician, actress and entertainer are legendary. But as remarkable as her talent is, I believe her greatest legacy is her heart. Her faith in God, her kindness, her incredible work ethic and her generosity are simply part of who Dolly is. She has that rare gift of connecting with people and making everyone feel like they matter. And perhaps that is why her music has meant so much to so many of us. We all lived a little bit of life through Dolly's songs. She gave words to love and heartache, hope and hardship, joy and dreams. Somehow, she could tell her story and make it feel like ours. Dolly has spent a lifetime sharing her light with others. Perhaps the greatest tribute we can give her is to carry a little of that light forward ourselves: to be kinder, to give more generously, to lift others up, and to leave the world a little brighter than we found it. One beautiful way to do that is by supporting Dolly's Imagination Library and helping continue the work she began, putting books into the hands and dreams into the hearts of children everywhere. Thank you, Dolly, for the music, the laughter, the faith, the generosity and, most of all, the heart you have shared with all of us. We will always love you, Dolly.' -Lee Greenwood

'Dolly was the songbook of many of our lives. I remember when she joined the Porter Waggoner Show. We were on those shows and shared the same dressing room. She was charming then, just as she was the last time I saw her. 'When I Sing For Him' is one of my favorite songs she ever sang. We recorded 'Coat Of Many Colors', written by Dolly. When she wrote, 'I Will Always Love You', I believe that is one of the greatest songs ever written. When she called us to help open her new theater in Pigeon Forge, I was thrilled. One of the highlights of my career is to have THE OAK RIDGE BOYS, Bob Hope, Dolly Parton, opening her new theater. Dolly, I could go on and on about you giving to children's learning, but others will want to thank you. I will close with, 'I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU'' – Duane Allen, The Oak Ridge Boys

'My heart is broken over the passing of my dear friend Dolly Parton. Dolly brought so much joy to this world through her songs, her kindness, her humor, and her beautiful spirit. She had a special way of taking the everyday moments of life and making them feel extraordinary. I am so grateful for every memory and for the privilege of calling her my friend. My prayers are with the Parton and Owens families and with everyone who loved her. I take comfort in knowing that Dolly is in the loving arms of Jesus and reunited with her beloved Carl. God Bless you Dolly.' – Janie Fricke

'The Oak Ridge Boys were guests on The Porter Wagoner Show in Nashville when we first met Dolly Parton. With a voice like an angel and that special light about her, she captured our hearts from the very beginning. We treasured the many times we were blessed to share stages with her through the years. Today, I am shocked and deeply saddened to hear of her passing. The last time I remember feeling this stunned was when Elvis Presley passed away. Rest in peace, Dolly, until we sing with you in harmony again. Your songs, your voice, and your light of love will live and shine in our hearts forever.' – William Lee Golden, The Oak Ridge Boys

'I spent nearly ten years working with Dolly. Our first meeting was for a virtual junket from Reba's downstairs studio at Starstruck on music row sometime in 2008. That was hug number 1. The hugs continued - for nearly a decade. All over the world. Hugs, winks, laughs, and that unmatched, world-renowned wit that should have it's own dictionary entry. She made me blush on MANY occasions - and those who were around then, know exactly why! One night at Thackerville, Oklahoma on her 2016 N. America tour, my grandmother and aunts drove up for the show. In that meet & greet line, my grandmother showed Dolly a photo pin-back button from my cross country running days in high school. Dolly squealed, and said 'can I have it?' So she promptly grabbed that photo button and kept it. From my grandmother. Everybody was cracking up and once again, I was blushing. Beyond the personal memories - I also had the pleasure of shooting thousands of photos every night of/for her. Even bought extra cameras over the years, solely for that purpose! Impossible to edit them down to select favorites - they're all just too good! But I've shared one of them here, from her performance at The Hollywood Bowl in 2016. When I announced my engagement in 2020 to my bride, a massive boquet showed up at the house. That was just Dolly's way of saying 'I will always love you.' Even after you have parted ways professionally, the friendship never dies. And neither will she. Her laughter and songs will live on in every heart that hears it, for eternity. We love you Dolly.' – Jeremy Westby

Photo Credit: JEREMY WESTBY / 2911 MEDIA



Photo Credit: JEREMY WESTBY / 2911 MEDIA

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